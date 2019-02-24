More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

PSG chairman not worried about Mbappe, Neymar suitors

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 9:16 AM EST
Don’t call PSG. They’ll call you.

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser El-Khelaifi says the club will not be selling Neymar or Kylian Mbappe this summer despite rumors of mega bids from Real Madrid.



“Neither Real Madrid, nor any other club in the world, needs to call us about Neymar or any other player,” said El-Khelaifi.

His comments go a step further when asked whether he fears clubs coming after PSG’s brightest gems.

From Marca.com:

“They should be the ones that are worried because the best players in the world of tomorrow live in Paris, a city they love, and they play for PSG, Europe’s most modern club, which fits their ambition and their image.”

PSG leads Ligue 1 by 17 points and their UEFA Champions League tie with Manchester United by a 2-0 score after the away leg at Old Trafford.

Perhaps the better question for El-Khelaifi is what will Neymar and Mbappe feel there is left to accomplish if PSG outlasts the competition to win the club its first UCL crown?

Stars and duds from Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 11:17 AM EST
Manchester United and Liverpool played an engaging if sloppy draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.



The point may well give the Reds its Premier League title when all is said and done, but Liverpool was poor in attack against a United side which used all three of its subs inside of 42 minutes.

Luckily, it’s goalkeeper was wonderful. And United showed supreme composure in the face of much consternation.

Stars (Ratings in parentheses)

Alisson Becker (8) — Made a couple of fine interventions, but his best moment came when the otherwise strong Virgil Van Dijk was fooled by a Romelu Lukaku pass. Alisson slid toward Jesse Lingard, patient with his arms to control the Englishman’s bid to dribble around him.

Luke Shaw (10) — Pretty much perfect at left back, putting Mohamed Salah in his proverbial pocket. Also delivered a number of fine crosses and set piece bids.

Romelu Lukaku (8) — United’s big striker needed to play right wing with Marcus Rashford limited and wobbling around up top. He made some big tackles and sent a terrific cross into the mix that could’ve prodded a surprise winner on the edge of stoppage time.

Virgil van Dijk (7) — Even though he was fooled by Lukaku’s pass to Lingard, VVD was quite good in the face of a strong first half from United’s injured attack.

Andreas Pereira (8) — We could put Scott McTominay here, too, but the midfielder got away with at least one likely penalty. Pereira came into the game cold against a brilliant attack and had no problems adjusting to a crucial match against a heated rival.

Paul Pogba (5) — Had enough defensive moments to prod him further up the ratings scale, but days like today are made for extraordinary players to do legendary things with the ball. The Frenchman didn’t have one.

Duds

Mohamed Salah (4) — The Egyptian has been poor against top teams this season, and was nearly invisible for large stretches of the match. Take away a 1-goal, 1-assist match against Arsenal, and he has not been on the scoresheet against a Top Six side this season.

Sadio Mane (3) — The first time I noticed Mane was in a 50-50 with Romelu Lukaku deep in Liverpool’s end. It was the 77th minute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (5) and Jurgen Klopp (5) — Solskjaer whiffed when he brought an unfit Jesse Lingard into the match and had to bring him off before halftime. And Klopp’s decision to put Daniel Sturridge in for Roberto Firmino instead of moving Mohamed Salah up top against United’s center backs was baffling and did nothing.

Three things we learned: Man United v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2019, 11:07 AM EST
MANCHESTER — Manchester United and Liverpool played out a tight, tense 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to make three substitutes in the first half through injury, while Liverpool never got going and lost Roberto Firmino through injury. Despite the drew, their third in their last four PL games, Jurgen Klopp‘s men are one point clear atop the Premier League table with 11 games to go.

Here’s a look at what we learned from an absorbing battle at a raucous Old Trafford.



IN-GAME INJURIES HIT UNITED HARD, LIVERPOOL HARDER 

Four players going off injured in the first half of a game must be a Premier League record. Manchester United have to use all three of their subs (including subbing a sub due to injury) was quite unbelievable and had a huge impact on the flow and outcome of this game. First Ander Herrera went off, then Juan Mata had to be replaced by Jesse Lingard and 18 minutes later it was Lingard who had to be replaced. That severely altered United’s gameplan as the Red Devils, already without regular starters Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial for this game, had to be more pragmatic and had to rely on Alexis Sanchez, Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay to take their chance to shine. They stepped up mildly, as Roberto Firmino’s absence, also through injury, seemed to impact Liverpool more than United’s trio of changes. The injuries disrupted the game and, all things considered, probably helped United out more. Marcus Rashford was caught early on by Jordan Henderson and never fully recovered, but he battled through at 60 percent. The fact Romelu Lukaku was shifted out to the right and Rashford stayed central suggested Rashford just didn’t the have the pace to impact the game. Injuries were the main storyline to come out of this game.

LIVERPOOL SETTLE FOR DRAW

As mentioned above, the loss of Firmino impacted Liverpool’s attacking fluidity as his replacement, Daniel Sturridge, didn’t get into the game at all. This was the first Premier League away game this season that Liverpool had failed to score in. Even before that Liverpool lacked their usual spark going forward and in the end they seemed more than content with a point at the home of their bitter rivals. In the grand scheme of things, this is not a bad result for the new Premier League leaders. Their lead is now just one point with 11 games to go and their toughest games remaining are against Chelsea and Tottenham at home, with a trip to Everton a tricky one to negotiate. Of course, Jurgen Klopp did show some intent to push for the winner late on as he brought on Xherdan Shaqiri for Jordan Henderson, but it was more of an afterthought. Liverpool would have taken a draw before the game kicked off, and aided by United’s injuries they never truly looked like there were going to lose this game. Not the performance Klopp wanted, but a result he can easily be content with.

SOLSKJAER SHOULD GET THE JOB FULL-TIME

Ahead of this game Solskjaer said he wouldn’t play mind games like Sir Alex Ferguson used to. But United’s caretaker boss couldn’t help himself and his words will be ringing in the ears of Liverpool fans across the world: “I have loads of Liverpool fans back home [in Norway] and every year is going to be their year,” Solskjaer said. “It has got to October and it’s: ‘OK, next year.’ Now they are in the race so for them, it is going to be an exciting finish to the league. That is none of our concern. We just have to concentrate on ourselves.”

And United must remove uncertainty about themselves as soon as they can and appoint Solskjaer. This United side are in the top four hunt, they are showing a hunger that has been badly missing. Defensively they were well organized with Luke Shaw locking down Mohamed Salah (he has now failed to score in four PL appearances for Liverpool against United) and Ashley Young doing a job on Sadio Mane, and had Lingard, Matic and Martial been fit, you would have fancied United to win this game. This was United’s second home clean sheet of the season and Solskjaer has now set a new record points total (25) for a manager taking charge of his first 10 games at a Premier League club.

The first line of the new favorite chant at Old Trafford sums it all up: “Ole’s at the wheel! Tell me how good does it feel!?”

Even though United failed to beat Liverpool on Sunday, Solskjaer set up, and adjusted, his injury-hit team smartly. United are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League with eight wins and two draws from their last 10 games. And this draw will go down as another key hurdle passed in Ole’s quest to become the new full-time boss. The feel-good factor has returned to United and Solskjaer should now be given a long-term contract, and transfer funds to improve this side in midfield and defense. Given the way he has rejuvenated many of United’s stars he won’t need that much cash to kick them on to the next level and become genuine title contenders again. He has shown enough so far to suggest he is the right man at the right time to lead United.

Lukewarm Liverpool back atop table after Manchester United draw

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 11:05 AM EST
  • Lingard subs on, off as United uses all 3 subs before half
  • Liverpool goes atop table
  • Reds manage just one shot on target

With the odds in its favor at Old Trafford, Liverpool’s attack was tepid in a scoreless draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The draw pushes the Reds a point clear of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

United drops into fifth with its 52nd point of the season.



Liverpool earned the first bit of danger, when David De Gea had to deal with Ashley Young‘s poor pass and gave away an early free kick which came to nothing.

Marcus Rashford slipped in hitting a shot toward Alisson Becker in the seventh minute.

An unlikely source won a dangerous free kick for Liverpool, as Joel Matip’s fine dribble saw Ander Herrera foul the Cameroonian defender outside the box.



United was hit with another midfield injury as Ander Herrera joined Nemanja Matic on the sideline, meaning the Red Devils midfield was Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, and Paul Pogba with 70-plus minutes to play.

Then Mata was felled! Unreal scenes, with Jesse Lingard coming into the match despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s pre-match comments that he wasn’t fit for a 90-minute grind. Well, how about 64?

Paul Pogba tore into a right-footed effort that Virgil Van Dijk headed out for a corner in the 37th, and the big center back dealt with the set piece, too.

Alisson then made a terrific sliding intervention when Lukaku fooled Van Dijk to slip Lingard on goal.

United had to use its third sub in the 42nd minute, as Lingard limped off the pitch.

Alexis Sanchez replaced him, and promptly found Lukaku at the back post. Alisson collected the resulting header.





A second half free kick saw Pogba nod tamely to Alisson, but the Frenchman was offside as well.

Georginio Wijnaldum missed a headed chance off a 70th minute corner, and a second corner went for nought when Joel Matip couldn’t turn the ball on frame. Scott McTominay was the marker in both cases, and both players called for penalties against the Scotland international.

Matip conceded an own goal on a Luke Shaw free kick, then exhaled deeply when the offside flag was raised.



Mkhitaryan leads Arsenal back into Top Four (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 10:58 AM EST
  • Lacazette redirects Mkhitaryan shot
  • Mkhitaryan adds goal of his own
  • Saints remain 18th

Henrikh Mkhitaryan recorded a goal and an assist as Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The win pushed Arsenal back into the Top Four, while Southampton remains a point back of 17th place in the race to avoid relegation.



Nathan Redmond flew down the right side of the pitch to trouble Bernd Leno with a sixth minute effort.

Arsenal went ahead within a minute of that, with Lacazette redirecting a Henrikh Mkhitaryan shot into the goal.

Saints had a left-footed shot from Matt Targett blocked by Leno before play was stalled to treat a Sead Kolasinac head injury.

Arsenal doubled its advantage through Mkhitaryan, who took the honors himself this time with a low drive inside the near post following a cross through the 18.

James Ward-Prowse had an early second half effort rocket wide of the frame for Saints.



