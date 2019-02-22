More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

AT HALF: Chicharito bags handball; West Ham, Watford lead (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 22, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Aren’t Friday afternoon kickoffs delightful, at least on this side of the Atlantic Ocean?

Cardiff City 0-1 Watford

Gerard Deulofeu‘s seeing eye grounder from atop the 18 has the visitors ahead, while a surprising non-call on teammate Daryl Janmaat kept Cardiff City from a chance to equalize from the spot.

West Ham 2-1 Fulham

Ryan Babel‘s third minute goal gave the Cottagers an early lead, but Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Issa Diop have struck to give the hosts a London Derby lead at the half.

As for Chicharito, there’s some solid salesmanship in his nodding his head while slapping the ball over the line here. VAR much?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 2:14 PM EST
Two Friday night Premier League games are coming your way to kick off Matchweek 27.

Start your weekend right.

West Ham United host Fulham and Watford head to Cardiff City (both kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET), with the game between the Hammers and Cottagers on NBCSN.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s men will look to get back on track in their hunt for a seventh-place finish, while Fulham are desperate for points as they’re now eight points from safety.

Cardiff are looking for a third-straight Premier League win to continue their surge up the table and away from the bottom three, while Watford hope to jump into seventh place with a win.

Below is the schedule and streaming details for both games, while we have reaction and analysis to them both right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Friday’s Premier League games

2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
Matchweek 27 promises plenty of drama with huge games at the top and bottom of the table.

This is all getting very sense right now.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 3-1 Fulham – (Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-1 Watford – (Friday, 2:45 pm. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 3-3 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leicester 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM] 

Man United 2-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Projected starting XIs: Man United v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
Sunday’s massive clash involving Manchester United and Liverpool (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) is one of the most eagerly anticipated Premier League clashes between these bitter rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s United want to scupper Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title, while Jurgen Klopp‘s men have some defensive injuries to deal with as they head to Old Trafford.

With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at which players could line up from the start for both United and Liverpool as Solskjaer has some big choices to make himself as key attacking players are being rushed back from injury.

Below we list our projected starting lineups for both teams.

Manchester United projected XI

—– De Gea —–

— Young — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw —

—- Herrera —- Matic —-

— Martial — Pogba — Lukaku — 

—– Rashford —–

Observations: The only selection dilemma for Solskjaer is going forward, as he’s said that both Martial and Lingard could return from injury much earlier than expected. It appears that Martial has a better chance than Lingard of being fit, although whether or not both will be risked remains to be seen. Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata may not feature from the start as they’ve been good impact subs, while Lukaku’s presence on the wing has not only curtailed full backs from opposition teams but also helped support Rashford and Pogba on counter attacks. Apart from that, the back four and midfield picks itself.

Liverpool projected XI

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Van Dijk — Matip — Robertson — 

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Wijnaldum —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Observations: The back four should be fairly settled despite Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren being injured, with midfield the key area for Klopp to make some big decisions. Henderson played superbly against Bayern in midweek but may be rested with James Milner or Naby Keita preferred. Fabinho and Wijnaldum seem to be must picks in central midfield for a game like this as they will try to lock down Pogba and stop United’s wingers from drifting inside and getting at the back four. For that reason, Klopp will likely go with a slightly more defensive midfield trio. The front three pick themselves for Liverpool, obviously.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 11:35 AM EST
Matchweek 27 has eight games in the Premier League over the next three days, and there is one massive clash.

Manchester United v. Liverpool takes center stage on Sunday, but before that there are plenty of tasty clashes with huge implications at both ends of the table.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Crystal Palace – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9:05 a.m. ET: Man United v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]