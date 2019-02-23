Premier League preview: Man United v. Liverpool

Man United has won 7 of last 9 home games against Liverpool

2 teams have a combined 3 PL losses since start of October

Liverpool has conceded 8 goals in PL away games this season

Liverpool has to pass a stiff test to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League as the Reds travel to Old Trafford to take on in-form Manchester United at 9:05 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Reds were passed by Manchester City on goal differential at the top of the Premier League table, but any form of result would bring them back into the lead. Still, having held a three-point advantage before City’s obliteration of Chelsea, anything less than a win will feel like dropped points for the visitors despite the challenge.

Manchester United comes into the match having won eight of its last nine Premier League matches, with a 2-2 draw against Burnley the only blemish on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s record. Manchester United’s last loss came at the hand of this Liverpool side, a 3-1 result that ended Jose Mourinho’s tenure as Red Devils manager. They could receive a surprise boost as both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are in contention to earn a place despite recent injuries.

For Liverpool, they will see Virgil Van Dijk return to the defensive lineup after his suspension against Bayern Munich in midweek Champions League play, but he will be without his usual defensive partner in Dejan Lovren who continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to Liverpool training, but still has work to do to return to the pitch after missing almost a full year with a knee injury.

What they’re saying

Solskjaer on playing rivals Liverpool: “I’m focusing on us and what we have to do to get to where we want to be. It’s a three-horse race for the title and fourth, that’s my focus. I played a few of these [against Liverpool] myself and know the magnitude of it for the fans and everyone who works here. It’s our job to be focusing and channelling all that energy into performance mode when we start the game on Sunday.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on interim MUFC boss Solskjaer: “There is no doubt that he will be the manager next year as well, that’s clear. Can you imagine one situation when they say ‘We are bringing in another manager?’ Then a new manager will lose one game and that’s not possible. He deserves [the job] 100% – he did everything that you have to do to be successful with them.”

Prediction

Liverpool will be up for this match, but the competition is stiff. Both teams will be smart about picking their spots, and it should be an entertaining match. A 1-1 draw seems like the best guess in a massively important match that could go in either direction, with the result promising to help shape the top four for the remainder of the season.

