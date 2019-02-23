Watch Live: Burnley v. Tottenham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All eight UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties have reached their midpoint, and only two are level.

Those are the scoreless draws involving Lyon and Barcelona, and Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

While there are slight advantages to Lyon and Liverpool in having not allowing away goals, those are mitigated by having to win or draw away from home in the second leg. We’ll leave those off our ranking of the most likely to collect a comeback.

6. Borussia Dortmund

First leg: Lost 3-0 away to Spurs

Extremely likely, aside from the whole “most likely needing to score a 4-goal win” thing.

5. Schalke

First leg: Lost 3-2 at home to Man City

In order to advance against a superior opponent, Schalke has to score the first two-goal away win at the Etihad Stadium in the Pep Guardiola era.

t-3. Ajax

First leg: Lost 2-1 at home to Real Madrid

An inspiring display at home leaves Ajax with the task of scoring a couple of goals at the Bernabeu at a minimum.

t-3. Manchester United

First leg: Lost 2-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain

Beating PSG by two goals without Paul Pogba sounds borderline insane, especially since Les Parisiens picked up their 2-0 win at Old Trafford without Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

2. Juventus

First leg: Lost 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid

Scoring two or more goals against a Diego Simeone back line is an immense task, but Juve is loaded with offensive firepower and home in Turin.

1. Porto

First leg: Lost 2-1 away to Roma

Porto can go up 1-0 and know it’s prepared to advance into the quarterfinals.

