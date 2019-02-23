More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Clinical Palace defies Leicester City in big win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 2:26 PM EST
  • McArthur with two assists
  • Zaha scores twice
  • Batshuayi, Milivojevic also score
  • Evans with lone Leicester tally
  • Foxes out-attempt Palace 27-7

Crystal Palace made the most of their limited chances, a deceptive scoreline of 3-1 greeting their win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

James McArthur had two assists, while Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi, and Luka Milivojevic scored for the Eagles.

Jonny Evans had the lone Leicester goal.

Palace moves into 13th place with 30 points, six clear of the drop zone, while Leicester fails in its bid to go 10th.

A pair of near-misses greeted Leicester City’s control of the first 10 minutes, as both Jamie Vardy and James Maddison came close to putting the Foxes ahead.

Leicester was clearly the superior side, and Palace was sloppy when it found a rare spell of first half possession.

So, of course, Palace scored first, as Leicester backstop Kasper Schmeichel was wrong-footed when Batshuayi swung his leg and redirected a James McArthur rip from distance.

The Foxes leveled the score deservedly when Harvey Barnes‘ pass to Jonny Evans was met with a lunging leg that swung the ball past Vicente Guaita.

But Zaha restored Palace’s lead in the 70th, as Harry Maguire and the Leicester City defense completely lost track of the electric Ivorian for a back post finish of McArthur’s cross.

And wouldn’t you know it: A penalty! Evans took down Jeff Schlupp in the 82nd minute, and Milivojevic did what he usually does from the spot to make it 3-1.

Premier League preview: Man United v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnFeb 23, 2019, 3:57 PM EST
  • Man United has won 7 of last 9 home games against Liverpool
  • 2 teams have a combined 3 PL losses since start of October
  • Liverpool has conceded 8 goals in PL away games this season

Liverpool has to pass a stiff test to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League as the Reds travel to Old Trafford to take on in-form Manchester United at 9:05 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Reds were passed by Manchester City on goal differential at the top of the Premier League table, but any form of result would bring them back into the lead. Still, having held a three-point advantage before City’s obliteration of Chelsea, anything less than a win will feel like dropped points for the visitors despite the challenge.

Manchester United comes into the match having won eight of its last nine Premier League matches, with a 2-2 draw against Burnley the only blemish on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s record. Manchester United’s last loss came at the hand of this Liverpool side, a 3-1 result that ended Jose Mourinho’s tenure as Red Devils manager. They could receive a surprise boost as both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are in contention to earn a place despite recent injuries.

For Liverpool, they will see Virgil Van Dijk return to the defensive lineup after his suspension against Bayern Munich in midweek Champions League play, but he will be without his usual defensive partner in Dejan Lovren who continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to Liverpool training, but still has work to do to return to the pitch after missing almost a full year with a knee injury.

What they’re saying

Solskjaer on playing rivals Liverpool: “I’m focusing on us and what we have to do to get to where we want to be. It’s a three-horse race for the title and fourth, that’s my focus. I played a few of these [against Liverpool] myself and know the magnitude of it for the fans and everyone who works here. It’s our job to be focusing and channelling all that energy into performance mode when we start the game on Sunday.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on interim MUFC boss Solskjaer: “There is no doubt that he will be the manager next year as well, that’s clear. Can you imagine one situation when they say ‘We are bringing in another manager?’ Then a new manager will lose one game and that’s not possible. He deserves [the job] 100% – he did everything that you have to do to be successful with them.”

Prediction

Liverpool will be up for this match, but the competition is stiff. Both teams will be smart about picking their spots, and it should be an entertaining match. A 1-1 draw seems like the best guess in a massively important match that could go in either direction, with the result promising to help shape the top four for the remainder of the season.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern joins BVB on top; Wolfsburg wins

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 3:15 PM EST
Well, look out Lucien.

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and his men have company atop the Bundesliga table, at least for a day, after Bayern Munich collected a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

That puts the six-time defending Bundesliga champions level on points with BVB, who plays Sunday.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Having played at midweek, a grind of a 0-0 draw at Liverpool, Bayern had most of the ball but failed to generate too much danger.

So it’s fitting that an unorthodox scorer pushed the Bavarians through, with Javi Martinez scoring his first goal of the season and just fourth in as many years.

His 62nd minute winner was aided in producing the win by an 84th minute Hertha red card.

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-3 Wolfsburg

American center back John Brooks will be plenty happy with his performance under the eye of new USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who was in attendance as Wolfsburg closed the gap on its third-place hosts to five points.

Brooks won 8 tackles and took a team-high 81 touches in the match, completing 53 of 59 passes.

Yannick Gerhardt scored before Admir Mehmedi added a brace for the visitors.

Elsewhere
Werder Bremen 1-1 Stuttgart — Friday; Sargent gets 1st start
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Nurnberg
Freiburg 5-1 Augsburg
Mainz 3-0 Schalke
Hannover 96 v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Dortmund v. Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 22 15 6 1 54 23 31 9-2-0 6-4-1 51
 Bayern Munich 23 16 3 4 51 26 25 7-3-1 9-0-3 51
 Mönchengladbach 23 13 4 6 42 25 17 9-0-2 4-4-4 43
 RB Leipzig 22 12 5 5 41 19 22 7-3-1 5-2-4 41
 VfL Wolfsburg 23 11 5 7 38 30 8 4-3-4 7-2-3 38
 Bayer Leverkusen 22 11 3 8 39 32 7 6-1-4 5-2-4 36
 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 9 7 6 41 28 13 5-3-3 4-4-3 34
 1899 Hoffenheim 22 8 9 5 44 32 12 4-5-3 4-4-2 33
 Werder Bremen 23 8 8 7 38 34 4 4-5-3 4-3-4 32
 Hertha BSC Berlin 23 8 8 7 35 33 2 4-5-2 4-3-5 32
 FSV Mainz 05 23 8 6 9 26 36 -10 5-4-3 3-2-6 30
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 23 8 4 11 27 42 -15 6-0-6 2-4-5 28
 SC Freiburg 23 6 9 8 34 38 -4 4-5-3 2-4-5 27
 FC Schalke 04 23 6 5 12 25 35 -10 4-1-6 2-4-6 23
 FC Augsburg 23 4 6 13 32 45 -13 2-4-5 2-2-8 18
 VfB Stuttgart 23 4 4 15 19 51 -32 3-2-6 1-2-9 16
 Hannover 96 22 3 5 14 20 47 -27 3-1-7 0-4-7 14
 1. FC Nürnberg 23 2 7 14 18 48 -30 2-5-5 0-2-9 13

Messi’s fantastic side-volley keys 50th hat trick, Barca comeback (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
There is only one Lionel Messi, which in itself is a rare argument in favor of cloning.

Barcelona twice trailed Sevilla on Saturday in one of its last real tests of the league season, and Messi scored thrice and assisted Luis Suarez in a 4-2 comeback win that stretched its table lead to 10 points.

The hat trick? No. 50 for his career.

Nbd.

Six of those three-goal days came with Argentina, while the other 44 arrived with Messi in a blaugrana shirt. He’s also now scored 650 career goals for club and country.

The best, and a pretty good cross from Ivan Rakitic. It’s nice to have someone of his ilk as a playmaker.

Benitez praises Almiron after first Newcastle start

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 12:35 PM EST
Rafa Benitez has wanted Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United for a long time, and was effusive with praise for the Paraguayan after a game-changing display in his first Premier League start.

Well, let’s clarify: Rafa was effusive with praise considering his reserved standard of praising.

The pesky and electric Almiron drew attention all day in Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat of 10-man Huddersfield Town, who was down a man thanks to an Almiron-drawn foul.

Yeah, he was good. Here’s Benitez on Almiron, from two separate interviews:

“He did what we expected of him. He linked well with the other forwards. It was a great day for him and the fans.

“His contribution in terms of work rate was really good. He will be pleased with his performance and the fans will be too. He will give us a different characteristics and different options.”

Almiron was exceptional, all over the attacking half and a handful throughout the contest. Up next is another hard-fouling side in Burnley, and the Paraguayan will again be key to earning space for his teammates (and himself).