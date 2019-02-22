West Ham United hangs three on Fulham (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Babel strikes in third minute for visitors

Chicharito scores handball goal

Diop nods home to complete Irons’ comeback

West Ham United overcame an early stumble to punish Fulham’s weak defending with a 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium on Friday.

The London Derby win pushes the Irons ninth with 34 points, six behind seventh place Watford. Fulham remains 19th with 18 points.

Ryan Babel scored for Fulham, while Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Issa Diop, and Michail Antonio were West Ham’s scorers.

Denis Odoi and Ryan Sessegnon worked down the left to help Fulham to its surprising opener, cueing up a left-footed cross from the latter that Babel darted into the six to slash behind Lukasz Fabianski.

The lead lasted 26 minutes, but it would’ve lasted longer had the referee spotted Hernandez’s hand slapping the ball into the goal after his head nodded at the orb. Shockingly, no Fulham player protested, and it was 1-1.

West Ham went ahead 11 minutes later, Diop waltzing into the area to nod Robert Snodgrass‘ corner kick inside the near post.

Manuel Lanzini entered the game late, getting a fine cheer en route to his long-anticipated return from injury.

Sergio Rico made a fine one-handed stop on Marko Arnautovic to stymy a late second-half bid to insure West Ham’s lead.

As Fulham rarely looked prepared to pot an equalizer, perhaps it was fitting that West Ham got a third with a dominant sequence in stoppage time. Antonio was the finisher after Arnautovic and Lanzini made themselves menaces on the right of the box.

50 – Javier Hernandez has become the first Mexican player to score 50 Premier League goals; all 50 have been scored inside the box. Opportunist. #WHUFUL pic.twitter.com/4I8fIVwFPF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2019

