Chelsea fine Arrizabalaga one week’s wages for actions on Sunday

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
After all that, the insubordination, the scandal playing out worldwide on traditional media and social media, Kepa Arrizabalaga will only pay one week’s wages as punishment.

That’s what Chelsea announced on Monday evening, stating that both Kepa and manager Maurizio Sarri had spoken with one another and cleared the air. Chelsea stated that the money will be donated to the Chelsea Foundation. According to the Telegraph’s contract details, Kepa will give up around $250,000 in his one week’s wages.

Both Kepa and Sarri released statements.

Kepa

“I was very happy to play in my first Cup Final for Chelsea yesterday and very proud of the team performance. I have thought a lot more about yesterday’s events. Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans. I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate.”

Sarri

“Kepa and I have spoken about the incident. It was a good conversation. There was a misunderstanding yesterday but he realizes he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologized to me, his team-mates and the club. It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed. The team performance as a whole was extremely positive and it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive Cup Final. Everyone’s focus is now on the next game and we must all now put this behind us.”

Sarri has a huge decision to make in two days time. With Chelsea playing a massive London derby against Tottenham, does the Italian manager risk starting Kepa again, or will he punish Kepa further and start Willy Caballero.

Leipzig, Adams draw 1-1 and stay on course for Champions League

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Julian Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim held Leipzig to 1-1 in the Bundesliga but couldn’t prevent his future side from taking another step toward Champions League qualification on Monday.

Nagelsmann, who agreed last summer to stay one more season at Hoffenheim before taking charge in Leipzig this year, looked like he was about to oversee a coup against his future side, but Leipzig captain Willi Orban equalized in the 89th minute to move his side within a point of third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.

American midfielder Tyler Adams came on as a second half substitute at halftime and finished the match in central midfield.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric scored in the 22nd on the rebound after Joelinton’s initial effort was saved by Peter Gulacsi.

Gulacsi made a brilliant reflex save to deny Adam Szalai what would have been Hoffenheim’s second goal late on, before Orban made the home side’s pressure finally count.

Leipzig, which was without Germany striker Timo Werner due to illness, consolidated fourth place, the last to qualify for Europe’s premier competition, with Wolfsburg four points behind in fifth after round 23 from 34.

Report: Leicester make Celtic’s Rodgers top target

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Brendan Rodgers could be heading back to the Premier League.

The current Celtic and former Swansea City and Liverpool manager is the top target for Leicester City, according to the Telegraph in England. The report claims that Leicester want Rodgers to take over the club as soon as this week, as opposed to joining in the summer from Scotland.

However, the report states Leicester could have to pay $10 million to buy Rodgers out of his contract.

Rodgers is on his way to winning a third-straight domestic treble. But he hasn’t experienced the same success in Europe. In part due to Scotland’s poor UEFA coefficient, Celtic has had to play three qualifying rounds just to make the UEFA Champions League group stage. In his first two seasons, Rodgers and Celtic were knocked out in the group stage and this season, Celtic were dropped to the Europa League.

Even so, he’s only made it to the Europa League Round of 32.

All that being said, he likely won’t have to worry about European soccer at Leicester. Unlike the previous manager Claude Puel, Rodgers has more Premier League experience and understands the pressures of the league as well as anymore due to his spell at Liverpool.

With a talented squad, Rodgers could surely get more out of them than Puel did. But if he wants European soccer, Rodgers may decide to move elsewhere abroad.

Men in Blazers podcast: Breaking down the incredible scenes at Wembley

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win and the insane scenes between Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and manager Maurizio Sarri. Plus, Manchester United and Liverpool’s injury-riddled draw in a rivalry game with massive title implications.

Former Arsenal midfielder Diaby announces retirement

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 4:27 PM EST
Arsene Wenger had high hopes for Abou Diaby when he signed just over 13 years ago in London. Unfortunately, injuries kept Diaby from realizing his sky-high potential.

Arsenal confirmed on Monday that Diaby has announced his retirement from playing soccer at the age of 32. Diaby has been without a club since the end of the 2016-2017 season, where he left Marseille after playing just five league matches in two years.

Despite a career with Arsenal that lasted nearly a decade (January 2006 through July 2015), Diaby made just 180 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners. That’s because, according to the Daily Mail, he suffered an incredible 42 separate injuries in London. Diaby missed action due to injuries to his calf muscles, thigh muscles, knees, back, and one concussion he suffered as well.

All in all, he only had two seasons in his entire career where he played more than 20 league matches in a season – 2008/2009 and 2009-2010. Diaby’s 2009/2010 season was enough to get him into the France National Team squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. However, despite starting all three group games, that tournament ended in infamy for Les Bleus, with some players staging a mutiny.

Amazingly, despite the years of injuries and lack of matches, Wenger continued to believe in Diaby and give him a second chance, hoping that if healthy, he could shore up the team’s shaky central midfield position. Alas, Diaby was never truly able to be fit for long enough stretches, and Arsenal let him leave in 2015.

When he did play, Diaby showed good technical ability for a player standing at 6’4″, and he was agile enough to evade tacklers when dribbling through midfield.

It’s a sad end to Diaby’s career, but by officially calling it quits, perhaps the Frenchman can now move on to another career, within soccer or on the outside. Even though he never became a club legend, he’ll always have a connection to Arsenal.