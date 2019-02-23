Bundesliga wrap: Bayern joins BVB on top; Wolfsburg wins

Well, look out Lucien.
Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and his men have company atop the Bundesliga table, at least for a day, after Bayern Munich collected a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
[ MORE: Almiron stars for Newcastle ]
That puts the six-time defending Bundesliga champions level on points with BVB, who plays Sunday.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin
Having played at midweek, a grind of a 0-0 draw at Liverpool, Bayern had most of the ball but failed to generate too much danger.
So it’s fitting that an unorthodox scorer pushed the Bavarians through, with Javi Martinez scoring his first goal of the season and just fourth in as many years.
His 62nd minute winner was aided in producing the win by an 84th minute Hertha red card.
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-3 Wolfsburg
American center back John Brooks will be plenty happy with his performance under the eye of new USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who was in attendance as Wolfsburg closed the gap on its third-place hosts to five points.
Brooks won 8 tackles and took a team-high 81 touches in the match, completing 53 of 59 passes.
Yannick Gerhardt scored before Admir Mehmedi added a brace for the visitors.
Elsewhere
Werder Bremen 1-1 Stuttgart — Friday; Sargent gets 1st start
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Nurnberg
Freiburg 5-1 Augsburg
Mainz 3-0 Schalke
Hannover 96 v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Dortmund v. Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|15
|6
|1
|54
|23
|31
|9-2-0
|6-4-1
|51
|Bayern Munich
|23
|16
|3
|4
|51
|26
|25
|7-3-1
|9-0-3
|51
|Mönchengladbach
|23
|13
|4
|6
|42
|25
|17
|9-0-2
|4-4-4
|43
|RB Leipzig
|22
|12
|5
|5
|41
|19
|22
|7-3-1
|5-2-4
|41
|VfL Wolfsburg
|23
|11
|5
|7
|38
|30
|8
|4-3-4
|7-2-3
|38
|Bayer Leverkusen
|22
|11
|3
|8
|39
|32
|7
|6-1-4
|5-2-4
|36
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|22
|9
|7
|6
|41
|28
|13
|5-3-3
|4-4-3
|34
|1899 Hoffenheim
|22
|8
|9
|5
|44
|32
|12
|4-5-3
|4-4-2
|33
|Werder Bremen
|23
|8
|8
|7
|38
|34
|4
|4-5-3
|4-3-4
|32
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|23
|8
|8
|7
|35
|33
|2
|4-5-2
|4-3-5
|32
|FSV Mainz 05
|23
|8
|6
|9
|26
|36
|-10
|5-4-3
|3-2-6
|30
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|23
|8
|4
|11
|27
|42
|-15
|6-0-6
|2-4-5
|28
|SC Freiburg
|23
|6
|9
|8
|34
|38
|-4
|4-5-3
|2-4-5
|27
|FC Schalke 04
|23
|6
|5
|12
|25
|35
|-10
|4-1-6
|2-4-6
|23
|FC Augsburg
|23
|4
|6
|13
|32
|45
|-13
|2-4-5
|2-2-8
|18
|VfB Stuttgart
|23
|4
|4
|15
|19
|51
|-32
|3-2-6
|1-2-9
|16
|Hannover 96
|22
|3
|5
|14
|20
|47
|-27
|3-1-7
|0-4-7
|14
|1. FC Nürnberg
|23
|2
|7
|14
|18
|48
|-30
|2-5-5
|0-2-9
|13