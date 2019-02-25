More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Report: Leicester make Celtic’s Rodgers top target

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Brendan Rodgers could be heading back to the Premier League.

The current Celtic and former Swansea City and Liverpool manager is the top target for Leicester City, according to the Telegraph in England. The report claims that Leicester want Rodgers to take over the club as soon as this week, as opposed to joining in the summer from Scotland.

However, the report states Leicester could have to pay $10 million to buy Rodgers out of his contract.

Rodgers is on his way to winning a third-straight domestic treble. But he hasn’t experienced the same success in Europe. In part due to Scotland’s poor UEFA coefficient, Celtic has had to play three qualifying rounds just to make the UEFA Champions League group stage. In his first two seasons, Rodgers and Celtic were knocked out in the group stage and this season, Celtic were dropped to the Europa League.

Even so, he’s only made it to the Europa League Round of 32.

All that being said, he likely won’t have to worry about European soccer at Leicester. Unlike the previous manager Claude Puel, Rodgers has more Premier League experience and understands the pressures of the league as well as anymore due to his spell at Liverpool.

With a talented squad, Rodgers could surely get more out of them than Puel did. But if he wants European soccer, Rodgers may decide to move elsewhere abroad.

Leipzig, Adams draw 1-1 and stay on course for Champions League

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Julian Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim held Leipzig to 1-1 in the Bundesliga but couldn’t prevent his future side from taking another step toward Champions League qualification on Monday.

Nagelsmann, who agreed last summer to stay one more season at Hoffenheim before taking charge in Leipzig this year, looked like he was about to oversee a coup against his future side, but Leipzig captain Willi Orban equalized in the 89th minute to move his side within a point of third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.

American midfielder Tyler Adams came on as a second half substitute at halftime and finished the match in central midfield.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric scored in the 22nd on the rebound after Joelinton’s initial effort was saved by Peter Gulacsi.

Gulacsi made a brilliant reflex save to deny Adam Szalai what would have been Hoffenheim’s second goal late on, before Orban made the home side’s pressure finally count.

Leipzig, which was without Germany striker Timo Werner due to illness, consolidated fourth place, the last to qualify for Europe’s premier competition, with Wolfsburg four points behind in fifth after round 23 from 34.

Men in Blazers podcast: Breaking down the incredible scenes at Wembley

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win and the insane scenes between Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and manager Maurizio Sarri. Plus, Manchester United and Liverpool’s injury-riddled draw in a rivalry game with massive title implications.

Former Arsenal midfielder Diaby announces retirement

By Daniel KarellFeb 25, 2019, 4:27 PM EST
Arsene Wenger had high hopes for Abou Diaby when he signed just over 13 years ago in London. Unfortunately, injuries kept Diaby from realizing his sky-high potential.

Arsenal confirmed on Monday that Diaby has announced his retirement from playing soccer at the age of 32. Diaby has been without a club since the end of the 2016-2017 season, where he left Marseille after playing just five league matches in two years.

Despite a career with Arsenal that lasted nearly a decade (January 2006 through July 2015), Diaby made just 180 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners. That’s because, according to the Daily Mail, he suffered an incredible 42 separate injuries in London. Diaby missed action due to injuries to his calf muscles, thigh muscles, knees, back, and one concussion he suffered as well.

All in all, he only had two seasons in his entire career where he played more than 20 league matches in a season – 2008/2009 and 2009-2010. Diaby’s 2009/2010 season was enough to get him into the France National Team squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. However, despite starting all three group games, that tournament ended in infamy for Les Bleus, with some players staging a mutiny.

Amazingly, despite the years of injuries and lack of matches, Wenger continued to believe in Diaby and give him a second chance, hoping that if healthy, he could shore up the team’s shaky central midfield position. Alas, Diaby was never truly able to be fit for long enough stretches, and Arsenal let him leave in 2015.

When he did play, Diaby showed good technical ability for a player standing at 6’4″, and he was agile enough to evade tacklers when dribbling through midfield.

It’s a sad end to Diaby’s career, but by officially calling it quits, perhaps the Frenchman can now move on to another career, within soccer or on the outside. Even though he never became a club legend, he’ll always have a connection to Arsenal.

Messi back to his best ahead of games against Real Madrid

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 2:54 PM EST
MADRID (AP) With consecutive matches coming up against Barcelona, Real Madrid got a glimpse of a Lionel Messi that it would rather not see again this week.

After a series of lackluster performances, Messi had a stellar game against Sevilla in the Spanish league, scoring a hat trick and erasing any doubts about his form.

Messi regained his scoring touch just before the two decisive matches against Real Madrid – in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and in the Spanish league on Saturday, both at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

“When everything flows, things go well for us,” Messi said after the 4-2 win in Seville on Saturday, when he also set up a goal. “We were back to playing like we know how.”

Messi had struggled recently and had not performed up to his standards since getting injured at the beginning of the month. His right leg injury kept him from playing in the first leg against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey three weeks ago, when Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou.

The Catalan club went through a slump while Messi underperformed, winning only one of five matches and losing momentum ahead of the two matches this week. But with one of the best games of his career against Sevilla, Messi quickly put Barcelona back on track.

“We are just a small step away from another final,” Messi said. “It’s a match that is going to be very hard, against Real Madrid, at their stadium. But we are confident that we can go there and win it. Then we will start thinking about the league again. We are going to try to win everything.”

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is far from where it wants to be heading into the two games against its biggest rival.

Despite the advantage of having scored the away goal in the first leg, Madrid has not played well recently. It is coming off a demoralizing home loss to relegation-threatened Girona last weekend, and it struggled in a 2-1 win at Levante on Sunday, when it scored from two controversial penalty kicks.

Real Madrid had been in high spirits ahead of the first leg of the Copa del Rey, carrying a five-game winning streak in all competitions. It was gradually cutting into Barcelona’s lead in the league, but it will be nine points behind when the teams meet on Saturday. It also trails second-place Atletico Madrid by two points, and anything but victory in the league match will practically end the team’s title hopes.

Madrid players downplayed the team’s recent form and said they were fully prepared, even to face Messi at his best.

“We are ready for everything,” Madrid forward Vinicius Junior said. “Messi is an incredible player who does things that nobody else can do. But we are not afraid of him. Even though he is a great player, we have the best players in the world in our squad. We are excited to have these two `clasicos’ this week.”

