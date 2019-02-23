Benitez praises Almiron after first Newcastle start

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three penalties

King hits one, misses late bid to win

Jimenez converts for Wolves

Raul Jimenez’s 10th goal of the Premier League season helped Wolves to a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Mexican also has six assists on the season, and moved his club level with Watford on 40 points. Wolves are behind on three goals of differential.

Bournemouth saw Joshua King convert a penalty and miss another, the Cherries now six points back of seventh.

About a minute after Wolves’ Raul Jimenez had a goal pulled back for a foul, Bournemouth earned a penalty when King hit the deck under pressure from Joao Moutinho.

King finished his effort, and it was 1-0.

Dominic Solanke won a corner with a fine dribble into the 18 in the 27th minute, but Rui Patricio collected it.

At the other end, Diogo Jota sent a shot/pass through the six that Jimenez couldn’t slide through to equalize in the 38th minute.

3 – Josh King is only the second Bournemouth player to score in three top-flight home games in a row after Junior Stanislas in October 2018. Opener. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2019

Bournemouth was better money for a second goal than Wolves a first, though possession was in favor of the visitors.

Jordon Ibe smashed the cross bar with under 20 minutes to play.

The Cherries were punished for their lack of finish when Matt Doherty was fouled in the box by Adam Smith.

Jimenez rolled the ball to the opposite side of a diving Artur Boruc in the 83rd.

Amazingly, a penalty came within a minute or so of restart. Ivan Cavaleiro was adjudged to have committed a foul on Ryan Fraser inside the box (it was outside). But King hit his shot off the outside of the right post.

Hilariously, the sprinklers began as the match hit its fifth of five scheduled minutes of stoppage time.

