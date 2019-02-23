More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Bournemouth-Wolves penalty-fest ends in draw (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
  • Three penalties
  • King hits one, misses late bid to win
  • Jimenez converts for Wolves

Raul Jimenez’s 10th goal of the Premier League season helped Wolves to a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Mexican also has six assists on the season, and moved his club level with Watford on 40 points. Wolves are behind on three goals of differential.

Bournemouth saw Joshua King convert a penalty and miss another, the Cherries now six points back of seventh.

About a minute after Wolves’ Raul Jimenez had a goal pulled back for a foul, Bournemouth earned a penalty when King hit the deck under pressure from Joao Moutinho.

King finished his effort, and it was 1-0.

Dominic Solanke won a corner with a fine dribble into the 18 in the 27th minute, but Rui Patricio collected it.

At the other end, Diogo Jota sent a shot/pass through the six that Jimenez couldn’t slide through to equalize in the 38th minute.

Bournemouth was better money for a second goal than Wolves a first, though possession was in favor of the visitors.

Jordon Ibe smashed the cross bar with under 20 minutes to play.

The Cherries were punished for their lack of finish when Matt Doherty was fouled in the box by Adam Smith.

Jimenez rolled the ball to the opposite side of a diving Artur Boruc in the 83rd.

Amazingly, a penalty came within a minute or so of restart. Ivan Cavaleiro was adjudged to have committed a foul on Ryan Fraser inside the box (it was outside). But King hit his shot off the outside of the right post.

Hilariously, the sprinklers began as the match hit its fifth of five scheduled minutes of stoppage time.

Benitez praises Almiron after first Newcastle start

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 12:35 PM EST
Rafa Benitez has wanted Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United for a long time, and was effusive with praise for the Paraguayan after a game-changing display in his first Premier League start.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 2-0 Huddersfield ]

Well, let’s clarify: Rafa was effusive with praise considering his reserved standard of praising.

The pesky and electric Almiron drew attention all day in Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat of 10-man Huddersfield Town, who was down a man thanks to an Almiron-drawn foul.

Yeah, he was good. Here’s Benitez on Almiron, from two separate interviews:

“He did what we expected of him. He linked well with the other forwards. It was a great day for him and the fans.

“His contribution in terms of work rate was really good. He will be pleased with his performance and the fans will be too. He will give us a different characteristics and different options.”

Almiron was exceptional, all over the attacking half and a handful throughout the contest. Up next is another hard-fouling side in Burnley, and the Paraguayan will again be key to earning space for his teammates (and himself).

Almiron sizzles as Newcastle cooks 10-man Huddersfield (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 11:52 AM EST
  • Smith sent off, 10th minute
  • Rondon with goal, assist
  • Almiron makes first Premier League start
  • Newcastle four points clear of 18th

Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez scored as Newcastle United collected a cool three points with a 2-0 defeat of 10-man Huddersfield Town at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle and MLS record transfer Miguel Almiron was fantastic in his first Premier League start, doing everything but score including drawing a 20th minute red card from Tommy Smith.

Newcastle moves onto 28 points, four clear of the drop zone, while the visiting Terriers remain 14 points back of safety with 11 matches to play in their PL season.

The team’s traded early chances, but Miguel Almiron nearly made himself an instant Newcastle hero when sprung 1v1 with Jonas Lossl. But his chip hit the post and Salomon Rondon’s rebound hit the same piece of iron.

Another Newcastle break led to a Fabian Schar shot directly to Lossl, who minutes later got a piece of Rondon’s in-tight effort on goal.

With Town under pressure, Tommy Smith saw straight red for a foul on Almiron.

The ex-Atlanta United man would get the next chance, with Lossl stopped his near-post effort.

Lossl then lost an Almiron shot between his legs and Chris Lowe cleared the effort.

Yedlin cued up Perez for another shot that Lossl tipped out for a corner, and Rondon’s diving attempt to head a as Huddersfield was happy to get to halftime down just a man and not a goal or three.

Isaac Hayden‘s mistouch turned into a fine assist, as Rondon lashed past Lossl within 90 seconds of the match’s restart.

The Magpies doubled its advantage and started working on their goal differential when Perez completed a move started by an Almiron cross and moved ahead by Yedlin and Rondon.

Almiron almost cued Perez up for 3-0, but the Spaniard spun his shot just wide of the near post. Almiron was then stopped by Lossl before Longstaff hit the cross bar.

The Paraguayan import got wild applause when he was replaced by Christian Atsu with under 10 minutes to play.

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Crystal Palace

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 11:39 AM EST
Leicester City hopes to keep up its Top Seven push when it hosts relegation-threatened Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Michy Batshuayi leads the line for Palace, flanked by Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy is up top as Youri Tielemans again starts in the midfield.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Fuchs, Ndidi, Tielemans, Ghezzal, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Morgan, Soyuncu, Mendy, Gray, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi. Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Riedewald, Meyer, Kouyate, Benteke, Ayew.

NYCFC’s Mitrita scores marvelous goal against USL’s Nashville (video)

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
New York City FC attacker Alexandru Mitrita is yet to meet an MLS defense, but so far his skills honed in Romania and Italy are translating nicely.

Mitrita, 24, has scored in a pair of preseason friendlies, the latest a beauty against USL side Nashville SC, as he begins life after Romania’s Liga 1.

He tortured that league, having been serviceable in a stint with Serie A and B side Pescara.

If his work so far this preseason is any sign, that should continue in Major League Soccer (if he’s not murdered by fouls).

Able to play across the pitch, Mitrita’s latest goal showed that NYCFC is going to have a wealth of attacking options with Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jonathan Lewis, Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralrez, and Mitrita.