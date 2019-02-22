Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
Matchweek 27 promises plenty of drama with huge games at the top and bottom of the table.

This is all getting very sense right now.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 3-1 Fulham – (Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Cardiff City 1-1 Watford – (Friday, 2:45 pm. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth 3-3 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leicester 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) 

Man United 2-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Projected starting XIs: Man United v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
Sunday's massive clash involving Manchester United and Liverpool (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) is one of the most eagerly anticipated Premier League clashes between these bitter rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s United want to scupper Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title, while Jurgen Klopp‘s men have some defensive injuries to deal with as they head to Old Trafford.

With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at which players could line up from the start for both United and Liverpool as Solskjaer has some big choices to make himself as key attacking players are being rushed back from injury.

Below we list our projected starting lineups for both teams.

Manchester United projected XI

—– De Gea —–

— Young — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw —

—- Herrera —- Matic —-

— Martial — Pogba — Lukaku — 

—– Rashford —–

Observations: The only selection dilemma for Solskjaer is going forward, as he’s said that both Martial and Lingard could return from injury much earlier than expected. It appears that Martial has a better chance than Lingard of being fit, although whether or not both will be risked remains to be seen. Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata may not feature from the start as they’ve been good impact subs, while Lukaku’s presence on the wing has not only curtailed full backs from opposition teams but also helped support Rashford and Pogba on counter attacks. Apart from that, the back four and midfield picks itself.

Liverpool projected XI

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Van Dijk — Matip — Robertson — 

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Wijnaldum —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Observations: The back four should be fairly settled despite Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren being injured, with midfield the key area for Klopp to make some big decisions. Henderson played superbly against Bayern in midweek but may be rested with James Milner or Naby Keita preferred. Fabinho and Wijnaldum seem to be must picks in central midfield for a game like this as they will try to lock down Pogba and stop United’s wingers from drifting inside and getting at the back four. For that reason, Klopp will likely go with a slightly more defensive midfield trio. The front three pick themselves for Liverpool, obviously.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 11:35 AM EST
Matchweek 27 has eight games in the Premier League over the next three days, and there is one massive clash.

Manchester United v. Liverpool takes center stage on Sunday, but before that there are plenty of tasty clashes with huge implications at both ends of the table.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Fulham – NBCSN
2:45 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Tottenham – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Huddersfield – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Crystal Palace – NBC

Sunday
9:05 a.m. ET: Man United v. Liverpool – NBCSN
9:05 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold

New Premier League schedule for April released

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 10:51 AM EST
The new schedule for Premier League games in April has been released and plenty of massive games in the title race and relegation battle will take center stage in primetime slots.

Games selected for TV broadcasts have been moved to the new dates, with multiple matches involving Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Man United moved.

Below is the new schedule for April, with plenty of conditions attached if certain teams progress further in the FA Cup and Europe.

Tuesday 2 April
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v Man Utd *Because of participation in FA Cup semi-finals

Friday 5 April 2019
3 p.m. ET: Southampton v Liverpool

Saturday 6 April 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Man City v Cardiff City *Subject to FA Cup participation

Sunday 7 April 2019
9:05 a.m. ET: Everton v Arsenal
11:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v Brighton *Subject to Spurs’ UEFA Champions League match date and FA Cup participation

Monday 8 April 2019
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v West Ham

Friday 12 April 2019
3 p.m. ET: Leicester v Newcastle

Saturday 13 April 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v Huddersfield *May move to 14 April because of PL clubs’ participation in UEFA Champions League the Tuesday after
12:30 p.m. ET: Man Utd v West Ham

Sunday 14 April 2019
9:05 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Man City*
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Chelsea*
*May move to 13 April because of PL clubs’ participation in UEFA Champions League the Tuesday after

Monday 15 April 2019
3 p.m. ET: Watford v Arsenal

Saturday 20 April 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Man City v Spurs
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v Southampton

Sunday 21 April 2019
8:30 a.m. ET: Everton v Man Utd
11 a.m. ET: Cardiff v Liverpool

Monday 22 April 2019
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Burnley

Wednesday 24 April 2019
3 p.m. ET: Man Utd v Man City *Moved due to FA Cup quarter-final participation

Friday 26 April 2019
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Huddersfield

Saturday 27 April 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v West Ham *May move to 28 April because of UEFA Champions League participation the Tuesday after
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 28 April 2019
9:05 a.m. ET: Burnley v Man City *
11:30 a.m. ET: Man Utd v Chelsea *
*May move to 27 April because of UEFA Champions League participation the Tuesday after

Monday 29 April 2019
3 p.m. ET: Leicester v Arsenal *Will move to 12:00 28 April if Arsenal reach UEFA Europa League semi-finals

Martial, Lingard could be fit for Man United v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2019, 10:26 AM EST
Manchester United could be given a huge boost ahead of their battle against bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are much closer to returning from injury than previously thought.

The star wingers, who have shone under Solskjaer since he arrived as caretaker boss in December, were both injured in the first half of United’s 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Feb. 12.

Speaking to the media ahead of the massive game against Liverpool, a promising update on the duo arrived from Solskjaer.

“Jesse is looking OK. I hope with Anthony,” Solskjaer said.” Anthony’s was a different muscle, so we think he might be ready and hope that Jesse will. We’ve got two more days so they’ve got to get through these two sessions. They’ve not been part of training yet but they’ve been doing some recovery work.”

Now it is all about one thing: is it worth risking the duo suffering further injury?

Quite likely. The dropoff in United’s display against PSG was stark when Martial and Lingard went off and although the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata have stepped in well in recent weeks, the balance between Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Martial and Lingard just felt right in United’s front four positions.

You get the felling that if Solskjaer has a chance of reuniting that quartet on Sunday, even if it’s only for an hour, he will take it. And when you add in the factor that a win against Liverpool would seriously scupper the title chances of the latter, and it’s safe to say at least one of Lingard or Martial will be in the starting lineup at Old Trafford.

Both Martial and Lingard are essential to the new dynamic Manchester United playing at full throttle.