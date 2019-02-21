Klopp fined for criticizing referee after West Ham draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp has been fined nearly $60,000 by England’s Football Association over comments he made following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw away to West Ham United on Feb. 4.

Kevin Friend was the referee that night in east London, and Klopp directly questioned his integrity, claiming that every 50-50 decision went West Ham’s way after Liverpool scored — and were allowed to keep — a blatantly offside goal in the first half.

“I heard our goal was offside. I’m pretty sure the ref knew that. “In 50-50 situations [after the offside goal], it was always a free kick for the other team, which was hard and did not make life easy.”

This is the second time the FA has fined Klopp this season. The first came as a result of the Reds manager running onto the field to celebrate Divock Origi‘s game-winning goal against Everton in December.

