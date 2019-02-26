Hometown boy Longstaff gushes after scoring 1st PL goal

For as memorable of a season that it’s been for Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff, it really jumped up a notch on Tuesday.

Don’t believe us? Just watch the video. The youngster is absolutely tickled after scoring his first Premier League goal for his hometown club in its legendary building.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 2-0 Burnley ]

The 21-year-old center midfielder already had an FA Cup goal under his belt, and was making his seventh-straight start for the Magpies on Tuesday when he got the chance to put a PL marker in the back of the goal against Burnley.

He left no doubt. And he’s buzzzzzzzing.

“Ask any young boy in Newcastle and that’s the ultimate goal to score a goal in front of your friends and family,” he said.

“There’s something different about a night time game as well. I remember them nights coming to watch. The atmosphere is just something different. I don’t know what it is but it’s amazing. For me to be able to score the goal, they all got up and cheered. You hear them singing your name after it. It’s unbelievable. It’s an amazing night and great for me, but it’s a great night for the team because of what it does for us in the league.”

Newcastle is now seven points clear of the drop zone and sits 13th in the Premier League. Longstaff is even being whispered as a future England call-up. All that’s well and good, but the current moment is going to give plenty of joy to him.

🗣 "You ask any young boy in Newcastle and I think that's the ultimate dream – to score a goal in front of your friends and family."@seanlongstaff97 spoke to NUFC TV after scoring his first @premierleague goal at St. James' Park tonight. 📺 https://t.co/5lEyEPlSqo #NUFC pic.twitter.com/FYbmkCE9w8 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 26, 2019

