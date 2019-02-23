Clinical Palace defies Leicester City in big win (video)

- McArthur with two assists
- Zaha scores twice
- Batshuayi, Milivojevic also score
- Evans with lone Leicester tally
- Foxes out-attempt Palace 27-7
Crystal Palace made the most of their limited chances, a deceptive scoreline of 3-1 greeting their win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
James McArthur had two assists, while Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi, and Luka Milivojevic scored for the Eagles.
Jonny Evans had the lone Leicester goal.
Palace moves into 13th place with 30 points, six clear of the drop zone, while Leicester fails in its bid to go 10th.
A pair of near-misses greeted Leicester City’s control of the first 10 minutes, as both Jamie Vardy and James Maddison came close to putting the Foxes ahead.
Leicester was clearly the superior side, and Palace was sloppy when it found a rare spell of first half possession.
So, of course, Palace scored first, as Leicester backstop Kasper Schmeichel was wrong-footed when Batshuayi swung his leg and redirected a James McArthur rip from distance.
The Foxes leveled the score deservedly when Harvey Barnes‘ pass to Jonny Evans was met with a lunging leg that swung the ball past Vicente Guaita.
But Zaha restored Palace’s lead in the 70th, as Harry Maguire and the Leicester City defense completely lost track of the electric Ivorian for a back post finish of McArthur’s cross.
And wouldn’t you know it: A penalty! Evans took down Jeff Schlupp in the 82nd minute, and Milivojevic did what he usually does from the spot to make it 3-1.