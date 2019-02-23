More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

NYCFC’s Mitrita scores marvelous goal against USL’s Nashville (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

New York City FC attacker Alexandru Mitrita is yet to meet an MLS defense, but so far his skills honed in Romania and Italy are translating nicely.

Mitrita, 24, has scored in a pair of preseason friendlies, the latest a beauty against USL side Nashville SC, as he begins life after Romania’s Liga 1.

[ VIDEO: Pochettino goes wild at referees ]

He tortured that league, having been serviceable in a stint with Serie A and B side Pescara.

If his work so far this preseason is any sign, that should continue in Major League Soccer (if he’s not murdered by fouls).

Able to play across the pitch, Mitrita’s latest goal showed that NYCFC is going to have a wealth of attacking options with Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jonathan Lewis, Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralrez, and Mitrita.

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Crystal Palace

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 23, 2019, 11:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Leicester City hopes to keep up its Top Seven push when it hosts relegation-threatened Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Michy Batshuayi leads the line for Palace, flanked by Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy is up top as Youri Tielemans again starts in the midfield.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Fuchs, Ndidi, Tielemans, Ghezzal, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Morgan, Soyuncu, Mendy, Gray, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi. Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Riedewald, Meyer, Kouyate, Benteke, Ayew.

Furious Pochettino confronts referees, reacts to Spurs loss at Burnley (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 23, 2019, 9:56 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino somewhat lost the plot at the final whistle on Saturday, as Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 at Burnley in controversial fashion.

Tottenham’s manager confronted referee Mike Dean and the officials at the final whistle and seemed angry over several decisions, including Burnley’s first goal which came from a corner which should have been a goal kick.

A nasty challenge from Phil Bardsley could have also seen Burnley reduced to 10 men as Spurs were stunned and missed the chance to reduce the gap on leaders Man City to two points.

It has been reported that the post-game argument continued into the tunnel area at Turf Moor before Pochettino and his staff finally dispersed.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the UK after the game, Pochettino would not delve into details about what was said between himself and the officials.

 “It was nothing. What happened on the pitch happened on the pitch. We made a few mistakes and conceded two goals. There is nothing to say,” Pochettino said. “Congratulations to Burnley. We don’t deserve the defeat but that’s football. I think it’s important to understand that it was a game that is important for us. I believe before the game that if you want to be a contender you need three points.

Pochettino said that perhaps nerves and tension impacted Spurs, who were disjointed throughout despite Harry Kane returning from injury and scoring an equalizer.

“The emotions, sometimes we find answers and excuses to try to justify the defeat. It’s not normal how I behave,” Pochettino added. “Maybe it’s because I knew before the game and after the game that it is going to be difficult to be a contender without three points.”

He also explained that he knew how pivotal a win at Burnley would be to keep their title hopes alive. Pochettino has been a huge critic of VAR, but surely Spurs’ goal would have been chalked off as Danny Rose clearly took the throw-in which led to Kane’s goal from 10 yards closer to goal than it should have been.

Asked if Spurs are now out of the title race after the shock defeat, Pochettino didn’t confirm that but did say it will be extremely tough to do now.

“For me, we are very disappointed. It is only 11 games, there are a lot of games to play. Today, I think in my mind, to win the three points to put pressure on them. In the end we didn’t for different reasons. For our mistakes. We cannot blame nobody. Only ourselves.”

As for himself, Pochettino said he is “going to accept anything that can happen from the FA and hopefully it doesn’t go further” which comes from his behavior after the final whistle.

Below is a look at the incident in question, as Pochettino will likely be receiving a letter from the Football Association on Monday to try and explain his actions after it is believed Dean will include the incident in his match report.

Watch Live: Newcastle v. Huddersfield; Bournemouth v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 23, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

Two Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Bournemouth host Wolves as the latter try to reclaim seventh place, while Huddersfield must win at Newcastle to keep their faint hope of staying in the Premier League alive.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for both games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Burnley stun Tottenham on Kane’s return (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 23, 2019, 9:22 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Burnley 8 games unbeaten
  • Kane scores on his return form injury
  • Controversy over two goals
  • Barnes scores late winner for Burnley
  • Burnley’s longest top-flight unbeaten run since 1966

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, as Harry Kane scored on his return from injury but it wasn’t enough to salvage anything for Spurs.

[ VIDEO: Pochettino goes wild at referees ]

The first two goals arrived in controversial fashion in the second half as Chris Wood headed home from a corner which shouldn’t have been awarded, then Kane latched onto a long throw from Danny Rose which was taken from the wrong position.

Then Serge Aurier failed to clear and that led to Ashley Barnes scoring the winner, with Spurs’ faint title hopes taking a huge hit after four wins on the spin put them back in contention.

With the win — one of their best-ever in the Premier League — Burnley move on to 30 for the season and are now six clear of the relegation zone, while Spurs remain in third as Mauricio Pochettino‘s missed the chance to reduce the deficit to the top of the table to just two points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Burnley put plenty of pressure on Spurs early on but the first big chance of the game came for Spurs and Kane. The returning forward danced past several Burnley players but then dragged his shot wide.

Tottenham pushed their way into the game and came close from set piece situations before half time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Christian Eriksen forced Tom Heaton into a comfortable save down low as the game got going, with Ashley Barnes whipping a wonderful effort just over the bar at the other end.

Heung-Min Son went close for Spurs but Burnley’s defense blocked well as there was little between the teams at the interval.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

At the start of the second half Heaton made a wonderful stop to deny Kane who rifled an effort towards the top corner from 25 yards out.

Just as Tottenham were on top, Burnley took the lead. A corner from the left (which Jan Vertonghen debated) was met by Wood and via a combination of his head and shoulder the ball went in after hitting the crossbar. Despite Pochettino’s complaints, the goal stood.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

But Spurs weren’t behind for long as their talisman marked his return from injury with a crucial goal. A quick throw-in from Danny Rose (taken from 10 yards ahead of where it should have been) caught out Burnley’s defense and Kane controlled, held off defenders and finished superbly to make it 1-1.

Jeff Hendrick flashed an effort wide and Dwight McNeil forced Hugo Lloris into a smart stop, as both teams went for the win late on. And it was Burnley who found the hammer blow as Barnes tapped in at the back post after Aurier dallied on the ball and Johann Berg Gudmundsson delivered the assist.

After all of their hard work to get back in the title race without Kane and Dele Alli, this was so Spursy.