Solari backs Bale after dismissive goal celebration

Santiago Solari is defending Gareth Bale after the substitute shrugged off teammates after scoring late in Real Madrid’s win on Sunday.

“He gave us the win, he got the goal and can celebrate it as he wishes,” Solari said.

Bale, 29, has come off the bench in four of five La Liga matches since returning from injury, scoring in three of those appearances as Real now sits third, nine points back of Barca and two behind Atletico Madrid.

He finished a penalty on Sunday, but stopped himself from reacting positively, instead pushing away Lucas Vazquez’s arm on a run back to midfield.

Solari is not worried. From Marca:

“He was happy in the dressing room because he scored,” Solari said afterwards. “I loved how he entered the pitch with rage and the way he played. He won us the game and did a great job. I though he was fantastic.”

Bale has 13 goals and five assists for Real this season, his sixth since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur. A return to the Premier League has been mentioned for some time, especially now since Bale has not become a featured performer for his new manager even though Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

Gareth Bale angrily snubbed Lucas Vazquez after scoring from the spot against Levante. pic.twitter.com/MGphmmIF7w — Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) February 25, 2019

