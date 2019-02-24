More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Dortmund holds off Leverkusen to take three-point Bundesliga lead

By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund restored its three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, although it wasn’t easy at times as they held firm amid a worrisome finish to earn a 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at Westfalenstadion. English youngster Jadon Sancho was the star, assisting the opener and scoring Dortmund’s second in a fabulous attacking display.

Dortmund scored its three goals on just four shots on target as Leverkusen held a whopping 67% possession throughout the match. It took a half-hour for the home side to open the scoring, but once they did, it sparked a three-goal flurry in 10 minutes.

It started when 19-year-old French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou scored his first goal of the season on 30 minutes, bundling the ball over the line on the doorstep after the 18-year-old Sancho got his head to a corner delivery and touched it across the face of goal. The teenage connection together adds up to just 37 years of age, a bright burst of youth in the Dortmund squad.

Leverkusen pulled back level just seven minutes later, as Kevin Volland found the near post with a low shot from distance that Roman Burki will want back, somehow unable to reach the ball with a dive despite the distance and relative lack of pace on the effort.

Sancho would put Dortmund right back into the lead, however, leg-whipping a fabulous volley inside the far post. It came off a delivery from Abdou Diallo from the left flank that Dortmund repeatedly opened up.

The second saw Leverkusen look to find a second equalizer while Dortmund sat back and picked its spots. Mario Gotze pounced on a deflected clear at the top of the box, and his 60th minute rifle saw the home side go 3-1 up. That was a critical goal, because the visitors would not go away.

Jonathan Tah made a game of it with 15 minutes remaining, delivering a powerful bullet header at the end of a free-kick to pull Leverkusen back within one. That was the final goal of the match, and the final chance as well as the Dortmund defense locked things up. While the visitors scored twice, the Dortmund back line still performed well overall, particularly in one-on-one situations. Leverkusen completed just eight of its 25 attempted take-ons, with particular difficulty on its right flank against Diallo and Raphiel Guerrero, who together completed seven tackles on seven attempts.

American attacker Christian Pulisic did not even make the Dortmund bench, injured and missing the last two matches now as he nears the end of his time in Germany.

US to play Ukraine, Nigeria, Qatar at U20 World Cup soccer

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 7:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

The United States was drawn to play Ukraine, Nigeria and Qatar in the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

The U.S. opens Group D play against Ukraine on May 24, then faces Nigeria three days later and Qatar on May 30, according to Sunday’s draw. The first two matches are in Bielsko-Biala and the third in Tychy.

Sixteen teams advance to the second round – the top two in each group and the best four third-place teams. The final is in Lodz on June 15.

The U.S reached the quarterfinals two years ago with a roster that included Josh Sargent, Tyler Adams, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Erik Palmer-Brown. Sargent scored four goals and earned the Silver Boot for the Americans, who were eliminated by eventual runner-up Venezuela.

Defending champion England failed to qualify.

The rest of the draw:

Group A – Colombia, Poland, Senegal, Tahiti

Group B – Ecuador, Japan, Italy, Mexico

Group C – Honduras, New Zealand, Norway, Uruguay

Group E – France, Mali, Panama, Saudi Arabia

Group F – Argentina, Portugal, South Africa South Korea

The 2 Robbies: Liverpool v Man United, EFL Cup final

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle get stuck into a massive week for many Premier League teams. Manchester City won the EFL Cup while a thousand spot lights surround the under pressure Maurizio Sarri as he loses control of his Chelsea team. In the league, Liverpool claimed the top spot in a tense, injury ridden draw against Manchester United. Claude Puel lost his job at Leicester after a bad loss to Crystal Palace and Spurs slipped up against Burnley, leaving Mauricio Pochettino raging.

***Make sure you listen to the end to hear what Maurizio Sarri had to say about his goalkeeper.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Solskjaer calls Man United defender McTominay a ‘Darren Fletcher’

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 5:51 PM EST
1 Comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was over the moon with how his players performed in difficult circumstances against league-leading Liverpool in their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, which was marred by a slew of first-half injuries.

Solskjaer, a former Manchester United striker and current interim manager, has made a name for himself in recalling old names and moments in Red Devils history during his two-plus months in charge. He did so again while pointing out players he was particularly pleased with on Sunday.

“I learned a lot about the players today,” Solskjaer told the Manchester Evening News after the match. “I learnt a lot about Scott McTominay, who I’ve been waiting to give a chance in a more attacking role, he can run into the box, is dangerous, he was a Darren Fletcher today for us. Absolutely fantastic, he’s not played since Reading, that’s six weeks ago, January 5.”

[ MORE: 3 things we learned from Man United v Liverpool ]

That is incredibly high praise from the United boss. Darren Fletcher is a Manchester United folk hero, having made over 300 career appearances for the club over a 12-year span. He was a do-it-all midfielder who was loved by fans for his bold attitude and fearless nature in the middle of the pitch.

McTominay, a 22-year-old Manchester United youth product and natural center-back, was put under pressure when Ander Herrera and Juan Mata both went off injured. McTominay was deployed as a defensive midfielder just in front of the back line that featured Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling, but had to adapt on the introductions of Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, and Alexis Sanchez. The young Scottish international made seven ball recoveries to lead Manchester United in the match, and had two blocks, three clearances, and two interceptions.

Solskjaer was also pleased with Pereira, who had played just 220 minutes this Premier League season before Sunday. Like McTominay, Pereira is a Manchester United youth product who has been given only a bit-part role in his time since joining the first-team squad. “Andreas, with the criticism he’s had to come on and did fantastic,” Solskjaer said. “So I learnt a lot about the character of the team.”

La Liga: Bale saves Real Madrid, Morata scores first Atletico goal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Alvaro Morata finally grabbed his first Atletico Madrid goal to pave the way for a 2-0 win over Villareal at home. The former Chelsea man joined in January and had gone three league matches without finding the back of the net, but he whipped a 31st minute volley low into the bottom-left corner to open his account.

Saul added the second as the game wound down, looping a chip over the goalkeeper with two minutes to go. The hosts could have had more, but Jose Gimenez and Diego Costa both saw close-range headers saved by Sergio Asenjo in the second half. The win moved Atletico back within seven of Barcelona at the top of the table, and five ahead of third-placed Real Madrid before Los Blancos kicked off.

Real Madrid, however, was able to return the points gap to two as Santiago Solari made five changes from the side that fell last time out and Gareth Bale provided the difference from the spot in a 2-1 victory. Karim Benzema initially put Madrid ahead with a penalty of his own after VAR awarded the spot-kick. Luka Modric’s powerful cross crashed into Enis Bardhi’s arm who simply raised his hand to protect his face, and that allowed Benzema to send Aitor Fernandez the wrong way from the spot.

Levante equalized through Roger Marti’s 10th goal of the season, but there was plenty of controversy surrounding the winning moment. Casemiro went down in the penalty area under minimal (if any) contact, and despite the referee’s consultation of the video monitor at the behest of VAR, the penalty was awarded. Bale delivered the goods with 12 minutes to go, and Madrid took home all three points. Both teams finished with 10 men as Ruben Rochina earned his second yellow card in the 86th minute, and just two minutes later Madrid defender Nacho earned his marching orders as well.

Real Betis jumped to seventh in the La Liga table with a 2-0 away win at Real Valladolid. Betis scored both goals near the end of a half, as Aissa Mandi opened the scoring in first-half extra time with a beautiful scissor-kick after Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip came way too far off his line to challenge a free-kick delivery. Joaquin then left no doubt in the 87th minute, tapping home after Sergio Canales burst down the right and across the byline, cutting a cross that saw defender Kiko completely whiff at controlling before it reached Joaquin. The loss for the home side leaves them still in a precarious position, in 16th just three points above the drop.

Valencia was pegged back by a late Martin Braithwaite goal in a 1-1 draw at Leganes. The visitors had gone ahead in the 22nd minute via Gregory Kondogbia who headed home off a free-kick. That goal was Valencia’s only shot on target in the match, and their only real chance other than Jose Gaya’s 10th minute vicious effort that came off the far post. Leganes, meanwhile, pushed the whole match for an equalizer, and exploded forward as time ran out. Braithwaite equalized in the 88th minute before they nearly won it in stoppage time through Youssef En-Nesyri who saw his effort saved by Neto after a turnover.