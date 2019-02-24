Bewildered Klopp: Liverpool had me thinking ‘what is going on today?’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp is looking for answers after a tepid 0-0 draw for his Liverpool at Manchester United on Sunday.

The good news is the point that pushed the Reds above Manchester City with 11 matches to play in the Premier League season.

The bad news is pretty much everything else. Mohamed Salah is ice cold. Sadio Mane was non-existent. Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson were injured.

And the Reds failed to win despite Marcus Rashford hobbling atop a United attack which used all its subs in the first half, had Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira in the midfield, and played Romelu Lukaku at right wing.

But for Klopp, he saluted United’s depth. As said above, the answers aren’t there right now for the German mastermind

“That is the quality of the United squad. You change five times before the game and in it, then you still have Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford up front.”

Lukaku started, Sanchez barely sees the field for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Rashford was hobbled by a first half Jordan Henderson tackle. Tell us another one, JK.

That said, he knows the Reds were not very good and is the quality of manager to find the answers. Lest we forget the table lead with a relatively easy run into the final weekend.

“We were without chances. United had only one big one when Alisson made an excellent save, the rest were set-pieces. It kept the game open but we didn’t create enough and that’s the truth.

“We didn’t do well to be honest. We take that. It is a point gained because we have one more than before but it doesn’t feel like that.

“These games are always opened up by one situation. The boys didn’t feel okay. I could see it in their faces. It was strange. I was thinking ‘what is going on here today’. They lost momentum and rhythm and couldn’t really get it back.”

Jurgen Klopp: “I’m not here to be disappointed, I want to help the players play their best football. They want to perform, 100 percent. Sometimes it didn’t happen. We made it too easy for United to defend us.” #MUFC #LFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/sxghYNZeNN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 24, 2019

