Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Matchweek 27 has eight games in the Premier League over the next three days, and there is one massive clash.
Manchester United v. Liverpool takes center stage on Sunday, but before that there are plenty of tasty clashes with huge implications at both ends of the table.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Crystal Palace – NBC [STREAM]
Sunday
9:05 a.m. ET: Man United v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]