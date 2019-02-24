Watch Live: Manchester United-Liverpool, Arsenal-Saints

Liverpool plays its match-in-hand in the race for a Premier League title, and it’s somehow even bigger considering that longtime rivals Manchester United host the encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Nemanja Matic has been hurt and will not start for United, meaning Scott McTominay draws big responsibility in a midfielder with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opts for James Milner at right back over Trent Alexander-Arnold.
LINEUPS
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, McTominay, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Andreas, Fred, Lingard, Alexis.
Liverpool: Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Keita, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold.
Meanwhile, Arsenal is hoping a win over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday will join the above result to send the Gunners back into the Top Four (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
