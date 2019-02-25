More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Former Arsenal midfielder Diaby announces retirement

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 4:27 PM EST
Arsene Wenger had high hopes for Abou Diaby when he signed just over 13 years ago in London. Unfortunately, injuries kept Diaby from realizing his sky-high potential.

Arsenal confirmed on Monday that Diaby has announced his retirement from playing soccer at the age of 32. Diaby has been without a club since the end of the 2016-2017 season, where he left Marseille after playing just five league matches in two years.

Despite a career with Arsenal that lasted nearly a decade (January 2006 through July 2015), Diaby made just 180 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners. That’s because, according to the Daily Mail, he suffered an incredible 42 separate injuries in London. Diaby missed action due to injuries to his calf muscles, thigh muscles, knees, back, and one concussion he suffered as well.

All in all, he only had two seasons in his entire career where he played more than 20 league matches in a season – 2008/2009 and 2009-2010. Diaby’s 2009/2010 season was enough to get him into the France National Team squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. However, despite starting all three group games, that tournament ended in infamy for Les Bleus, with some players staging a mutiny.

Amazingly, despite the years of injuries and lack of matches, Wenger continued to believe in Diaby and give him a second chance, hoping that if healthy, he could shore up the team’s shaky central midfield position. Alas, Diaby was never truly able to be fit for long enough stretches, and Arsenal let him leave in 2015.

When he did play, Diaby showed good technical ability for a player standing at 6’4″, and he was agile enough to evade tacklers when dribbling through midfield.

It’s a sad end to Diaby’s career, but by officially calling it quits, perhaps the Frenchman can now move on to another career, within soccer or on the outside. Even though he never became a club legend, he’ll always have a connection to Arsenal.

Men in Blazers podcast: Breaking down the incredible scenes at Wembley

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win and the insane scenes between Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and manager Maurizio Sarri. Plus, Manchester United and Liverpool’s injury-riddled draw in a rivalry game with massive title implications.

Messi back to his best ahead of games against Real Madrid

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 2:54 PM EST
MADRID (AP) With consecutive matches coming up against Barcelona, Real Madrid got a glimpse of a Lionel Messi that it would rather not see again this week.

After a series of lackluster performances, Messi had a stellar game against Sevilla in the Spanish league, scoring a hat trick and erasing any doubts about his form.

Messi regained his scoring touch just before the two decisive matches against Real Madrid – in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and in the Spanish league on Saturday, both at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

“When everything flows, things go well for us,” Messi said after the 4-2 win in Seville on Saturday, when he also set up a goal. “We were back to playing like we know how.”

Messi had struggled recently and had not performed up to his standards since getting injured at the beginning of the month. His right leg injury kept him from playing in the first leg against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey three weeks ago, when Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou.

The Catalan club went through a slump while Messi underperformed, winning only one of five matches and losing momentum ahead of the two matches this week. But with one of the best games of his career against Sevilla, Messi quickly put Barcelona back on track.

“We are just a small step away from another final,” Messi said. “It’s a match that is going to be very hard, against Real Madrid, at their stadium. But we are confident that we can go there and win it. Then we will start thinking about the league again. We are going to try to win everything.”

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is far from where it wants to be heading into the two games against its biggest rival.

Despite the advantage of having scored the away goal in the first leg, Madrid has not played well recently. It is coming off a demoralizing home loss to relegation-threatened Girona last weekend, and it struggled in a 2-1 win at Levante on Sunday, when it scored from two controversial penalty kicks.

Real Madrid had been in high spirits ahead of the first leg of the Copa del Rey, carrying a five-game winning streak in all competitions. It was gradually cutting into Barcelona’s lead in the league, but it will be nine points behind when the teams meet on Saturday. It also trails second-place Atletico Madrid by two points, and anything but victory in the league match will practically end the team’s title hopes.

Madrid players downplayed the team’s recent form and said they were fully prepared, even to face Messi at his best.

“We are ready for everything,” Madrid forward Vinicius Junior said. “Messi is an incredible player who does things that nobody else can do. But we are not afraid of him. Even though he is a great player, we have the best players in the world in our squad. We are excited to have these two `clasicos’ this week.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 25, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
Midweek Premier League means one thing: another chance for us to have fun and predict the scores.

Oh, and there are games. A full slate, at a pivotal time of the season, to be exact.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Southampton 3-1 Fulham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 1-3 Wolves – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Arsenal 4-1 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-1 West Ham – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 1-1 Burnley – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-1 Brighton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-2 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-2 Man United – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Liverpool 1-2 Watford – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

CONCACAF Champions League second leg preview

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2019, 2:08 PM EST
The results from the first legs of the CONCACAF Champions League’s Round of 16 means the stakes in the return legs are all over the map.

But unless you’re Marathon and allowed six away goals to Santos Laguna — yes, even if your Canadian club puked up a 4-0 loss in Panama — the CONCACAF Champions League second legs present opportunities to advance to the quarterfinals.

[ PL PREVIEW: Newcastle v. Burnley ]

As stated, there were two 4-goal beatdowns. But only one of the losers in those instances feels a legit chance to bounce back. Toronto FC’s 4-0 loss to Independiente in Panama was a crime against Major League Soccer, but the Reds still have the fire power to spring a big win at BMO Field on Tuesday (even without Sebastian Giovinco). The odds are long, but not impossible.

The other MLS side to trail after one leg is Atlanta United, who fell 3-1 to Herediano in Costa Rica but is bringing back an away goal to Georgia for Thursday’s second leg. Should Frank De Boer‘s Five Stripes complete the comeback, they’ll get the winner of Alianza and Monterrey. That one’s 0-0 after a leg in El Salvador.

Houston got a late DaMarcus Beasley goal to take a 1-0 lead away from Guastatoya in Guatemala, and will feel good about its chances of moving onto face the winner of Saprissa and UANL Tigres (The Costa Rican side leads 1-0 after one leg and is off to Mexico).

Red Bulls collected a comfortable enough 2-0 first leg win in the Dominic Republic against Atletico Pantoja, and can keep it pretty cool for Wednesday’s second leg Stateside and (probably) look ahead to next week’s likely match-up with Santos Laguna.

Finally, Sporting KC hammered Toluca 3-0 at home, and will not be overlooking their Liga MX opposition South of the border. Handling its business likely means Independiente. This could really be the CCL run long expected of Peter Vermes’ men.

Vermes’ mind is one of KC’s assets, but their depth and experience is very very important, too. The one X-factor — advanced statisticians prepare to shudder — is the mentality and mindset of career men Graham Zusi and Matt Besler. There’s little-to-no chance they will be unprepared for the test or overlook what it could mean to a team and league they’ve chosen over any other.