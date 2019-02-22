Babel: Fulham keeps giving away “very cheap goals”

Ryan Babel isn’t in the mood for moral victories, and has pointed criticism for his Fulham teammates following a 3-1 come-from-ahead loss at West Ham United on Friday that left the Cottagers eight points adrift of safety with 11 matches to play in the season.
Babel struck in the third minute to collect his first Premier League goal since Dec. 2010 (for Liverpool v. Aston Villa), giving him a marker to go with his two assists in five matches since arriving from Besiktas.
But his post-match comments were focused on mentality and fragility.
“Every time we start, we’re very exciting, everybody’s hungry and then we give away very cheap goals,” Babel said. “That kind of breaks our spirit very quick and very easy. Not only today, but since I’ve been here, the goals we don’t deserve the concede them because of a reason. We have to try to change that as soon as possible.”
Babel was frustrated by West Ham’s equalizer, scored by the arm of Javier Hernandez.
“It’s difficult. They should use VAR. Disappointing.”
Fulham’s next match is huge, a trip to relegation-threatened Southampton. Three of the four following matches are against Top Six sides including Liverpool and Man City.
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock knows his team was waxed by Watford on Friday, but he’s lamenting the good start that didn’t materialize when Daryl Janmaat fouled his winger inside the box.
Jacob Murphy felt he’d won a penalty, as did the Cardiff faithful, but Simon Hooper did not point to the spot.
Warnock said even the Hornets admitted the call was poor.
“Troy Deeney and all their staff told us it was a stonewall penalty,” he said.
And Warnock is furious, even if Watford scored five goals to Cardiff’s one the rest of the way.
“We got mauled in the end. It looks bad in the paper. I have never seen the players like that at half-time. Everyone was talking about the penalty that hasn’t been given. Nobody can understand it. Decisions like that change the game. I can’t understand why it wasn’t given it’s a blatant penalty.
“It’s no excuse for conceding five but everyone in the game knows it changes things. The referee is in a great position so I just can’t understand it. If you can’t give decisions like that at this level you shouldn’t be refereeing.”
One might say that if the players were only talking about the play in question, that perhaps the manager might do well to do his best to turn the page on it quickly?
It was only 1-0 at that point, and Cardiff’s second half saw the Bluebirds conceded four times.
Fine’s a-coming Warnock’s way.
West Ham United overcame an early stumble to punish Fulham’s weak defending with a 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium on Friday.
The London Derby win pushes the Irons ninth with 34 points, six behind seventh place Watford. Fulham remains 19th with 18 points.
Ryan Babel scored for Fulham, while Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Issa Diop, and Michail Antonio were West Ham’s scorers.
Denis Odoi and Ryan Sessegnon worked down the left to help Fulham to its surprising opener, cueing up a left-footed cross from the latter that Babel darted into the six to slash behind Lukasz Fabianski.
The lead lasted 26 minutes, but it would’ve lasted longer had the referee spotted Hernandez’s hand slapping the ball into the goal after his head nodded at the orb. Shockingly, no Fulham player protested, and it was 1-1.
West Ham went ahead 11 minutes later, Diop waltzing into the area to nod Robert Snodgrass‘ corner kick inside the near post.
Manuel Lanzini entered the game late, getting a fine cheer en route to his long-anticipated return from injury.
Sergio Rico made a fine one-handed stop on Marko Arnautovic to stymy a late second-half bid to insure West Ham’s lead.
As Fulham rarely looked prepared to pot an equalizer, perhaps it was fitting that West Ham got a third with a dominant sequence in stoppage time. Antonio was the finisher after Arnautovic and Lanzini made themselves menaces on the right of the box.
Gerard Deulofeu scored his first Premier League hat trick and added an assist on Troy Deeney 73rd minute goal as Watford hammered Cardiff City 5-1 at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.
Deulofeu went from 9 to 12 PL goals in one afternoon, hitting a skittering shot home in the first half before using his electric pace to carve up the Cardiff back line and put together his hat trick.
Deeney scored a second in stoppage time, as Watford reclaimed seventh in the Premier League table with 40 points.
Cardiff stays 17th with 25 points, with Sol Bamba scoring the Bluebirds’ goal.
Deulofeu’s first goal was a grounder through traffic from atop the 18, but his next two required more engine.
The Spaniard raced down the pitch and cut around Neil Etheridge to slot his second goal on a laser-precise counter, and the third goal looked similar as he slotted into an open goal.
He then worked a defender on the left of the box before cutting back for Deeney in a place the big striker enjoys.
Bamba’s finish of a goal-mouth scramble was Cardiff’s only answer, and Deeney swept up the scoring in stoppage.
Aren’t Friday afternoon kickoffs delightful, at least on this side of the Atlantic Ocean?
