Report: Leicester make Celtic’s Rodgers top target

Brendan Rodgers could be heading back to the Premier League.

The current Celtic and former Swansea City and Liverpool manager is the top target for Leicester City, according to the Telegraph in England. The report claims that Leicester want Rodgers to take over the club as soon as this week, as opposed to joining in the summer from Scotland.

However, the report states Leicester could have to pay $10 million to buy Rodgers out of his contract.

Rodgers is on his way to winning a third-straight domestic treble. But he hasn’t experienced the same success in Europe. In part due to Scotland’s poor UEFA coefficient, Celtic has had to play three qualifying rounds just to make the UEFA Champions League group stage. In his first two seasons, Rodgers and Celtic were knocked out in the group stage and this season, Celtic were dropped to the Europa League.

Even so, he’s only made it to the Europa League Round of 32.

All that being said, he likely won’t have to worry about European soccer at Leicester. Unlike the previous manager Claude Puel, Rodgers has more Premier League experience and understands the pressures of the league as well as anymore due to his spell at Liverpool.

With a talented squad, Rodgers could surely get more out of them than Puel did. But if he wants European soccer, Rodgers may decide to move elsewhere abroad.