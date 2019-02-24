More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Sarri fumes as Kepa refuses Chelsea substitution in Carabao Cup final (video)

By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 2:40 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri‘s team put in a fabulous performance in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Willian, Eden Hazard, Jorginho, and the rest of the Blues squad gave their all on the Wembley pitch, a brilliant 120 minutes for Sarri who seemed to be nearing the end of his rope as manager of Chelsea.

It all went wrong at the end of extra time, in a moment that may prove the end of his tenure.

As extra time neared its close, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was risked in the final despite a recent hamstring injury, appeared to be clearly struggling after making a diving save on a Sergio Aguero effort on the doorstep of the goal mouth. With penalties nearing and the battle for a Champions League place heating up in league play, Sarri chose to make the substitution and save his first-choice to fight another day, bringing on 2016 substitute hero Willy Caballero.

Except the substitution never happened, because Kepa refused. In a show of player power that could prove Sarri’s ultimate downfall, Kepa outright refused to be substituted and won his way back onto the pitch. The young spaniard regained his footing and repeatedly gestured back to the bench that he was ok to continue. Sarri still decided to substitute his goalkeeper, to the point where Caballero was waiting on the touchline next to the fourth official who wondered whether to raise his board or not.

As the game was delayed by the confusion, Kepa stayed on the field, a bewildered Caballero wandered back to the bench, and Sarri – fuming over the incident – nearly left the field of play completely, only brought back by his own common sense, still muttering to himself in anger.

The situation continued to boil over as extra time came to a close and Kepa wandered back to the touchline to prepare for penalties. Sarri had to be consoled by defender Antonio Rudiger as he looked to have stern words with Kepa, as the goalkeeper mingled with his teammates, acting like nothing had happened.

In the ensuing shootout, Kepa had Sergio Aguero’s penalty saved to level the score, but the ball went straight through his hands. While there’s no telling if the injury had anything to do with the mistake, there’s no doubt the moment will only increase Sarri’s regret. On the next penalty, Kepa made a spectacular save on Leroy Sane’s decent effort. Unfortunately, the earlier mistake loomed large as David Luiz clattered the post and Manchester City won the shootout.

The moment could prove monumental in Sarri’s tenure as Chelsea manager. While Kepa will come out of this looking like the villain, the manager is still in charge, and his inability to bring a player off and assert his power as boss could prove his undoing. Already on thin ice, his weakness in the face of player rebellion will go a long way to prove he’s lost the locker room at Stamford Bridge and lost control of his squad.

VIDEO: Sterling reacts to cup-winning penalty for Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
Raheem Sterling was one of the few danger men for Manchester City over 120 minutes of play in Sunday’s League Cup Final, so it’s fitting that he scored the winning penalty kick.

And as the Man City supporters sang of a Blue Moon, Sterling was floating over it.

[ MORE: Match recap | Kepa refuses sub ]

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I’m home, at Wembley in my city.”

The kick was not without drama, as Sterling rattled the bar with the ball before his attempt crossed the goal line.

Not that his manager knew anything about it until the cheering.

“Pep said he didn’t watch it, where did it go? I told him top bins.”

Sterling praised Chelsea’s effort, and refused to be drawn into talk of a quadruple.

Instead he doubled down on the day-to-day — or trophy-to-trophy — grind.

“Chelsea played a really good game today. They were solid, but you know football is 90 minutes plus extra time but we kept focus and done the business.”

Insane finish sees Man City win League Cup in penalties

Michael Regan / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 2:19 PM EST
  • Man City wins sixth League Cup
  • Chelsea fails to put shot on target
  • Kepa refuses to sub off before PKs

After 120 minutes of scoreless play, the League Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City went down to penalty kicks.

A series of penalties with chaos embedded in them due to a bust-up between Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after the latter refused to sub out of the match in extra time.

Raheem Sterling‘s penalty ultimately clinched Manchester City’s sixth League Cup.

[ MORE: Lineups, play-by-play, box score ]

The start was tame, save a Sergio Aguero shot that was stopped by Kepa Arrizabalaga but headed wide of the goal.

The play lived in Chelsea’s end, but the Blues dealt well with the danger en route to a pair of late free kicks. Nicolas Otamendi nearly turned one inside his own goal, and a corner on the last breath of the half was blocked by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

[ MORE: Man Utd-Liverpool recap | 3 Things from OT ]

Eden Hazard earned a breakaway early in the second half only to be caught and tackled by Otamendi.

Aguero had the ball in the goal but was offside in the 56th.

Hazard blazed down the left wing again in the 66th minute, meeting a Willian and long ball and cooking Vincent Kompany before cutting back for N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman flew his chance over the goal.

Chelsea kept coming. Willian set up Ross Barkley for a curling effort with a bit too much loft to threaten Ederson.

Antonio Rudiger was fortunate to see yellow after a pair of fouls helped Man City to a 73rd minute free kick, the latter a scissoring tackle of the ball.

Hazard cued up Pedro for a prime 76th minute chance, but the Spaniard chose to pass rather than shoot and Zinchenko cut it out.

Ederson stopped a whipped Willian free kick in stoppage time, and Chelsea had a corner kick to avoid extra time. City handled it well enough.

Extra time was tame into the second frame, when Sterling danced down the end line and Chelsea defended desperately to force just a corner kick.

A sloppy sequence in the 117th minute allowed Aguero a shot from 20 yard that Arrizabalaga dove to control.

Then, with penalty kicks looming and Arrizabalaga twice down injured, Maurizio Sarri went apopletic when the keeper refused to come off for Wily Caballero. The sub board was up, but Arrizabalaga wouldn’t leave!

To kicks.

Jorginho‘s tame first effort was saved by Ederson. The next shots were goals.

Arrizabalaga then guessed correctly on Sergio Aguero, but the Argentine’s shot went through his gloves. After Emerson finished for Chelsea, Arrizabalaga saved Leroy Sane’s hit.

Then David Luiz hammered the goal post.

Liverpool freeze as Solskjaer stakes claim

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
MANCHESTER — Like a rabbit startled in the headlights, Liverpool were at sixes and sevens throughout their draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah was ineffective and hauled off. Roberto Firmino was injured. The midfield was cumbersome. United’s injuries confused the heck out of Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Against a United side which was missing two key players (Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial through injury) and then had to make three subs due to injury in the first half, the 0-0 draw feels like a big opportunity missed for the new Premier League leaders.

Yes, they now have a one point lead at the top of the table but they’ve drawn four of their last five games in all competitions and their rampant attack has ground to a shuddering halt. This was the first away game this season they have failed to score in and the likes of Mane and Salah were off, while their midfield three couldn’t get a hold of the game amid United’s constant string of first half injuries.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp was far from happy with the result but pointed at Bayern Munich last week and now Manchester United playing very defensive against his side.

“Of course there is pressure. Actually, from my point of view, it is very positive pressure,” Klopp said. “But I don’t have to play. I sit here and say dumb things. That is easy. The boys, we all have to learn in this situation. The only way we can do it is with passion. The heart and soul of this club is passion, that is what we do. Wednesday night we have another chance and then there’s a derby. They are always emotional games. Today it was a bit constructive, the game was here and there, we had to fight. But it was a different fight than we expected and we didn’t adapt exactly like we should have. But you can now say that is not ‘class’ or whatever, but we know where we are coming from. We know where we are now. Let’s make sure we use this situation as good as possible. We will see where it ends. Today was not brilliant. We lost here more often than we drew. It feels like we should have won.”

As for Solskjaer, you could argue this was another huge hurdle he has got over as he pushes to be named United’s new manager on a permanent basis. The way he reorganized the team on the fly given all of the injuries showed he has another string to his bow after big wins against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham so far.

This performance lacked the attacking swagger and incisiveness of those displays, but it was the gritty underbelly which impressed him most.

Solskjaer was a little disappointed that his team didn’t take big chances in the second half to win the game, but given all of the injuries his side endured he was happy with how deep they dug amid major adversity.

“They dominated possession but we had the biggest chances,” Solskjaer said. “I don’t think it was a case of them not wanting to win the game. I think it was because we defended so well. They couldn’t get through. We should have, could have, won it, with the chances we have. We take it. Four clean sheets in a row domestically. That is fantastic defending.”

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay were superb for United, the former locking down Salah and the latter shielding a solid back four, and United coped with a dire situation very well.

As well as their three first half injuries, Marcus Rashford should have been taken off for United but he had to stay on. Even though they were hampered on the pitch, United were driven on by their fans as Solskajer’s name was sung loud and proud throughout the game. The fans are certainly backing him to get the job, and understood the important role they had to play after a freak set of injuries disrupted the game.

“I’ve never seen the like of this before. Having three hamstrings in the first half, Rashy was kicked and did his ankle straight away. We should have took him off as well, but we couldn’t. Could we?” Solskjaer said. “We played with ten-and-a-half, but the fans made up for it. Rashy’s attitude made up for it to be fair. He worked the line well. We had to put him through the middle because we couldn’t risk them coming down the sides. It was a difficult game in that respect.”

United showed a different side to Solskjaer’s management and this draw against a Liverpool side who are top of the table was another feather in his cap.

U.S. learns U-20 World Cup group; Mexico draw brutal mates

AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 12:30 PM EST
The United States U-20 men’s national team knows its group stage opponents for this summer’s World Cup in Poland.

Nigeria, Qatar, and Ukraine are the Baby Yanks’ Group D mates, and now Tab Ramos can begin a proper plan for a tournament run.

[ MORE: JPW's from Man Utd-Liverpool | Stars+Duds ]

The U.S. has twice made the quarterfinals of the tournament (2015, 2017) after a poor group stage in 2013 and a failure to qualify altogether in 2011.

The draw was far less kind to Mexico, who will face Italy, Ecuador, and Japan.

Two teams from every group advance out of the stage, while four of six third place teams will also make the knockout rounds.

USMNT forward Josh Sargent will be eligible but hasn’t been called up by the side since March due to senior team obligations.