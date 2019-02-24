More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
VIDEO: Sterling reacts to cup-winning penalty for Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
Raheem Sterling was one of the few danger men for Manchester City over 120 minutes of play in Sunday’s League Cup Final, so it’s fitting that he scored the winning penalty kick.

And as the Man City supporters sang of a Blue Moon, Sterling was floating over it.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I’m home, at Wembley in my city.”

The kick was not without drama, as Sterling rattled the bar with the ball before his attempt crossed the goal line.

Not that his manager knew anything about it until the cheering.

“Pep said he didn’t watch it, where did it go? I told him top bins.”

Sterling praised Chelsea’s effort, and refused to be drawn into talk of a quadruple.

Instead he doubled down on the day-to-day — or trophy-to-trophy — grind.

“Chelsea played a really good game today. They were solid, but you know football is 90 minutes plus extra time but we kept focus and done the business.”

Sarri insists he has full control of Chelsea after Kepa defiance

By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 3:37 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri attempted to downplay the stunning incident involving his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga near the end of extra time in the Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester City, chalking it all up to “a big misunderstanding” and claiming he has full control over his players.

The Chelsea goalkeeper seemed to be struggling with an injury after making a save late in the second half of extra time with the game 0-0, and Sarri readied backup Willy Caballero to come on in his place. Nevertheless, Kepa insisted he was fine, dramatically waving to the sideline that he wished to stay on.

Mayhem ensued, and ultimately Sarri did not bring Caballero on despite showing clear intent to, and his frustration nearly boiled over as the Italian briefly left the pitch before coming back to the sideline.

“It was a big misunderstanding,” Sarri explained. “I wanted Caballero on the pitch but the goalkeeper [Kepa] wanted to let me know he was in condition to go to the penalties. It was a misunderstanding. Kepa was right, but in the wrong way he conducted himself.”

Sarri explained that he was simply unaware of the nature of Kepa’s injury, believing that cramps would render him unable to perform in the penalty shootout, but it was only when the physio came off the pitch and spoke to him that he realized that his goalkeeper could continue.

“I understood there was a problem and we needed a change,” Sarri told the media after the match. “I didn’t find out until the doctor arrived to the bench after a few minutes. I understood the goalkeeper had cramp and for me he was unable to go to penalties but the problem was not cramp so he was able to go to penalties.”

When asked why he took a long walk down the tunnel before turning around and returning to the pitch, Sarri said, “I needed only to return to be quiet. I think as I say, the goalkeeper understood that I asked for a change for his physical problem. He said, ‘I haven’t got a physical problem’, so he was right I think.”

Despite seemingly letting his goalkeeper off the hook, Sarri explained that he still needed to talk to the Spaniard to explain to him how his actions appear, because it can cause bigger problems. “I want to talk with him [Kepa] as he needs to understand we can get in trouble, especially with you [the media].”

With the incident, there were even louder calls to question Sarri’s position, but Sarri says he believes the team has improved and was proud of the performance against Manchester City. “I don’t know,” Sarri said when asked about his feelings on his security as manager. “You have to take the phone and ask the club. I can only answer with my opinion. Today I am really happy as my feeling is we’re improving. We could become a very solid team. I am really happy with the performance.”

Dortmund holds off Leverkusen to take 3-point Bundesliga lead

By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
Borussia Dortmund restored its three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, although it wasn’t easy at times as they held firm amid a worrisome finish to earn a 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at Westfalenstadion. English youngster Jadon Sancho was the star, assisting the opener and scoring Dortmund’s second in a fabulous attacking display.

Dortmund scored its three goals on just four shots on target as Leverkusen held a whopping 67% possession throughout the match. It took a half-hour for the home side to open the scoring, but once they did, it sparked a three-goal flurry in 10 minutes.

It started when 19-year-old French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou scored his first goal of the season on 30 minutes, bundling the ball over the line on the doorstep after the 18-year-old Sancho got his head to a corner delivery and touched it across the face of goal. The teenage connection together adds up to just 37 years of age, a bright burst of youth in the Dortmund squad.

Leverkusen pulled back level just seven minutes later, as Kevin Volland found the near post with a low shot from distance that Roman Burki will want back, somehow unable to reach the ball with a dive despite the distance and relative lack of pace on the effort.

Sancho would put Dortmund right back into the lead, however, leg-whipping a fabulous volley inside the far post. It came off a delivery from Abdou Diallo from the left flank that Dortmund repeatedly opened up.

The second saw Leverkusen look to find a second equalizer while Dortmund sat back and picked its spots. Mario Gotze pounced on a deflected clear at the top of the box, and his 60th minute rifle saw the home side go 3-1 up. That was a critical goal, because the visitors would not go away.

Jonathan Tah made a game of it with 15 minutes remaining, delivering a powerful bullet header at the end of a free-kick to pull Leverkusen back within one. That was the final goal of the match, and the final chance as well as the Dortmund defense locked things up. While the visitors scored twice, the Dortmund back line still performed well overall, particularly in one-on-one situations. Leverkusen completed just eight of its 25 attempted take-ons, with particular difficulty on its right flank against Diallo and Raphiel Guerrero, who together completed seven tackles on seven attempts.

American attacker Christian Pulisic did not even make the Dortmund bench, injured and missing the last two matches now as he nears the end of his time in Germany.

Insane finish sees Man City win League Cup in penalties

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2019, 2:19 PM EST
  • Man City wins sixth League Cup
  • Chelsea fails to put shot on target
  • Kepa refuses to sub off before PKs

After 120 minutes of scoreless play, the League Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City went down to penalty kicks.

A series of penalties with chaos embedded in them due to a bust-up between Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after the latter refused to sub out of the match in extra time.

Raheem Sterling‘s penalty ultimately clinched Manchester City’s sixth League Cup.

The start was tame, save a Sergio Aguero shot that was stopped by Kepa Arrizabalaga but headed wide of the goal.

The play lived in Chelsea’s end, but the Blues dealt well with the danger en route to a pair of late free kicks. Nicolas Otamendi nearly turned one inside his own goal, and a corner on the last breath of the half was blocked by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Eden Hazard earned a breakaway early in the second half only to be caught and tackled by Otamendi.

Aguero had the ball in the goal but was offside in the 56th.

Hazard blazed down the left wing again in the 66th minute, meeting a Willian and long ball and cooking Vincent Kompany before cutting back for N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman flew his chance over the goal.

Chelsea kept coming. Willian set up Ross Barkley for a curling effort with a bit too much loft to threaten Ederson.

Antonio Rudiger was fortunate to see yellow after a pair of fouls helped Man City to a 73rd minute free kick, the latter a scissoring tackle of the ball.

Hazard cued up Pedro for a prime 76th minute chance, but the Spaniard chose to pass rather than shoot and Zinchenko cut it out.

Ederson stopped a whipped Willian free kick in stoppage time, and Chelsea had a corner kick to avoid extra time. City handled it well enough.

Extra time was tame into the second frame, when Sterling danced down the end line and Chelsea defended desperately to force just a corner kick.

A sloppy sequence in the 117th minute allowed Aguero a shot from 20 yard that Arrizabalaga dove to control.

Then, with penalty kicks looming and Arrizabalaga twice down injured, Maurizio Sarri went apopletic when the keeper refused to come off for Wily Caballero. The sub board was up, but Arrizabalaga wouldn’t leave!

To kicks.

Jorginho‘s tame first effort was saved by Ederson. The next shots were goals.

Arrizabalaga then guessed correctly on Sergio Aguero, but the Argentine’s shot went through his gloves. After Emerson finished for Chelsea, Arrizabalaga saved Leroy Sane’s hit.

Then David Luiz hammered the goal post.

Sarri fumes as Kepa refuses Chelsea sub (video)

By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri‘s team put in a fabulous performance in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Willian, Eden Hazard, Jorginho, and the rest of the Blues squad gave their all on the Wembley pitch, a brilliant 120 minutes for Sarri who seemed to be nearing the end of his rope as manager of Chelsea.

It all went wrong at the end of extra time, in a moment that may prove the end of his tenure.

As extra time neared its close, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was risked in the final despite a recent hamstring injury, appeared to be clearly struggling after making a diving save on a Sergio Aguero effort on the doorstep of the goal mouth. With penalties nearing and the battle for a Champions League place heating up in league play, Sarri chose to make the substitution and save his first-choice to fight another day, bringing on 2016 substitute hero Willy Caballero.

Except the substitution never happened, because Kepa refused. In a show of player power that could prove Sarri’s ultimate downfall, Kepa outright refused to be substituted and won his way back onto the pitch. The young spaniard regained his footing and repeatedly gestured back to the bench that he was ok to continue. Sarri still decided to substitute his goalkeeper, to the point where Caballero was waiting on the touchline next to the fourth official who wondered whether to raise his board or not.

As the game was delayed by the confusion, Kepa stayed on the field, a bewildered Caballero wandered back to the bench, and Sarri – fuming over the incident – nearly left the field of play completely, only brought back by his own common sense, still muttering to himself in anger.

The situation continued to boil over as extra time came to a close and Kepa wandered back to the touchline to prepare for penalties. Sarri had to be consoled by defender Antonio Rudiger as he looked to have stern words with Kepa, as the goalkeeper mingled with his teammates, acting like nothing had happened.

In the ensuing shootout, Kepa had Sergio Aguero’s penalty saved to level the score, but the ball went straight through his hands. While there’s no telling if the injury had anything to do with the mistake, there’s no doubt the moment will only increase Sarri’s regret. On the next penalty, Kepa made a spectacular save on Leroy Sane’s decent effort. Unfortunately, the earlier mistake loomed large as David Luiz clattered the post and Manchester City won the shootout.

The moment could prove monumental in Sarri’s tenure as Chelsea manager. While Kepa will come out of this looking like the villain, the manager is still in charge, and his inability to bring a player off and assert his power as boss could prove his undoing. Sarri had multiple opportunities to force Kepa’s hand, but ultimately chose not to bring his goalkeeper off. Had the substitution board gone up with Kepa’s number, it’s then on the referees to get the player off under threat of caution or ultimately sending off. At the end of the day, it was Sarri’s decision not to withdraw his goalkeeper. Already on thin ice, his weakness in the face of player rebellion will go a long way to prove he’s lost the locker room at Stamford Bridge and lost control of his squad.