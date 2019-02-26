Leicester given permission to speak to Celtic boss Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has done magnificently well to revive his stock while at Celtic, and will perhaps be returning to the Premier League in very short order after Leicester City were granted permission to speak to him on Tuesday.

Leicester are without a manager after Claude Puel was fired on Sunday, and the Foxes have focused their search on Rodgers who has guided the Scottish giants to back-to-back league titles — to go with a pair of Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups — in his first two-plus seasons at the club, with a third straight triumph looking likely as they hold an eight-point lead with 11 games left to play.

Celtic confirmed their stance in a statement:

“Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy. “Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the Club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City.”

Various reports out of the UK have already claimed that Rodgers has accepted the job at the King Power Stadium. An official announcement could come from the club ahead of Tuesday’s PL fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).

Prior to being hired at Celtic, Rodgers was fired by Liverpool in October 2015, less than 18 months after his side came up two points short of winning the PL title.

According to reports, Leicester could be forced to pay Celtic a fee of $10 million to get Rodgers out of his current contract.

