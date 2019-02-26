Huddersfield Town beats Wolves in stoppage time

- Mounie strikes in stoppage
- Pritchard lively for hosts
- Wolves fail to put shot on target
Steve Mounie‘s stoppage time goal gave Huddersfield Town’s home crowd reason to sing following a 1-0 defeat of sleepy Wolves on Tuesday at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Last place Huddersfield moves onto 14 points, while Wolves whiff on a prime chance to put pressure on Watford in the race for 7th. Both Wolves and Watford have 40 points.
There wasn’t much to write home about in the first half hour save a Willy Boly injury and a missed chance from Wolves’ Matt Doherty.
Honestly, Huddersfield deserved to hold a lead against a Wolves side unable to rise to the day.
Youngster Karlan Grant was bright for the Terriers, and Jonathan Hogg missed with a 68th minute header of Grant’s cross.
Huddersfield got its deserved winner through Mounie in stoppage time.
Grant was involved, mishitting a pass from Aaron Mooy that fell to Mounie for the marker.
