Top Premier League storylines for Week 28

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the last full midweek match day schedule for the Premier League season, and we’ve got some doozies on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday.

[ MORE: PL streaming schedule ]

A London Derby and two relegation six-pointers are on the docket, not to mention we’re fully locked into the “Will they or won’t they?” stage of Liverpool’s thin grip on first place in search of its first Premier League era league crown.

Salty London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur — 3 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

In a world where Spurs handle their business against Burnley, the visitors would be thinking about a title push right now (and they still can, with Liverpool and Man City on the schedule). Instead, Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are as salty as their rivals, who lost the League Cup Finals in penalties and sit sixth (Chelsea has a match-in-hand on fourth-place Arsenal and fifth-place Manchester United). Will Kepa Arrizabalaga keep his place?

Safety in focus at St. James’ Park

Newcastle United v. Burnley — 3 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Both Newcastle and Burnley won their last times out to increase their chances of staying in the Premier League, and each side looks ready for the run-in. More points will need to follow, but a victor on Tuesday would certainly feel they’re well on their way to another Premier League season.

Leaders Liverpool look to snap out of scoring funk

Liverpool v. Watford — 3 p.m. ET Wednesday online via NBCSports.com

It’s been 222 minutes since Liverpool last scored a goal. Sadio Mane‘s 48th minute goal against Bournemouth has been met by 0-0 draws with Bayern Munich and Manchester United. There’s no real shame in that, but plucky Watford is aiming for a Europa League berth and would be happy to collect a point at Anfield.

Arsenal locks eyes with Top Four as Cherries hope to steady ship

Arsenal v. Bournemouth — 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday online via NBCSports.com

Bournemouth has gained just one point from three matches since destroying Chelsea, and has since dipped six points off the race for seventh.

Saints, Cottagers tangle in huge six-pointer

Southampton v. Fulham — 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday online via NBCSports.com

There’s a chance that both Southampton and Fulham go down to the Championship, but midseason hires Ralph Hasenhuttl and Claudio Ranieri will see each other as the first step toward safety.

Follow @NicholasMendola