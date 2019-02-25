Premier League Preview: Newcastle United v. Burnley

Magpies won at Turf Moor on Nov. 26

Series 1W-1D-3L since 2014/15

Burnley leads all-time 42W-20D-41L

Newcastle United and Burnley are both coming off important wins as they stage the latest relegation six-pointer of the Premier League season (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Home at St. James’ Park again, the Magpies beat 10-man Huddersfield Town comfortably behind a star performance from Miguel Almiron; Burnley surprised Tottenham Hotspur to the tune of 2-1.

Both managers, Rafa Benitez and Sean Dyche, are deflecting questions about links to the open Leicester City job.

Burnley hasn’t lost since a 5-1 blowout defeat to Everton on Boxing Day, a run of five wins and three draws which has catapulted the Clarets from 18th to 13th.

Newcastle, meanwhile, has lost just once in five matches to move from 18th to 14th. A win over the visiting Clarets would send the Magpies ahead of the visitors.

What they’re saying

Rafa Benitez on Newcastle leaning on last season’s experience: “We did well at this stage last year and we know how difficult Burnley will be. We approach this game with no complacency. We had control against Huddersfield, which is not just about possession, and we created chances. I hope we can do that again and carry on.”

Burnley’s Sean Dyche on links to Leicester City job: “I am still here. I have been here approaching six and a half years. I have had speculation in the past and it always flattering from any club. At one point, I always say this, for good or bad reasons things change but they haven’t changed on six and a half years so far so I just get on with my work here.”

Prediction

A cagey affair. A mistake or conceded penalty might be the difference here, but we could be in for 1-1 at SJP.

