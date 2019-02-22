Warnock: Hooper “shouldn’t be refereeing” after penalty mistake

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock knows his team was waxed by Watford on Friday, but he’s lamenting the good start that didn’t materialize when Daryl Janmaat fouled his winger inside the box.

[ RECAP: Cardiff 1-5 Watford ]

Jacob Murphy felt he’d won a penalty, as did the Cardiff faithful, but Simon Hooper did not point to the spot.

Warnock said even the Hornets admitted the call was poor.

“Troy Deeney and all their staff told us it was a stonewall penalty,” he said.

And Warnock is furious, even if Watford scored five goals to Cardiff’s one the rest of the way.

“We got mauled in the end. It looks bad in the paper. I have never seen the players like that at half-time. Everyone was talking about the penalty that hasn’t been given. Nobody can understand it. Decisions like that change the game. I can’t understand why it wasn’t given it’s a blatant penalty. “It’s no excuse for conceding five but everyone in the game knows it changes things. The referee is in a great position so I just can’t understand it. If you can’t give decisions like that at this level you shouldn’t be refereeing.”

One might say that if the players were only talking about the play in question, that perhaps the manager might do well to do his best to turn the page on it quickly?

It was only 1-0 at that point, and Cardiff’s second half saw the Bluebirds conceded four times.

Fine’s a-coming Warnock’s way.

