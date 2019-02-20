Tottenham’s Harry Kane returns early from injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That sound you can hear is Tottenham fans yelping in delight. Oh, and PL Fantasy players too…

Harry Kane is back.

Spurs’ top goalscorer has returned to training two weeks earlier than expected, as Kane could feature against Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the Premier League.

Kane injured his ankle ligaments right at the end of Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at Wembley to Manchester United on Jan. 13 and has been out since.

However, after a warm-weather trip the Caribbean and popping in to see his beloved New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in Atlanta on his way back to England, Kane’s speedy recovery is delightful news for his manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Not that Kane’s teammates have been struggling in his absence, might we add.

Great to be back with my team. 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/f7cnhEm6Od — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 20, 2019

Heung-Min Son, Fernando Llorente and Christian Eriksen have all scored key goals as Spurs have ground out crucial late wins to keep them in the Premier League title race and put one foot into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Yes, they lost on penalty kicks to Chelsea in the League Cup semifinals and to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, but Pochettino’s side have won four-straight games in the PL and can move just two points off the top if they beat Burnley on Saturday.

With Kane back in training he will likely be fit for an appearance off the bench at Burnley, then eased back into things with a further substitute appearance against Chelsea next Wednesday and be prepared for a start against bitter rivals Arsenal on Mar. 2.

Dele Alli is also pushing to return to training and with Kane back and Spurs flying in the PL and UCL, this is a huge boost for everyone at the club.

Tottenham still have to travel to Liverpool and Man City between now and the end of the season so if they keep those teams within reach, they actually have a shot at winning the Premier League title. They have an even better shot with Kane back fit, refreshed and hungry to make up for lost time.

