Klopp fined for criticizing referee after West Ham draw

Jurgen Klopp has been fined nearly $60,000 by England’s Football Association over comments he made following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw away to West Ham United on Feb. 4.
[ MORE: Man City marvelous in 10-man comeback win (video) ]
Kevin Friend was the referee that night in east London, and Klopp directly questioned his integrity, claiming that every 50-50 decision went West Ham’s way after Liverpool scored — and were allowed to keep — a blatantly offside goal in the first half.
“I heard our goal was offside. I’m pretty sure the ref knew that.
“In 50-50 situations [after the offside goal], it was always a free kick for the other team, which was hard and did not make life easy.”
This is the second time the FA has fined Klopp this season. The first came as a result of the Reds manager running onto the field to celebrate Divock Origi‘s game-winning goal against Everton in December.
Like this:
Like Loading...
One Manchester City fan is in “critical condition” in a German hospital following an alleged assault Wednesday night in Germany.
[ MORE: Atletico Madrid takes 2-0 lead over Juventus (video) ]
The incident is alleged to have taken place at the VELTINS-Arena following Man City’s 3-2 comeback victory over Bundesliga side Schalke. City said in a statement on Thursday that “club staff have remained in Germany to support the family” of the fan.
“The club are working with Greater Manchester Police and German Police to ascertain more information,” the statement also said.
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will return to Brazil on Thursday to continue his recovery from a right foot injury.
[ MORE: Atletico Madrid takes 2-0 lead over Juventus (video) ]
Neymar was injured playing against Strasbourg in a French Cup game in late January with a recurrence of a fifth metatarsal injury he sustained one year earlier.
League leader PSG said in a statement Wednesday evening that Neymar will continue his treatment in Brazil for about 10 days, under the supervision of members of PSG’s medical department.
[ MORE: Man City marvelous in 10-man comeback win (video) ]
When he broke his foot last year, Brazil star Neymar had an operation in order to get back in time for the World Cup in Russia. But medical experts decided against another operation in favor of a more conservative form of treatment this time around.
Neymar was ruled out for 10 weeks and is hopeful of returning for the Champions League quarterfinals in April if PSG advances.
The New York Red Bulls didn’t need to leave it late (like DaMarcus Beasley and Houston), nor did the MLS side forget how to play (like Toronto FC).
[ MORE: Nashville gets its MLS logo ]
RBNY scooped up a 2-0 first leg defeat of Dominican Republic side Atlético Pantoja in CONCACAF Champions League play in Santo Domingo on Wednesday.
Daniel Royer inspired a first half Pantoja own goal, but it was Kaku’s looping assist to Royer that stole the show with an insurance marker in the 67th minute.
Academy product and former Wake Forest midfielder Omir Fernandez, 20, made his senior debut off the bench in the 75th minute.
Nashville SC will remain Nashville SC when it moves into Major League Soccer next season, the USL club announced on Wednesday.
Nashville SC’s logo is an N wearing headphones — I apologize if I’m wrong here, but that’s what I see — as the Music City becomes a welcome addition to the United States’ top flight.
[ MORE: Europa League preview ]
Stunningly The fans wanted to keep the name of the club they’ve been supporting for a few years, and former Liverpool executive Ian Ayre announced that the club will keep a color from its crest as well.
“Gold is our primary club color, and we need to own that color in the sport. As we grow as a team we want to be recognizable by our color, our name and our values as a club.”
What do you think? It certainly could’ve been worse! We look forward to the building up of a regional rivalry with FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United, Sporting KC, and maybe one day Saint Louis FC.