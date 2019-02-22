Watch Live: West Ham v. Fulham; Cardiff v. Watford

Two Friday night Premier League games are coming your way to kick off Matchweek 27.
West Ham United host Fulham and Watford head to Cardiff City (both kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET), with the game between the Hammers and Cottagers on NBCSN.
Manuel Pellegrini‘s men will look to get back on track in their hunt for a seventh-place finish, while Fulham are desperate for points as they’re now eight points from safety.
Cardiff are looking for a third-straight Premier League win to continue their surge up the table and away from the bottom three, while Watford hope to jump into seventh place with a win.
Below is the schedule and streaming details for both games, while we have reaction and analysis to them both right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Friday’s Premier League games
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]