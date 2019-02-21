Neymar to continue injury rehab in Brazil

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will return to Brazil on Thursday to continue his recovery from a right foot injury.

[ MORE: Atletico Madrid takes 2-0 lead over Juventus (video) ]

Neymar was injured playing against Strasbourg in a French Cup game in late January with a recurrence of a fifth metatarsal injury he sustained one year earlier.

League leader PSG said in a statement Wednesday evening that Neymar will continue his treatment in Brazil for about 10 days, under the supervision of members of PSG’s medical department.

[ MORE: Man City marvelous in 10-man comeback win (video) ]

When he broke his foot last year, Brazil star Neymar had an operation in order to get back in time for the World Cup in Russia. But medical experts decided against another operation in favor of a more conservative form of treatment this time around.

Neymar was ruled out for 10 weeks and is hopeful of returning for the Champions League quarterfinals in April if PSG advances.