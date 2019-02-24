Leicester City fires Claude Puel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That’s all, folks.

Claude Puel‘s tumultuous tenure at Leicester City over, giving someone else the chance to chase down seventh place and a space in the Europa League.

The Foxes are now eight points back of Wolves and Watford following a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday that saw Leicester out-attempt the Eagles 27-7.

Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will lead the club until a fourth manager in two years is appointed at the King Power Stadium.

Puel’s tenure was confusing, a ninth-place finish last season followed up by the sale of Riyad Mahrez and a clash with star striker Jamie Vardy at a club now known for player power.

The French manager also had to oversee the squad through the tragic helicopter crash outside the stadium that claimed the lives of four including owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester has lost five of six, with a draw at Liverpool the lone point of the skid.

The club has Brighton, Watford, Fulham, Burnley, Bournemouth, and Huddersfield Town next, giving the new manager a chance to “Ole” his way into favor and also climb back into the 7th place picture.

