Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 26

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to separate sides bunched together in the top-four race, in the middle of the table, and just above the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Man City marvelous in 10-man comeback win (video) ]

We’ll give it our best shot anyway, in this week’s edition of Premier League power rankings…

20. Huddersfield Town — 87 days have passed since the Terriers last won a league game (Nov. 25), and they’re now 14 points adrift of safety with just 12 games left to play.

Last week: 20

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

19. Fulham — The win over Brighton appears to have been nothing more than a blip on the radar, as the Cottagers have since lost twice by a combined score of 5-0.

Last week: 19

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

18. Brighton and Hove Albion — If not for their strong start, Brighton would be battling with Huddersfield and Fulham. Fortunately for the Seagulls, their current six-game winless skid (four losses) has only seem them slip to 14th.

Last week: 15

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

17. Southampton — Here’s where things start to get very interesting: the next three teams in the table are separated by just one point. The three above them are just three points higher. Of their first three, Saints are the longest without a victory (three games).

Last week: 16

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

16. Newcastle United — Holding on to beat Wolves would have drastically changed the outlook on Newcastle’s chances of staying up. Alas, the last-second equalizer has them just one point clear of the drop.

Last week: 14

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

15. Cardiff City — Finally outside the relegation zone after back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Southampton. The latter was of utmost importance, for obvious reasons.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

14. Burnley — Seven games unbeaten (four wins), yet still only 15th in the table thanks to their putrid start.

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

13. Everton — Three straight losses, and the Toffees are sliding the wrong way quickly. Just one point separates them in 9th place and Leicester in 12th.

Last week: 13

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

12. Leicester City — Five games without a win (four losses) means another mid-table finish is where the Foxes will top out this season, with the outside chance of still slipping into the relegation battle.

Last week: 10

Season high: 7

Season low: 13

11. West Ham United — Speaking of sliding down the table, the 10th-place Hammers are winless in four (two losses) and are also just one point from falling to 12th.

Last week: 9

Season high: 6

Season low: 20

10. Crystal Palace — Thanks to the struggles of those around them in the table, 13th-place Palace crack the top-half of the power rankings on the back of their current three-game unbeaten run.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

9. Bournemouth — Losing to Cardiff? Not a great look. Losing to Liverpool? Understandable. Drop all three points to Wolves this weekend, and the Cherries can expect to tumble next week.

Last week: 11

Season high: 6

Season low: 14

8. Watford — Comfortably (four points clear) in 8th in the real table, and the Hornets piled the misery on Marco Silva and Everton last time out. Life’s not bad for Watford these days.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

7. Chelsea — Not only have the results been bad (three losses from their last four games), but the fans have all but turned on Maurizio Sarri. It could be a long final three months of the season.

Last week: 5

Season high: 1

Season low: 7

6. Wolves — When you’re a newly promoted side sitting 7th in the table in February, and your three-game winning streak is snapped by snatching a stoppage-time equalizer, you can’t have too many complaints.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 13



5. Arsenal — Still 5th in the table, only now they’re looking up at a resurgent Man United who appear unlikely to be caught in the top-four race.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

4. Manchester United — Nine games unbeaten (eight wins) in the league since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over. They’re easily the fourth- (or third-) best team in the league.

Last week: 4

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

3. Tottenham — How Mauricio Pochettino has managed to keep Spurs afloat in the top-three all season, despite the crippling injury crisis, the lack of a home stadium and making no new signings, is the great mystery wonder of 2018-19..

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 8



2. Liverpool — Back to winning ways last time out, but now the pressure is on the Reds to convert their upcoming game in hand into a victory and reclaim the lead in the title race.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 4



1. Man City — City’s season appeared all but over in December, but it now appears Pep Guardiola‘s side set itself up to peak at the perfect time.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3