Sala crash report says plane not licensed for commercial use

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 8:45 AM EST
LONDON (AP) Air accident investigators say the plane carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala was not licensed for commercial use by authorities.

The initial report from the Air Accident Investigation Branch says investigators have yet to determine if it could be classified as a private flight if costs were being shared, so commercial flight regulations were not applicable.

The United States-registered single-engine aircraft crashed into the English Channel while flying last month from the French city of Nantes to Wales, where Sala was preparing to start a new career with Premier League club Cardiff.

Sala’s body was recovered from the seabed wreckage two weeks after the crash but the other person on board – the pilot – is still missing.

The AAIB says “it is thought that the pilot’s license and logbook were lost with the aircraft and so the ratings on his licenses and their validity, and the extent of his recent flying have not yet been determined.”

Pochettino charged by FA for Dean confrontation

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
It isn’t much of a surprise that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been charged by the English Football Association after tearing into referee Mike Dean at the conclusion of Spurs’ 2-1 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Pochettino later apologized for his actions, clearly heated after Spurs wasted a chance to make up ground on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Now he has until Thursday to respond to charges. Here’s the FA release, via the BBC:

“Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday [23 February 2019]. It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – amounted to improper conduct.”

Solari backs Bale after dismissive goal celebration

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Santiago Solari is defending Gareth Bale after the substitute shrugged off teammates after scoring late in Real Madrid’s win on Sunday.

“He gave us the win, he got the goal and can celebrate it as he wishes,” Solari said.

Bale, 29, has come off the bench in four of five La Liga matches since returning from injury, scoring in three of those appearances as Real now sits third, nine points back of Barca and two behind Atletico Madrid.

He finished a penalty on Sunday, but stopped himself from reacting positively, instead pushing away Lucas Vazquez’s arm on a run back to midfield.

Solari is not worried. From Marca:

“He was happy in the dressing room because he scored,” Solari said afterwards. “I loved how he entered the pitch with rage and the way he played. He won us the game and did a great job. I though he was fantastic.”

Bale has 13 goals and five assists for Real this season, his sixth since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur. A return to the Premier League has been mentioned for some time, especially now since Bale has not become a featured performer for his new manager even though Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

Premier League Preview: Newcastle United v. Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
  • Magpies won at Turf Moor on Nov. 26
  • Series 1W-1D-3L since 2014/15
  • Burnley leads all-time 42W-20D-41L

Newcastle United and Burnley are both coming off important wins as they stage the latest relegation six-pointer of the Premier League season (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Home at St. James’ Park again, the Magpies beat 10-man Huddersfield Town comfortably behind a star performance from Miguel Almiron; Burnley surprised Tottenham Hotspur to the tune of 2-1.

Both managers, Rafa Benitez and Sean Dyche, are deflecting questions about links to the open Leicester City job.

Burnley hasn’t lost since a 5-1 blowout defeat to Everton on Boxing Day, a run of five wins and three draws which has catapulted the Clarets from 18th to 13th.

Newcastle, meanwhile, has lost just once in five matches to move from 18th to 14th. A win over the visiting Clarets would send the Magpies ahead of the visitors.

What they’re saying

Rafa Benitez on Newcastle leaning on last season’s experience“We did well at this stage last year and we know how difficult Burnley will be. We approach this game with no complacency. We had control against Huddersfield, which is not just about possession, and we created chances. I hope we can do that again and carry on.”

Burnley’s Sean Dyche on links to Leicester City job: “I am still here. I have been here approaching six and a half years. I have had speculation in the past and it always flattering from any club. At one point, I always say this, for good or bad reasons things change but they haven’t changed on six and a half years so far so I just get on with my work here.”

Prediction

A cagey affair. A mistake or conceded penalty might be the difference here, but we could be in for 1-1 at SJP.

Klopp blames Man United injuries for poor Liverpool performance

By Kyle BonnFeb 24, 2019, 10:47 PM EST
1 Comment

Jurgen Klopp had an interesting excuse for Liverpool’s spotty performance at Old Trafford in the 0-0 draw that saw the Reds move just a single point ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

Manchester United saw all three substitutions burned in the first half due to injuries, with Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, and Jesse Lingard all yanked before the break. Marcus Rashford was also clearly struggling, but was forced to stay on as the Red Devils couldn’t replace him. Liverpool also was forced to withdraw important striker Roberto Firmino amid the Manchester United problems, adding to the chaos.

According to the German, those replacements helped grind the game down, and as a result Liverpool couldn’t get into a flow.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned from Man United v Liverpool ]

“When we started the game it was brilliant actually,” Klopp said. “We started exactly like we wanted to start. It was direct, we played in behind, we wanted to be there, we followed the ball, we pressed high and it was really good. And then the injury crisis started. A lot of interruptions and things like that and it was obvious it cost us our rhythm.”

Klopp essentially believed that the personnel changes for Manchester United caused them to change their gameplan, and when that happened, Liverpool’s preparation went completely out the window. They appeared ready to handle what Manchester United was hoping to throw at them, but with the formational and personnel changes, Liverpool was unable to figure out the changes.

“We lost the rhythm and didn’t get it back,” Klopp told the media after the game. “We were in charge, we passed the ball around, [then] we lost the ball in the wrong moments or passed it through the box but couldn’t keep the ball there. We lost Bobby in the first half as well, which doesn’t help in general. Chipping the ball in behind, that’s important with the high last line, but we didn’t really do that.”

Klopp doubled down on his theory, saying that the Manchester United injuries hurt both sides and ruined each team’s game plan. “I would say if United played today with a full team like they played the last couple of weeks or so then it’s a completely different game, they [the Manchester United players] know exactly what they [want to] do, know where they pass, and that means we know as well where they pass. Then it was completely different, the whole game changed and that obviously was not good for us today.”

Unfortunately, while Klopp’s excuse makes sense on the surface, it also exposes a glaring gap in his managerial abilities. While it’s obvious that Liverpool’s tactical preparation for the match would require tweaking once Manchester United was forced into so many changes, they had all of halftime to adjust, and failed to do so. If Klopp believes that the early adversity for the opponent also affected Liverpool, that means he was frozen in time, unable to figure out a way to break down the new-look Red Devils on the fly. That’s a relatively bad look for Klopp who sees Liverpool drop points for the third time in four matches, allowing Manchester City to climb within just one of the Premier League table’s top spot.