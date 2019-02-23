Watch Live: Leicester City v. Crystal Palace

Mauricio Pochettino somewhat lost the plot at the final whistle on Saturday, as Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 at Burnley in controversial fashion.

Tottenham’s manager confronted referee Mike Dean and the officials at the final whistle and seemed angry over several decisions, including Burnley’s first goal which came from a corner which should have been a goal kick.

A nasty challenge from Phil Bardsley could have also seen Burnley reduced to 10 men as Spurs were stunned and missed the chance to reduce the gap on leaders Man City to two points.

It has been reported that the post-game argument continued into the tunnel area at Turf Moor before Pochettino and his staff finally dispersed.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the UK after the game, Pochettino would not delve into details about what was said between himself and the officials.

“It was nothing. What happened on the pitch happened on the pitch. We made a few mistakes and conceded two goals. There is nothing to say,” Pochettino said. “Congratulations to Burnley. We don’t deserve the defeat but that’s football. I think it’s important to understand that it was a game that is important for us. I believe before the game that if you want to be a contender you need three points.

Pochettino said that perhaps nerves and tension impacted Spurs, who were disjointed throughout despite Harry Kane returning from injury and scoring an equalizer.

“The emotions, sometimes we find answers and excuses to try to justify the defeat. It’s not normal how I behave,” Pochettino added. “Maybe it’s because I knew before the game and after the game that it is going to be difficult to be a contender without three points.”

He also explained that he knew how pivotal a win at Burnley would be to keep their title hopes alive. Pochettino has been a huge critic of VAR, but surely Spurs’ goal would have been chalked off as Danny Rose clearly took the throw-in which led to Kane’s goal from 10 yards closer to goal than it should have been.

Asked if Spurs are now out of the title race after the shock defeat, Pochettino didn’t confirm that but did say it will be extremely tough to do now.

“For me, we are very disappointed. It is only 11 games, there are a lot of games to play. Today, I think in my mind, to win the three points to put pressure on them. In the end we didn’t for different reasons. For our mistakes. We cannot blame nobody. Only ourselves.”

As for himself, Pochettino said he is “going to accept anything that can happen from the FA and hopefully it doesn’t go further” which comes from his behavior after the final whistle.

Below is a look at the incident in question, as Pochettino will likely be receiving a letter from the Football Association on Monday to try and explain his actions after it is believed Dean will include the incident in his match report.