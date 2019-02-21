More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Dortmund’s title hopes suddenly shaky as Leverkusen visit

Associated PressFeb 21, 2019, 2:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) With Borussia Dortmund’s lead shrinking, one of its former coaches could deliver another blow to the team’s Bundesliga title chances.

Peter Bosz will take his Bayer Leverkusen team to Dortmund on Sunday. If Bayern Munich wins on Saturday and Dortmund loses the next day, the two teams will be tied at the top of the standings.

Six-time defending champion Bayern, which trailed by nine points a few weeks ago, has won three straight and hosts Hertha Berlin.

Despite his dismissal in December 2017, Bosz is fondly remembered in Dortmund, where he can be sure of a warm welcome on his return.

“Peter is a very fine guy, and an outstanding coach,” said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, who regretted having to let the Dutch coach go after eight competitive games without a win.

“You have such situations. But that has nothing to do with the regard we have for each other, rather that our team wasn’t optimal for him and his philosophy.”

Leverkusen started with a loss in Bosz’s first game in charge but has been the best team in the Bundesliga since the winter break, racking up wins over Wolfsburg (3-0), Bayern (3-1), Mainz (5-1) and Fortuna Duesseldorf (2-0).

Bosz took over at Leverkusen from Heiko Herrlich in time for the second half of the season. Under him, Leverkusen produced 1,053 passes in the win over Duesseldorf on Sunday, a number not seen since Pep Guardiola coached Bayern against Hertha in March 2014 and produced 1,078 passes.

The outstanding Kai Havertz has been one of those to benefit.

“Of course its more fun to have possession than to run around after the ball. There are many things that are different, many positive changes. You can see that from game to game,” the 19-year-old midfielder said.

“We’re aware that we’re not perfect yet. We’ve only been together two months. But we’re getting better from game to game and that’s showing in the results, too.”

Dortmund has been held to draws by Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim (conceding three late goals after leading 3-0) and most recently last-place Nuremberg, a team they had beaten 7-0 earlier in the season.

Watzke maintains he isn’t worried by the lack of form.

“Since summer and the rebuilding we’ve been repeating ad nauseam that this young team would suffer setbacks. It’s totally normal,” Watzke told the Bild tabloid on Wednesday. “Just the drop-off is big because of the strong performances in the first half of the season – we’re aware of that.”

Dortmund hasn’t been helped by Marco Reus’ absence. The team captain injured his thigh in the German Cup loss to Werder Bremen on Feb. 5. However, Manuel Akanji is on the verge of making his comeback. The Swiss central defender hasn’t played since Dec. 18.

Watzke pointed out that Dortmund has lost only once in 22 league games, and said he was unconcerned about Bayern’s resurgence.

“They weren’t our issue, they are not our issue and they will not be our issue,” Watzke said. “We’re quietly concentrating on ourselves, to cut out mistakes and to quickly get back on track with this young team.”

Europa League, LIVE — Chelsea look to close out Malmo at home

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 21, 2019, 2:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea did themselves plenty of favors by winning 2-1 away to Swedish side Malmo last week in the Europa League round of 32, leaving themselves a straightforward job to do in Thursday’s second leg.

[ FOLLOW: Europa League scores ]

With an aggregate lead, plus two away goals in hand, Maurizio Sarri‘s side can perhaps bounce back from a rough run of results in recent weeks. With fans calling for him to be fired, the Italian will take any boost he can get.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have done well to overturn their 1-0 deficit to BATE Borisov and lead 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the day’s early round of games.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 26

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsFeb 21, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to separate sides bunched together in the top-four race, in the middle of the table, and just above the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Man City marvelous in 10-man comeback win (video) ]

We’ll give it our best shot anyway, in this week’s edition of Premier League power rankings…

20. Huddersfield Town — 87 days have passed since the Terriers last won a league game (Nov. 25), and they’re now 14 points adrift of safety with just 12 games left to play.
Last week: 20
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

19. Fulham — The win over Brighton appears to have been nothing more than a blip on the radar, as the Cottagers have since lost twice by a combined score of 5-0.
Last week: 19
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

18. Brighton and Hove Albion — If not for their strong start, Brighton would be battling with Huddersfield and Fulham. Fortunately for the Seagulls, their current six-game winless skid (four losses) has only seem them slip to 14th.
Last week: 15
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

17. Southampton — Here’s where things start to get very interesting: the next three teams in the table are separated by just one point. The three above them are just three points higher. Of their first three, Saints are the longest without a victory (three games).
Last week: 16
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

16. Newcastle United — Holding on to beat Wolves would have drastically changed the outlook on Newcastle’s chances of staying up. Alas, the last-second equalizer has them just one point clear of the drop.
Last week: 14
Season high: 13
Season low: 19

15. Cardiff City — Finally outside the relegation zone after back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Southampton. The latter was of utmost importance, for obvious reasons.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

14. Burnley — Seven games unbeaten (four wins), yet still only 15th in the table thanks to their putrid start.
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

13. Everton — Three straight losses, and the Toffees are sliding the wrong way quickly. Just one point separates them in 9th place and Leicester in 12th.
Last week: 13
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

12. Leicester City — Five games without a win (four losses) means another mid-table finish is where the Foxes will top out this season, with the outside chance of still slipping into the relegation battle.
Last week: 10
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

11. West Ham United — Speaking of sliding down the table, the 10th-place Hammers are winless in four (two losses) and are also just one point from falling to 12th.
Last week: 9
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

10. Crystal Palace — Thanks to the struggles of those around them in the table, 13th-place Palace crack the top-half of the power rankings on the back of their current three-game unbeaten run.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

9. Bournemouth — Losing to Cardiff? Not a great look. Losing to Liverpool? Understandable. Drop all three points to Wolves this weekend, and the Cherries can expect to tumble next week.
Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

8. Watford — Comfortably (four points clear) in 8th in the real table, and the Hornets piled the misery on Marco Silva and Everton last time out. Life’s not bad for Watford these days.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

7. Chelsea — Not only have the results been bad (three losses from their last four games), but the fans have all but turned on Maurizio Sarri. It could be a long final three months of the season.
Last week: 5
Season high: 1
Season low: 7

6. Wolves — When you’re a newly promoted side sitting 7th in the table in February, and your three-game winning streak is snapped by snatching a stoppage-time equalizer, you can’t have too many complaints.
Last week: 6
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

5. Arsenal — Still 5th in the table, only now they’re looking up at a resurgent Man United who appear unlikely to be caught in the top-four race.
Last week: 7
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

4. Manchester United — Nine games unbeaten (eight wins) in the league since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over. They’re easily the fourth- (or third-) best team in the league.
Last week: 4
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

3. Tottenham — How Mauricio Pochettino has managed to keep Spurs afloat in the top-three all season, despite the crippling injury crisis, the lack of a home stadium and making no new signings, is the great mystery wonder of 2018-19..
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

2. Liverpool — Back to winning ways last time out, but now the pressure is on the Reds to convert their upcoming game in hand into a victory and reclaim the lead in the title race.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

1. Man City — City’s season appeared all but over in December, but it now appears Pep Guardiola‘s side set itself up to peak at the perfect time.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3

Klopp fined for criticizing referee after West Ham draw

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 21, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
2 Comments

Jurgen Klopp has been fined nearly $60,000 by England’s Football Association over comments he made following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw away to West Ham United on Feb. 4.

[ MORE: Man City marvelous in 10-man comeback win (video) ]

Kevin Friend was the referee that night in east London, and Klopp directly questioned his integrity, claiming that every 50-50 decision went West Ham’s way after Liverpool scored — and were allowed to keep — a blatantly offside goal in the first half.

“I heard our goal was offside. I’m pretty sure the ref knew that.

“In 50-50 situations [after the offside goal], it was always a free kick for the other team, which was hard and did not make life easy.”

This is the second time the FA has fined Klopp this season. The first came as a result of the Reds manager running onto the field to celebrate Divock Origi‘s game-winning goal against Everton in December.

Man City fan in critical condition after alleged assault in Germany

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Andy EdwardsFeb 21, 2019, 9:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

One Manchester City fan is in “critical condition” in a German hospital following an alleged assault Wednesday night in Germany.

[ MORE: Atletico Madrid takes 2-0 lead over Juventus (video) ]

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the VELTINS-Arena following Man City’s 3-2 comeback victory over Bundesliga side Schalke. City said in a statement on Thursday that “club staff have remained in Germany to support the family” of the fan.

“The club are working with Greater Manchester Police and German Police to ascertain more information,” the statement also said.