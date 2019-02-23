Benitez praises Almiron after first Newcastle start

Rafa Benitez has wanted Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United for a long time, and was effusive with praise for the Paraguayan after a game-changing display in his first Premier League start.
[ RECAP: Newcastle 2-0 Huddersfield ]
Well, let’s clarify: Rafa was effusive with praise considering his reserved standard of praising.
The pesky and electric Almiron drew attention all day in Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat of 10-man Huddersfield Town, who was down a man thanks to an Almiron-drawn foul.
Yeah, he was good. Here’s Benitez on Almiron, from two separate interviews:
“He did what we expected of him. He linked well with the other forwards. It was a great day for him and the fans.
“His contribution in terms of work rate was really good. He will be pleased with his performance and the fans will be too. He will give us a different characteristics and different options.”
Almiron was exceptional, all over the attacking half and a handful throughout the contest. Up next is another hard-fouling side in Burnley, and the Paraguayan will again be key to earning space for his teammates (and himself).