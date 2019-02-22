Champions League: Best bets to overturn 1st leg setbacks

All eight UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties have reached their midpoint, and only two are level.
Those are the scoreless draws involving Lyon and Barcelona, and Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
While there are slight advantages to Lyon and Liverpool in having not allowing away goals, those are mitigated by having to win or draw away from home in the second leg. We’ll leave those off our ranking of the most likely to collect a comeback.
6. Borussia Dortmund
First leg: Lost 3-0 away to Spurs
Extremely likely, aside from the whole “most likely needing to score a 4-goal win” thing.
5. Schalke
First leg: Lost 3-2 at home to Man City
In order to advance against a superior opponent, Schalke has to score the first two-goal away win at the Etihad Stadium in the Pep Guardiola era.
t-3. Ajax
First leg: Lost 2-1 at home to Real Madrid
An inspiring display at home leaves Ajax with the task of scoring a couple of goals at the Bernabeu at a minimum.
t-3. Manchester United
First leg: Lost 2-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain
Beating PSG by two goals without Paul Pogba sounds borderline insane, especially since Les Parisiens picked up their 2-0 win at Old Trafford without Neymar and Edinson Cavani.
2. Juventus
First leg: Lost 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid
Scoring two or more goals against a Diego Simeone back line is an immense task, but Juve is loaded with offensive firepower and home in Turin.
1. Porto
First leg: Lost 2-1 away to Roma
Porto can go up 1-0 and know it’s prepared to advance into the quarterfinals.