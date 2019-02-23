Watch Live: Burnley v. Tottenham

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 23, 2019, 7:14 AM EST
Two in-form teams collide at Turf Moor as Burnley host Tottenham on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Clarets are on a long unbeaten run, while Spurs are pushing Liverpool and Man City all the way in the Premier League title race.

In team news Burnley start Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood up top.

Spurs start Harry Kane as his speedy return from injury is a big boost for Mauricio Pochettino.

LINEUPS

How much will transfer ban impact Chelsea?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 23, 2019, 8:39 AM EST
Chelsea’s immediate future is looking a little shaky in more ways than one, as the west London club have been handed a transfer ban by FIFA.

The charge, which Chelsea have appealed, means they cannot sign a new player until the summer of 2020 and given the onfield struggles of new manager Maurizio Sarri they desperately need a big overhaul with their playing staff.

How much of an impact will this ban have on Chelsea challenging for trophies? What does it all mean? Can they get around it? Does this mean the likes of Eden Hazard will have to stay at the club?

In the video above our analysts break down the problems facing Chelsea in the upcoming months.

Champions League: Best bets to overturn 1st leg setbacks

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 22, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
All eight UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties have reached their midpoint, and only two are level.

Those are the scoreless draws involving Lyon and Barcelona, and Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

While there are slight advantages to Lyon and Liverpool in having not allowing away goals, those are mitigated by having to win or draw away from home in the second leg. We’ll leave those off our ranking of the most likely to collect a comeback.

6. Borussia Dortmund
First leg: Lost 3-0 away to Spurs

Extremely likely, aside from the whole “most likely needing to score a 4-goal win” thing.

5. Schalke
First leg: Lost 3-2 at home to Man City

In order to advance against a superior opponent, Schalke has to score the first two-goal away win at the Etihad Stadium in the Pep Guardiola era.

t-3. Ajax
First leg: Lost 2-1 at home to Real Madrid

An inspiring display at home leaves Ajax with the task of scoring a couple of goals at the Bernabeu at a minimum.

t-3. Manchester United
First leg: Lost 2-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain

Beating PSG by two goals without Paul Pogba sounds borderline insane, especially since Les Parisiens picked up their 2-0 win at Old Trafford without Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

2. Juventus
First leg: Lost 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid

Scoring two or more goals against a Diego Simeone back line is an immense task, but Juve is loaded with offensive firepower and home in Turin.

1. Porto
First leg: Lost 2-1 away to Roma

Porto can go up 1-0 and know it’s prepared to advance into the quarterfinals.

The race for 7th: Who’s headed for Europa League?

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 22, 2019, 9:50 PM EST
Since 2006, when Everton was eliminated in the third qualifying round, only seven Premier League clubs have played in the UEFA Champions League: Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester City, and Liverpool.

Expanding the pool for the Europa League finds some odd ducks via cup winners — Birmingham City, Burnley, Hull City, Wigan Athletic — but precious few times have those clubs been able to maintain runs deep into the tournament.

When Man City or Chelsea lifts the League Cup on Sunday, it will officially expand the Europa League qualification places in the Premier League table to seventh (assuming the Blues would fall no further than sixth should they beat City).

Six teams have realistic shots at seventh, with two leading the way in Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford.

What’s exciting about the group is that there’s substantial reason to believe at least five of them would focus on deep runs in the UEL, which makes Thursdays in the Fall all the more interesting to soccer fans.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 7. Watford 27 11 7 9 39 35 4 6-2-5 5-5-4 40
 8. Wolves 26 11 6 9 34 33 1 6-3-5 5-3-4 39
 9. West Ham United 27 10 6 11 35 40 -5 6-3-5 4-3-6 36
 10. Everton 27 9 6 12 36 39 -3 6-3-5 3-3-7 33
 11. Bournemouth 26 10 3 13 37 47 -10 7-3-3 3-0-10 33
 12. Leicester City 26 9 5 12 31 34 -3 4-2-6 5-3-6 32

Bournemouth is the outlier here, but chairman Jeff Mostyn has shown ambition and a UEL place might just give Eddie Howe the inspiration to stay even longer at the Vitality Stadium.

But his fate may be tied to taking care of visiting Wolves on Saturday. Here are some of the key duels that will decide the Europa League places:

Saturday
Bournemouth v. Wolves — 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

March 3
Watford v. Leicester City — 7 a.m. ET

March 30
Leicester City v. Bournemouth — 11 a.m. ET
West Ham v. Everton — 1:30 p.m. ET

April 20
West Ham v. Leicester City — 10 a.m. ET

April 27
Watford v. Wolves — 10 a.m. ET

May 12
Watford v. West Ham — 10 a.m. ET

League Cup Final preview: Sarri, Pep match wits for 4th time

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 22, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
Sunday’s League Cup Final could be a moment for one manager to right his ship, or drive the other to the start of an improbable quadruple.

Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri duels with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, just 14 days after the latter outmaneuvered the former to the tune of a 6-0 shellacking at the Etihad Stadium.

The loss was Chelsea’s second to City this season, though the Blues did manage a 2-0 defeat in league play at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8.

It’s also the second time the two will go head-to-head for silverware, as Man City outlasted Chelsea 2-0 for the Community Shield on Aug. 5.

That loss to City didn’t send the Chelsea faithful scurrying from “Sarriball,” but they’ve become far less supportive of the Blues’ boss.

And Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says Friday is a chance for his side to show the supporters the better side of what Sarri has implemented at Stamford Bridge.

“That will show the truth,” Rudiger said. “That will show our way this ­season. It will be the truth in terms of  keeping up with opponents like City Liverpool and Tottenham. What if it shows we are not that close? Then that is the reality.”

“You always play for your manager but you want results. You want to win. No player likes to have the kind of run we’ve had.”

Rudiger is a quote-giving marvel. Chelsea needs to keep him just for the departure from the norm he provides the media.

As for Guardiola, he’s also supportive of Sarri and thinks the Blues faithful should take a step back. He references the heat given to Antonio Conte the year after he won a Premier League crown.

Guardiola is also not thrilled that the 6-0 result is the last time City played Chelsea. From The London Evening Standard:

“In that moment I was so happy to beat them 6-0, but now in this moment I would prefer not to have beaten them 6-0. I don’t like to play in a short period of time when you’ve beaten them by so much,” he said. “They are incredible professional players, they are proud, they will do extra.”

“When we lost there and when we won here, my opinion of Sarri and his teams is always high. When we reviewed the game against us, maybe people don’t believe me, but they did incredible things.”

They’ll have to do more incredible things Sunday at Wembley, or City will lay claim to its fourth League Cup title in six tries (and seventh overall).

The winner Sunday will have the second-most League Cup wins in history.