Watford smashes Cardiff through Deulofeu magic (video)

Deulofeu puts Watford ahead early

Murphy denied 1st half penalty shout

Spaniard scores twice more in 2nd half

Deeney bags brace

Gerard Deulofeu scored his first Premier League hat trick and added an assist on Troy Deeney 73rd minute goal as Watford hammered Cardiff City 5-1 at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.

Deulofeu went from 9 to 12 PL goals in one afternoon, hitting a skittering shot home in the first half before using his electric pace to carve up the Cardiff back line and put together his hat trick.

Deeney scored a second in stoppage time, as Watford reclaimed seventh in the Premier League table with 40 points.

Cardiff stays 17th with 25 points, with Sol Bamba scoring the Bluebirds’ goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



Deulofeu’s first goal was a grounder through traffic from atop the 18, but his next two required more engine.

The Spaniard raced down the pitch and cut around Neil Etheridge to slot his second goal on a laser-precise counter, and the third goal looked similar as he slotted into an open goal.

He then worked a defender on the left of the box before cutting back for Deeney in a place the big striker enjoys.

Bamba’s finish of a goal-mouth scramble was Cardiff’s only answer, and Deeney swept up the scoring in stoppage.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

3 – Three of Gerard Deulofeu’s 10 Premier League goals have come against Cardiff City. Favouritism. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2019

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

