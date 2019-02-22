More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP

USMNT’s Sargent makes 1st Bundesliga start in Bremen’s 1-1 draw

Associated PressFeb 22, 2019, 7:13 PM EST
BREMEN, Germany (AP) Werder Bremen’s European hopes were damaged by a 1-1 home draw with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga Friday.

Bremen had been hoping to get closer to Wolfsburg, which occupies the last Europa League qualifying position in sixth spot, but had to be content with a move up to ninth.

Steven Zuber fired Stuttgart ahead after 61 seconds. The former Hoffenheim striker stayed cool after he was sent through by Mario Gomez to shoot beyond Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka and inside the far post.

Despite more possession for the hosts, it was Stuttgart which had the better chances – Gomez spurning two good opportunities – and the visitors were left to rue the misses when Max Kruse set up Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen to equalize with a powerful strike before the break.

“I’m sorry for the team,” Gomez said.

Bremen brought on Claudio Pizarro, who became the oldest ever goalscorer when he grabbed a late equalizer against Hertha Berlin last weekend, for the last half-hour but the 40-year-old Peruvian could not find the winner.

American forward Josh Sargent made his first league start for Bremen.

Stuttgart remained in the relegation zone with 16 points from 23 games.

On Saturday, second-place Bayern Munich hosts Hertha. Leader Borussia Dortmund takes on Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

League Cup Final preview: Sarri, Pep match wits for 4th time

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 22, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
Sunday’s League Cup Final could be a moment for one manager to right his ship, or drive the other to the start of an improbable quadruple.

Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri duels with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, just 14 days after the latter outmaneuvered the former to the tune of a 6-0 shellacking at the Etihad Stadium.

The loss was Chelsea’s second to City this season, though the Blues did manage a 2-0 defeat in league play at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8.

It’s also the second time the two will go head-to-head for silverware, as Man City outlasted Chelsea 2-0 for the Community Shield on Aug. 5.

That loss to City didn’t send the Chelsea faithful scurrying from “Sarriball,” but they’ve become far less supportive of the Blues’ boss.

And Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says Friday is a chance for his side to show the supporters the better side of what Sarri has implemented at Stamford Bridge.

“That will show the truth,” Rudiger said. “That will show our way this ­season. It will be the truth in terms of  keeping up with opponents like City Liverpool and Tottenham. What if it shows we are not that close? Then that is the reality.”

“You always play for your manager but you want results. You want to win. No player likes to have the kind of run we’ve had.”

Rudiger is a quote-giving marvel. Chelsea needs to keep him just for the departure from the norm he provides the media.

As for Guardiola, he’s also supportive of Sarri and thinks the Blues faithful should take a step back. He references the heat given to Antonio Conte the year after he won a Premier League crown.

Guardiola is also not thrilled that the 6-0 result is the last time City played Chelsea. From The London Evening Standard:

“In that moment I was so happy to beat them 6-0, but now in this moment I would prefer not to have beaten them 6-0. I don’t like to play in a short period of time when you’ve beaten them by so much,” he said. “They are incredible professional players, they are proud, they will do extra.”

“When we lost there and when we won here, my opinion of Sarri and his teams is always high. When we reviewed the game against us, maybe people don’t believe me, but they did incredible things.”

They’ll have to do more incredible things Sunday at Wembley, or City will lay claim to its fourth League Cup title in six tries (and seventh overall).

The winner Sunday will have the second-most League Cup wins in history.

Babel: Fulham keeps giving away “very cheap goals”

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 22, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
Ryan Babel isn’t in the mood for moral victories, and has pointed criticism for his Fulham teammates following a 3-1 come-from-ahead loss at West Ham United on Friday that left the Cottagers eight points adrift of safety with 11 matches to play in the season.

Babel struck in the third minute to collect his first Premier League goal since Dec. 2010 (for Liverpool v. Aston Villa), giving him a marker to go with his two assists in five matches since arriving from Besiktas.

But his post-match comments were focused on mentality and fragility.

“Every time we start, we’re very exciting, everybody’s hungry and then we give away very cheap goals,” Babel said. “That kind of breaks our spirit very quick and very easy. Not only today, but since I’ve been here, the goals we don’t deserve the concede them because of a reason. We have to try to change that as soon as possible.”

Babel was frustrated by West Ham’s equalizer, scored by the arm of Javier Hernandez.

“It’s difficult. They should use VAR. Disappointing.”

Fulham’s next match is huge, a trip to relegation-threatened Southampton. Three of the four following matches are against Top Six sides including Liverpool and Man City.

Warnock: Hooper “shouldn’t be refereeing” after penalty mistake

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 22, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock knows his team was waxed by Watford on Friday, but he’s lamenting the good start that didn’t materialize when Daryl Janmaat fouled his winger inside the box.

Jacob Murphy felt he’d won a penalty, as did the Cardiff faithful, but Simon Hooper did not point to the spot.

Warnock said even the Hornets admitted the call was poor.

Troy Deeney and all their staff told us it was a stonewall penalty,” he said.

And Warnock is furious, even if Watford scored five goals to Cardiff’s one the rest of the way.

“We got mauled in the end. It looks bad in the paper. I have never seen the players like that at half-time. Everyone was talking about the penalty that hasn’t been given. Nobody can understand it. Decisions like that change the game. I can’t understand why it wasn’t given it’s a blatant penalty.

“It’s no excuse for conceding five but everyone in the game knows it changes things. The referee is in a great position so I just can’t understand it. If you can’t give decisions like that at this level you shouldn’t be refereeing.”

One might say that if the players were only talking about the play in question, that perhaps the manager might do well to do his best to turn the page on it quickly?

It was only 1-0 at that point, and Cardiff’s second half saw the Bluebirds conceded four times.

Fine’s a-coming Warnock’s way.

West Ham United hangs three on Fulham (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 22, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
  • Babel strikes in third minute for visitors
  • Chicharito scores handball goal
  • Diop nods home to complete Irons’ comeback

West Ham United overcame an early stumble to punish Fulham’s weak defending with a 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium on Friday.

The London Derby win pushes the Irons ninth with 34 points, six behind seventh place Watford. Fulham remains 19th with 18 points.

Ryan Babel scored for Fulham, while Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Issa Diop, and Michail Antonio were West Ham’s scorers.

Denis Odoi and Ryan Sessegnon worked down the left to help Fulham to its surprising opener, cueing up a left-footed cross from the latter that Babel darted into the six to slash behind Lukasz Fabianski.

The lead lasted 26 minutes, but it would’ve lasted longer had the referee spotted Hernandez’s hand slapping the ball into the goal after his head nodded at the orb. Shockingly, no Fulham player protested, and it was 1-1.

West Ham went ahead 11 minutes later, Diop waltzing into the area to nod Robert Snodgrass‘ corner kick inside the near post.

Manuel Lanzini entered the game late, getting a fine cheer en route to his long-anticipated return from injury.

Sergio Rico made a fine one-handed stop on Marko Arnautovic to stymy a late second-half bid to insure West Ham’s lead.

As Fulham rarely looked prepared to pot an equalizer, perhaps it was fitting that West Ham got a third with a dominant sequence in stoppage time. Antonio was the finisher after Arnautovic and Lanzini made themselves menaces on the right of the box.

