Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines for Week 28

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
It’s the last full midweek match day schedule for the Premier League season, and we’ve got some doozies on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A London Derby and two relegation six-pointers are on the docket, not to mention we’re fully locked into the “Will they or won’t they?” stage of Liverpool’s thin grip on first place in search of its first Premier League era league crown.

Salty London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur — 3 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

In a world where Spurs handle their business against Burnley, the visitors would be thinking about a title push right now (and they still can, with Liverpool and Man City on the schedule). Instead, Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are as salty as their rivals, who lost the League Cup Finals in penalties and sit sixth (Chelsea has a match-in-hand on fourth-place Arsenal and fifth-place Manchester United). Will Kepa Arrizabalaga keep his place?

Safety in focus at St. James’ Park
Newcastle United v. Burnley — 3 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Both Newcastle and Burnley won their last times out to increase their chances of staying in the Premier League, and each side looks ready for the run-in. More points will need to follow, but a victor on Tuesday would certainly feel they’re well on their way to another Premier League season.

Leaders Liverpool look to snap out of scoring funk
Liverpool v. Watford — 3 p.m. ET Wednesday online via NBCSports.com

It’s been 222 minutes since Liverpool last scored a goal. Sadio Mane‘s 48th minute goal against Bournemouth has been met by 0-0 draws with Bayern Munich and Manchester United. There’s no real shame in that, but plucky Watford is aiming for a Europa League berth and would be happy to collect a point at Anfield.

Arsenal locks eyes with Top Four as Cherries hope to steady ship
Arsenal v. Bournemouth — 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday online via NBCSports.com

Bournemouth has gained just one point from three matches since destroying Chelsea, and has since dipped six points off the race for seventh.

Saints, Cottagers tangle in huge six-pointer
Southampton v. Fulham — 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday online via NBCSports.com

There’s a chance that both Southampton and Fulham go down to the Championship, but midseason hires Ralph Hasenhuttl and Claudio Ranieri will see each other as the first step toward safety.

Premier League midweek streaming, TV schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 25, 2019, 12:43 PM EST
What’s that, you want more Premier League games? You’re in luck…

Tuesday and Wednesday sees another full slate of games take place, as we approach crunch time across the PL.

The full TV schedule for the games over the next few days are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Newcastle v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Man United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Man City v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Pochettino charged by FA for Dean confrontation

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
It isn’t much of a surprise that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been charged by the English Football Association after tearing into referee Mike Dean at the conclusion of Spurs’ 2-1 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Pochettino later apologized for his actions, clearly heated after Spurs wasted a chance to make up ground on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Now he has until Thursday to respond to charges. Here’s the FA release, via the BBC:

“Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday [23 February 2019]. It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – amounted to improper conduct.”

Solari backs Bale after dismissive goal celebration

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Santiago Solari is defending Gareth Bale after the substitute shrugged off teammates after scoring late in Real Madrid’s win on Sunday.

“He gave us the win, he got the goal and can celebrate it as he wishes,” Solari said.

Bale, 29, has come off the bench in four of five La Liga matches since returning from injury, scoring in three of those appearances as Real now sits third, nine points back of Barca and two behind Atletico Madrid.

He finished a penalty on Sunday, but stopped himself from reacting positively, instead pushing away Lucas Vazquez’s arm on a run back to midfield.

Solari is not worried. From Marca:

“He was happy in the dressing room because he scored,” Solari said afterwards. “I loved how he entered the pitch with rage and the way he played. He won us the game and did a great job. I though he was fantastic.”

Bale has 13 goals and five assists for Real this season, his sixth since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur. A return to the Premier League has been mentioned for some time, especially now since Bale has not become a featured performer for his new manager even though Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

Premier League Preview: Newcastle United v. Burnley

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
  • Magpies won at Turf Moor on Nov. 26
  • Series 1W-1D-3L since 2014/15
  • Burnley leads all-time 42W-20D-41L

Newcastle United and Burnley are both coming off important wins as they stage the latest relegation six-pointer of the Premier League season (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Home at St. James’ Park again, the Magpies beat 10-man Huddersfield Town comfortably behind a star performance from Miguel Almiron; Burnley surprised Tottenham Hotspur to the tune of 2-1.

Both managers, Rafa Benitez and Sean Dyche, are deflecting questions about links to the open Leicester City job.

Burnley hasn’t lost since a 5-1 blowout defeat to Everton on Boxing Day, a run of five wins and three draws which has catapulted the Clarets from 18th to 13th.

Newcastle, meanwhile, has lost just once in five matches to move from 18th to 14th. A win over the visiting Clarets would send the Magpies ahead of the visitors.

What they’re saying

Rafa Benitez on Newcastle leaning on last season’s experience“We did well at this stage last year and we know how difficult Burnley will be. We approach this game with no complacency. We had control against Huddersfield, which is not just about possession, and we created chances. I hope we can do that again and carry on.”

Burnley’s Sean Dyche on links to Leicester City job: “I am still here. I have been here approaching six and a half years. I have had speculation in the past and it always flattering from any club. At one point, I always say this, for good or bad reasons things change but they haven’t changed on six and a half years so far so I just get on with my work here.”

Prediction

A cagey affair. A mistake or conceded penalty might be the difference here, but we could be in for 1-1 at SJP.

