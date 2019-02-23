More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

La Liga: Messi hat-trick, Getafe goes 4th

By Kyle BonnFeb 23, 2019, 4:38 PM EST
Lionel Messi was the star of La Liga’s Sunday slate, scoring the 50th hat-trick of his career as he single-handedly carried Barcelona to a 4-2 victory over Sevilla to move 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Messi scored a pair of absurd goals and finished his hat-trick with the eventual winner, before Luis Suarez finally ended his long goal drought in stoppage time to finish the scoreline. The first was especially delicious, an inspired side-volley that powered home a cross from Ivan Rakitic.

It wasn’t always a sure thing for Barcelona, who trailed at two different points in the match, including at halftime when goals from Jesus Navas and Gabriel Mercado saw Sevilla ahead. Messi’s second brought Barcelona level past the hour mark when he curled in a right-footed effort from near the top of the box. The winner came five minutes from full-time as a stroke of luck saw Carles Alena’s shot clatter into Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer and trickled perfectly into the path of Messi clean through on goal for a chip finish past Tomas Vaclik.

Meanwhile, the La Liga Champions League places has a surprising new member as Getafe moved to 4th in the league with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano. Jamie Mata and Jorge Molina scored the necessary goals, moving Getafe into what would be its highest-ever La Liga finish. Mata in particular is red-hot, scoring his seventh goal in the club’s last eight league games. Mata then assisted Molina’s winner, giving him four assists in that span as well, and helping the club to its fourth win in the last six matches. Getafe has lost just two games since mid-November – to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Relegated in 2016 and then promoted back to La Liga the following year, Getafe finished 8th last season and continues to climb, potentially qualifying for European competition for only the third time in club history. A 6th place finish in 2010 remains its best-ever league result, while a 2007 Copa del Rey finals appearance marked the first time they ever qualified for a continental competition.

Celta Vigo pulled out of the relegation zone with a grinding away point at Alaves as the two teams drew 0-0. The home side whipped off 17 shots, but could only put four of them on target. Celta Vigo proved dangerous one-on-one, but could never put together anything of note. The biggest chance of the game fell to Takashi Inui just past halftime but missed wide right, and while they accumulated a ton of chances inside the penalty area, they could never find the winning moment.

Finally, Athletic Bilbao leapfrogged Eibar for the ninth spot in the table after a 1-0 win over Eibar. The only goal came inside the first minute, with Raul Garcia pouncing immediately after the opening whistle. That was it for the match, as the two sides were only able to accumulate five total shots on target. Athletic should have had a second soon after halftime, but Inigo Martinez was unable to put his doorstep header on target.

Carabao Cup final: Chelsea meets Man City at Wembley

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 23, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
  • Both Chelsea and Man City have won the League Cup 5 times in club history
  • These teams have never met before in the League Cup final
  • Only 4 clubs have successfully retained the League Cup trophy

Chelsea looks to prove the 6-0 thwacking at the hands of Manchester City two weeks ago was a fluke as the two sides meet with a trophy on the line in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has been under fire the last few weeks for a downturn in form, with the club having lost three of its last four Premier League matches, including the heavy defeat to Man City. They have conceded 12 goals in those four matches, blown out not just by Man City but also by Bournemouth, plus a loss to an inconsistent Arsenal side to start the slide.

With a massive chance for Sarri to make a statement that he deserves his position, the Italian may be without first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who picked up a hamstring injury of late, and could be sidelined alongside Pedro and Davide Zappacosta who both have fallen ill.

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola will have to make decisions on who to risk amid a tight Premier League title battle with Liverpool. While the trophy obviously means something to both sides, it also presents yet another fixture that could prove costly amid a tight league race which could have implications on the final few months.

Guardiola doesn’t expect to roll over the Blues with the same ease they did two weeks ago. “I don’t like to play the same team in a short period of time when you have beaten them before,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “They [Chelsea] are incredibly professional players, they are proud and bright and will do extra. We are going to play the type of game you have to play in a final and try to win the title.”

The biggest of Guardiola’s selection questions are in net, with the decision of starting regular number one goalkeeper Ederson or third-string Arijanet Muric who has been the go-to netminder for the entire League Cup run. Backup Claudio Bravo has been sidelined for the year with a long-term injury.

“Of course it is not the most important title of the season but once we are here in an amazing stadium against a top side, we want to prepare to win,” Guardiola said.

Also in question may be striker Sergio Aguero who scored a hat-trick against Chelsea last time out. He has featured in two of the five League Cup matches, but the final could be a high-pressure situation to give Gabriel Jesus a look while also giving Aguero some time off. The 30-year-old Aguero has featured in each of the last 10 Premier League matches.

Tuchel wants more from Mbappe despite brace

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 23, 2019, 5:55 PM EST
Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nimes 3-0 in Ligue 1 play.

Apparently that’s not enough for manager Thomas Tuchel.

According to the PSG manager, Mbappe should have had “five or six goals” and claimed that “it’s up to him…to finish the chances.”

Tough crowd.

Mbappe was a menace up front for PSG the whole game, scoring goals in the 69th and 89th minutes. He also had a number of missed opportunities that Tuchel is referring to, missing the target in the 43rd, 53rd, 60th, and 84th minutes, plus seeing a trio of efforts saved. Overall, Mbappe ripped off nine shots in the match.

“Yes,” Tuchel said to Canal Plus when asked if he was pleased with Mbappe’s performance, “but today he has to score four or five.

“He’s a phenomenon, he has extraordinary qualities. He plays in a good team; we are able to create a lot of opportunities. It’s up to him, Edi[nson Cavani] and Angel [Di Maria] to finish the opportunities.”

Mbappe is following his breakout year with another spectacular performance this campaign, owning 20 league goals in 19 Ligue 1 matches this season plus another four Champions League goals in seven appearances. He has helped PSG to a 2-0 advantage after the first leg against Manchester United in Champions League play, with the return leg to take place on March 6 in the French capital.

Premier League preview: Arsenal v. Southampton

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 23, 2019, 5:10 PM EST
  • Arsenal has never lost to Southampton at home in 19 PL matches
  • Southampton is unbeaten in its last four PL away games
  • Arsenal has just four clean sheets this PL season, all at home

Southampton will look to complete the first league double over Arsenal in 31 years when they visit the Emirates on Sunday at 9:05 a.m. ET, live on NBCSports.com.

The last time Southampton won both league games over Arsenal, 17-year-old Alan Shearer made his debut top-flight start and scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 win. They can end that drought tomorrow, following up December’s 3-2 win at St. Mary’s that saw Charlie Austin score an 85th minute winner. The Saints have struggled against the Gunners in London historically, however, as they have not won away to Arsenal in their last 23 attempts.

Despite the history, there’s plenty of reasons for both sides to be up for this match at the Emirates. Arsenal comes into the game just a point back of fourth-placed Manchester United, and with the Red Devils taking on title-contending Liverpool, there’s a big chance for the Gunners to take over a Champions League place should United drop points. Southampton, meanwhile, sits 18th in the Premier League table after losing to now-17th Cardiff City last time out, but would rise back out of the relegation zone with any kind of result.

The Gunners will have reinforcements after the 3-0 midweek win over BATE Borisov in Europa League play, returning Alexandre Lacazette from his European suspension, plus Laurent Koscielny is reportedly healthy despite coming off that midweek win injured. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the biggest miss for the Gunners after he also was unavailable midweek due to illness.

Southampton could see Michael Obafemi return for the first time since December after finally recovering from his hamstring injury, while Stuart Armstrong could also be back in the lineup after missing the loss to Cardiff with a calf problem.

What they’re saying

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on Mesut Ozil: “My message to him is to carry on. To be available like today [against BATE Borisov] and the last two weeks. Today I am happy, and he was like we want. We’re going to play a lot of matches and sometimes we need him to be in the first XI.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhutl on playing top teams: “We are focusing on the game against a difficult opponent, a very good opponent we beat once already this year in a big game with a fantastic performance and I think we’ll need another one. I’m not afraid about all the big teams because we showed against Chelsea [a 0-0 draw] and Arsenal that we can also play against these teams good matches and we will need to, that’s for sure. Every game is difficult but I think in the first game we showed that we can bring this surprising result.”

Video preview

Prediction

Arsenal has looked shaky in the past against lower-tier sides, and they are coming off a European match that required their full attention and effort. Southampton pulls off a surprising 2-2 draw and leaves Arsenal without the chance to jump Manchester United despite the Red Devils taking on a title contender.

Serie A: Roma steals win late, Torino tops Atalanta

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 23, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
Defensive calamities appeared to prove deadly with Roma barreling towards a disappointing draw with relegation-threatened Frosinone, but Edin Dzeko stole victory from the jaws of defeat, scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal a vital three points amid a fight for Champions League qualification in a 3-2 win at Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Roma was tragically bad at the back from the opening whistle. Frosinone scored the opener just five minutes in after Steven N’Zonzi’s horrible back-pass was stolen, and while Robin Olsen saved the shot from Camillo Ciano with a diving effort, but the ball popped up into the air with crazy spin and when it came down near the line, it bounced back into the net.

[ LA LIGA: Messi grabs 50th career hat-trick ]

Frosinone nearly had a second in the 11th minute but Ciano blasted it over the bar while all alone at the back post. Down the other end, Marco Sportiello was required to tip a dangerous Stephan El Shaarawy header over the bar. Roma built into the game and finally equalized right on the half-hour mark as Edin Dzeko picked the pocket of clueless Frosinone defender Edoardo Goldaniga in the box and his shot pinged off the left post and spun into the back of the net. They took the lead just a minute later and turned the game on its head as Dzeko fed El Shaarawy on the break, and while his shot to the far post was tipped by Sportiello, Lorenzo Pellegrini was on hand to deliver a sliding tap-in at the far post as the ball trickled away.

El Shaarawy was lucky to stay on the pitch after a bad challenge late in the first half only produced yellow despite an apparent stamp, and the referee was not buzzed by VAR to take another look. Frosinone was struggling to regain a foothold in the match until the 68th minute when they came so close to an equalizer as Andrea Pinamonti came flying in to meet a cross with a flying ninja kick but he was out of control and whiffed on the effort. They would find the leveler with 10 minutes to go, pegging back Roma on the break as Pinamonti finished the counter that left both Aleksandr Kolarov and Daniele De Rossi looking silly.

It could have been worse had Olsen not made a spectacular save in the 85th minute to keep out a cut shot from substitute Marcello Trotta that nearly found the back of the net, but instead trickled safely away off the goalkeeper’s fingertips. With a disappointing result on the horizon, Dzeko was there to snatch victory, bundling home a short cross from El Shaarawy in the 95th minute. The win moved Roma back to within a point of fourth-placed AC Milan, erasing doubts the draw would have left with the club potentially three points back in fifth.

Elsewhere, Torino topped Atalanta 2-0 at home on goals from Armando Izzo and Iago Falque that neatly bracketed halftime. Just before the break, Izzo put the home side in front on a messy goal that eventually pinged its way to the 26-year-old defender at the far post for the opener. Just a minute after they returned from halftime, Torino found its second as a whipped delivery from Soualiho Meite passed Andrea Belotti but found Falque near the penalty spot who rifled in a low, scything effort that found the back of the net.

The win moves Torino into seventh, well in the thick of the crowded top half of the Serie A table. They’re level with both Lazio and Atalanta on points with 38, but still five back of fifth-placed Roma after their win.