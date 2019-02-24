More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Leicester City fires Claude Puel

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 7:49 AM EST
That’s all, folks.

Claude Puel‘s tumultuous tenure at Leicester City over, giving someone else the chance to chase down seventh place and a space in the Europa League.

The Foxes are now eight points back of Wolves and Watford following a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday that saw Leicester out-attempt the Eagles 27-7.

Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will lead the club until a fourth manager in two years is appointed at the King Power Stadium.

Puel’s tenure was confusing, a ninth-place finish last season followed up by the sale of Riyad Mahrez and a clash with star striker Jamie Vardy at a club now known for player power.

The French manager also had to oversee the squad through the tragic helicopter crash outside the stadium that claimed the lives of four including owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester has lost five of six, with a draw at Liverpool the lone point of the skid.

The club has Brighton, Watford, Fulham, Burnley, Bournemouth, and Huddersfield Town next, giving the new manager a chance to “Ole” his way into favor and also climb back into the 7th place picture.

Matic misses Liverpool fight, out for weeks

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic suffered “a nasty knock” in training Saturday and will miss 2-4 weeks of action

Matic, 30, has started every match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reins at United.

He’s been replaced by Scott McTominay for Sunday’s match versus Liverpool, with Fred joining the bench to provide cover.

Ander Herrera could also slide into a more defensive role, but the Spaniard has been very good with increased attacking freedom under Solskjaer.

In addition to the Liverpool visit, United’s next month of fixtures includes the second leg of a UEFA Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain as well as league tests from Crystal Palace, Southampton, Arsenal and Wolves.

Watch Live: Manchester United-Liverpool, Arsenal-Saints

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 8:10 AM EST
Liverpool plays its match-in-hand in the race for a Premier League title, and it’s somehow even bigger considering that longtime rivals Manchester United host the encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Nemanja Matic has been hurt and will not start for United, meaning Scott McTominay draws big responsibility in a midfielder with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opts for James Milner at right back over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, McTominay, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Andreas, Fred, Lingard, Alexis.

Liverpool: Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Keita, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is hoping a win over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday will join the above result to send the Gunners back into the Top Four (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man United boss Solskjaer slams Liverpool’s trophy drought

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 23, 2019, 9:49 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fired one across Jurgen Klopp‘s bow ahead of Manchester United’s meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In particular, the former Manchester United striker took aim at Liverpool’s lack of titles over the past decade, and their lack of a Premier League title. With the knowledge that the Red Devils are not in the title race and their adversaries are, Solskjaer hopes United can get back to the top spot soon, wary of a lengthy drought.

“I have loads of Liverpool fans back home [in Norway] and every year is going to be their year,” Solskjaer said ahead of Sunday’s match at 9:05 a.m. ET. “It has got to October and it’s: ‘OK, next year.’ Now they are in the race so for them, it is going to be an exciting finish to the league. That is none of our concern. We just have to concentrate on ourselves.”

Manchester United has not won a Premier League title in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement. Under his care, the club won 12 Premier League titles plus five FA Cup titles and four League Cup titles. Meanwhile, Liverpool has not won a Premier League crown in its history, last winning the English top flight in 1990, two years before the formation of the Premier League as it currently stands.

“Of course they do feel that pressure,” Solskjaer said of Liverpool. “I think all the supporters do and players probably do as well. But then we have not won it for a few years and so we want to get back to that. We have to make sure that we don’t end up being happy being among the top four. If you aim too low and reach your target, then that’s more dangerous than aiming too high and missing them.”

Solskjaer is very familiar with the rivalry between these two clubs, dating back to his time as a player. Most notably, he scored a 90th minute winner in 1999 FA Cup play against the Reds after coming off the bench in the 81st minute.

Roma boss Di Francesco worried after late win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 23, 2019, 7:27 PM EST
Edin Dzeko saved Roma in the 95th minute, sealing a 3-2 win over Frosinone and moving the club back to within a point of a Champions League place. Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco wasn’t having it.

“We can’t keep getting away with this type of performance,” Di Francesco said to the media after the game.

Despite its solid league position down the stretch of the season, the club has looked shaky at times. On Saturday, the defense put forth a calamitous performance at the back filled with mistakes, bad passes, poor marking, and questionable decision-making. The game was tied 2-2 for most of the second half with Roma’s relegation-threatened opponents nearly pulling out a win if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Robin Olsen’s spectacular save.

“The positive from this evening is that we won, but I do hope he can start to play much better football from now on,” Di Francesco said. “The second goal came from our own set play and our positioning was off, Daniele De Rossi misread the situation.”

“Frosinone are scrapping for every point to secure safety and I know what that is like. We made too many mistakes and should’ve approached the game better, as we risked a draw or even a defeat. We always find a way to make life more complicated for ourselves with distractions.”

Frosinone’s first goal came from a mistake by Steven N’Zonzi, whose back-pass to no one was intercepted by Camillo Ciano who scored despite a great save attempt by Olsen. The hosts scored their second on the break as De Rossi and Aleksandr Kolarov were torn apart on the break despite a one-on-two advantage for the defenders.

“We had the game in hand and should’ve finished it off rather than just tried to control it. We’ve shown over the season that we are a team capable of scoring goals, but also of conceding them. We’ve got to improve.”

Despite the poor defensive performance, the attack played spectacular at times, with Stephan El Shaarawy the star and Dzeko a force. Dzeko was on hand to bundle in the winner five minutes into stoppage time as El Shaarawy lofted a short cross over a defender and into the chest of the Bosnian striker.