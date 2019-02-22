Projected starting XIs: Man United v. Liverpool

Sunday’s massive clash involving Manchester United and Liverpool (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) is one of the most eagerly anticipated Premier League clashes between these bitter rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s United want to scupper Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title, while Jurgen Klopp‘s men have some defensive injuries to deal with as they head to Old Trafford.

With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at which players could line up from the start for both United and Liverpool as Solskjaer has some big choices to make himself as key attacking players are being rushed back from injury.

Below we list our projected starting lineups for both teams.

Manchester United projected XI

—– De Gea —–

— Young — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw —

—- Herrera —- Matic —-

— Martial — Pogba — Lukaku —

—– Rashford —–

Observations: The only selection dilemma for Solskjaer is going forward, as he’s said that both Martial and Lingard could return from injury much earlier than expected. It appears that Martial has a better chance than Lingard of being fit, although whether or not both will be risked remains to be seen. Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata may not feature from the start as they’ve been good impact subs, while Lukaku’s presence on the wing has not only curtailed full backs from opposition teams but also helped support Rashford and Pogba on counter attacks. Apart from that, the back four and midfield picks itself.

Liverpool projected XI

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Van Dijk — Matip — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Wijnaldum —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Observations: The back four should be fairly settled despite Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren being injured, with midfield the key area for Klopp to make some big decisions. Henderson played superbly against Bayern in midweek but may be rested with James Milner or Naby Keita preferred. Fabinho and Wijnaldum seem to be must picks in central midfield for a game like this as they will try to lock down Pogba and stop United’s wingers from drifting inside and getting at the back four. For that reason, Klopp will likely go with a slightly more defensive midfield trio. The front three pick themselves for Liverpool, obviously.

