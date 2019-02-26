Everton pastes Cardiff behind Sigurdsson brace (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sigurdsson scores 9th, 10th of season

Calvert-Lewin strikes in stoppage

Everton moves into ninth

Embattled Everton manager Marco Silva is breathing a bit easier after Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s brace helped the Toffees to a 3-0 defeat of Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also scored for Everton, whose 36 points are good for ninth in the Premier League. Cardiff’s 25 points remain 17th.

Theo Walcott entertained the proceedings with a shot hit just over the frame, moments after Cardiff struggled to deal with a corner kick.

It was a former Swansea City man who put the Bluebirds down a goal, as Sigurdsson met a Seamus Coleman cross with aplomb to make it 1-0 in the 40th minute.

15 – Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored 15 Premier League goals for Everton since the start of the 2017-18 season, five more than any other player. Leader. pic.twitter.com/MmWoH2SAS3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2019

Sigurdsson got his second when Bernard‘s work to spot Morgan Schneiderlin deflected to the Icelandic star.

Cardiff kept Everton on its toes with long throw-ins, but couldn’t quite challenge the score sheet.

Calvert-Lewin would eventually settle any remaining nerves for the visiting support with a goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

