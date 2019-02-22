New Premier League schedule for April released

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new schedule for Premier League games in April has been released and plenty of massive games in the title race and relegation battle will take center stage in primetime slots.

Games selected for TV broadcasts have been moved to the new dates, with multiple matches involving Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Man United moved.

Below is the new schedule for April, with plenty of conditions attached if certain teams progress further in the FA Cup and Europe.

Tuesday 2 April

2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v Man Utd *Because of participation in FA Cup semi-finals

Friday 5 April 2019

3 p.m. ET: Southampton v Liverpool

Saturday 6 April 2019

7:30 a.m. ET: Man City v Cardiff City *Subject to FA Cup participation

Sunday 7 April 2019

9:05 a.m. ET: Everton v Arsenal

11:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v Brighton *Subject to Spurs’ UEFA Champions League match date and FA Cup participation

Monday 8 April 2019

3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v West Ham

Friday 12 April 2019

3 p.m. ET: Leicester v Newcastle

Saturday 13 April 2019

7:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v Huddersfield *May move to 14 April because of PL clubs’ participation in UEFA Champions League the Tuesday after

12:30 p.m. ET: Man Utd v West Ham

Sunday 14 April 2019

9:05 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Man City*

11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Chelsea*

*May move to 13 April because of PL clubs’ participation in UEFA Champions League the Tuesday after

Monday 15 April 2019

3 p.m. ET: Watford v Arsenal

Saturday 20 April 2019

7:30 a.m. ET: Man City v Spurs

12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v Southampton

Sunday 21 April 2019

8:30 a.m. ET: Everton v Man Utd

11 a.m. ET: Cardiff v Liverpool

Monday 22 April 2019

3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Burnley

Wednesday 24 April 2019

3 p.m. ET: Man Utd v Man City *Moved due to FA Cup quarter-final participation

Friday 26 April 2019

3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Huddersfield

Saturday 27 April 2019

7:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v West Ham *May move to 28 April because of UEFA Champions League participation the Tuesday after

12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 28 April 2019

9:05 a.m. ET: Burnley v Man City *

11:30 a.m. ET: Man Utd v Chelsea *

*May move to 27 April because of UEFA Champions League participation the Tuesday after

Monday 29 April 2019

3 p.m. ET: Leicester v Arsenal *Will move to 12:00 28 April if Arsenal reach UEFA Europa League semi-finals

