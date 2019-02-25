Reports: Allardyce, Martinez also linked with Leicester City job

In addition to the previously reported link between Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City, two other former Premier League managers names have come up for the Leicester job.
According to Sky Sports, both Sam Allardyce and Roberto Martinez have come up in association with potentially becoming the new Leicester City manager. Martinez, currently managing the Belgian National Team has reportedly declared he’s not interested, but it appears Allardyce is.
Allardyce has been out of a job since being forced out of Everton at the end of the 2017-2018 season, after saving the Toffees from relegation. Leicester City, even with a rough run of form, may not need him in to shore things up. However, he could be a decent stop-gap replacement, if they want to go for a manager such as Brendan Rodgers
After all that, the insubordination, the scandal playing out worldwide on traditional media and social media, Kepa Arrizabalaga will only pay one week’s wages as punishment.
That’s what Chelsea announced on Monday evening, stating that both Kepa and manager Maurizio Sarri had spoken with one another and cleared the air. Chelsea stated that the money will be donated to the Chelsea Foundation. According to the Telegraph’s contract details, Kepa will give up around $250,000 in his one week’s wages.
Both Kepa and Sarri released statements.
Kepa
“I was very happy to play in my first Cup Final for Chelsea yesterday and very proud of the team performance. I have thought a lot more about yesterday’s events. Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans. I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate.”
Sarri
“Kepa and I have spoken about the incident. It was a good conversation. There was a misunderstanding yesterday but he realizes he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologized to me, his team-mates and the club. It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed. The team performance as a whole was extremely positive and it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive Cup Final. Everyone’s focus is now on the next game and we must all now put this behind us.”
Sarri has a huge decision to make in two days time. With Chelsea playing a massive London derby against Tottenham, does the Italian manager risk starting Kepa again, or will he punish Kepa further and start Willy Caballero.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Julian Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim held Leipzig to 1-1 in the Bundesliga but couldn’t prevent his future side from taking another step toward Champions League qualification on Monday.
Nagelsmann, who agreed last summer to stay one more season at Hoffenheim before taking charge in Leipzig this year, looked like he was about to oversee a coup against his future side, but Leipzig captain Willi Orban equalized in the 89th minute to move his side within a point of third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.
American midfielder Tyler Adams came on as a second half substitute at halftime and finished the match in central midfield.
Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric scored in the 22nd on the rebound after Joelinton’s initial effort was saved by Peter Gulacsi.
Gulacsi made a brilliant reflex save to deny Adam Szalai what would have been Hoffenheim’s second goal late on, before Orban made the home side’s pressure finally count.
Leipzig, which was without Germany striker Timo Werner due to illness, consolidated fourth place, the last to qualify for Europe’s premier competition, with Wolfsburg four points behind in fifth after round 23 from 34.
Brendan Rodgers could be heading back to the Premier League.
The current Celtic and former Swansea City and Liverpool manager is the top target for Leicester City, according to the Telegraph in England. The report claims that Leicester want Rodgers to take over the club as soon as this week, as opposed to joining in the summer from Scotland.
However, the report states Leicester could have to pay $10 million to buy Rodgers out of his contract.
Rodgers is on his way to winning a third-straight domestic treble. But he hasn’t experienced the same success in Europe. In part due to Scotland’s poor UEFA coefficient, Celtic has had to play three qualifying rounds just to make the UEFA Champions League group stage. In his first two seasons, Rodgers and Celtic were knocked out in the group stage and this season, Celtic were dropped to the Europa League.
Even so, he’s only made it to the Europa League Round of 32.
All that being said, he likely won’t have to worry about European soccer at Leicester. Unlike the previous manager Claude Puel, Rodgers has more Premier League experience and understands the pressures of the league as well as anymore due to his spell at Liverpool.
With a talented squad, Rodgers could surely get more out of them than Puel did. But if he wants European soccer, Rodgers may decide to move elsewhere abroad.
Rog and Davo break down Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win and the insane scenes between Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and manager Maurizio Sarri. Plus, Manchester United and Liverpool’s injury-riddled draw in a rivalry game with massive title implications.
