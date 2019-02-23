Burnley stun Tottenham on Kane’s return (video)

Burnley 8 games unbeaten

Kane scores on his return form injury

Controversy over two goals

Barnes scores late winner for Burnley

Burnley’s longest top-flight unbeaten run since 1966

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, as Harry Kane scored on his return from injury but it wasn’t enough to salvage anything for Spurs.

The first two goals arrived in controversial fashion in the second half as Chris Wood headed home from a corner which shouldn’t have been awarded, then Kane latched onto a long throw from Danny Rose which was taken from the wrong position.

Then Serge Aurier failed to clear and that led to Ashley Barnes scoring the winner, with Spurs’ faint title hopes taking a huge hit after four wins on the spin put them back in contention.

With the win — one of their best-ever in the Premier League — Burnley move on to 30 for the season and are now six clear of the relegation zone, while Spurs remain in third as Mauricio Pochettino‘s missed the chance to reduce the deficit to the top of the table to just two points.

Burnley put plenty of pressure on Spurs early on but the first big chance of the game came for Spurs and Kane. The returning forward danced past several Burnley players but then dragged his shot wide.

Tottenham pushed their way into the game and came close from set piece situations before half time.

Christian Eriksen forced Tom Heaton into a comfortable save down low as the game got going, with Ashley Barnes whipping a wonderful effort just over the bar at the other end.

Heung-Min Son went close for Spurs but Burnley’s defense blocked well as there was little between the teams at the interval.

At the start of the second half Heaton made a wonderful stop to deny Kane who rifled an effort towards the top corner from 25 yards out.

Just as Tottenham were on top, Burnley took the lead. A corner from the left (which Jan Vertonghen debated) was met by Wood and via a combination of his head and shoulder the ball went in after hitting the crossbar. Despite Pochettino’s complaints, the goal stood.

But Spurs weren’t behind for long as their talisman marked his return from injury with a crucial goal. A quick throw-in from Danny Rose (taken from 10 yards ahead of where it should have been) caught out Burnley’s defense and Kane controlled, held off defenders and finished superbly to make it 1-1.

Jeff Hendrick flashed an effort wide and Dwight McNeil forced Hugo Lloris into a smart stop, as both teams went for the win late on. And it was Burnley who found the hammer blow as Barnes tapped in at the back post after Aurier dallied on the ball and Johann Berg Gudmundsson delivered the assist.

After all of their hard work to get back in the title race without Kane and Dele Alli, this was so Spursy.

