Leicester given permission to speak to Celtic boss Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has done magnificently well to revive his stock while at Celtic, and will perhaps be returning to the Premier League in very short order after Leicester City were granted permission to speak to him on Tuesday.
Leicester are without a manager after Claude Puel was fired on Sunday, and the Foxes have focused their search on Rodgers who has guided the Scottish giants to back-to-back league titles — to go with a pair of Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups — in his first two-plus seasons at the club, with a third straight triumph looking likely as they hold an eight-point lead with 11 games left to play.
Celtic confirmed their stance in a statement:
“Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.
“Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the Club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City.”
Various reports out of the UK have already claimed that Rodgers has accepted the job at the King Power Stadium. An official announcement could come from the club ahead of Tuesday’s PL fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).
Prior to being hired at Celtic, Rodgers was fired by Liverpool in October 2015, less than 18 months after his side came up two points short of winning the PL title.
According to reports, Leicester could be forced to pay Celtic a fee of $10 million to get Rodgers out of his current contract.
Marco Silva‘s only been on the perpetually hot Everton hot seat for seven months, but he’s — surprise surprise — already feeling that seat as it gets uncomfortably warm following a poor two months of Premier League results.
So warm and so poor, in fact, that Silva went so far as to call Tuesday’s visit to 17th-place Cardiff City (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold) a “must-win” game if he is to comfortably continue on in his job — quotes from the Guardian:
“We must be more competitive in some moments, keep more focus in other moments, be more aggressive and show that desire we showed earlier in the season to go against this bad run we have had in the last two months. Cardiff is a must-win, it is a game to win for sure, and like always I prepare the game to win.”
While he refused to campaign on his own behalf, Silva rightly acknowledged the constant upheaval that Everton has experienced in the last few years — “four managers in the last 18 months,” as he put it — and his belief that the club could use a bit of “stability” and continuity. That much should be granted without thinking twice, especially given the number of new arrivals to the first-team squad over that same period.
“The club has had four managers in the last 18 months and signed more than 20 players over maybe the last 18-20 months. Forget Marco Silva and the players we signed, it is not about the names. What we have to do is the right things and everyone is working in the club to take the right decisions.”
“It’s not for me to talk about myself, but stability is important. No one wants to have [a different] manager, manager, manager inside 20 months, and 20 players inside 18 months. You have to create something, an identity with our club, and you have to allow for some adaptation for this football, to adapt within our club and also to the Premier League. It is a special club and the players have to feel they can create an identity with our fans also.”
In addition to the previously reported link between Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City, two other former Premier League managers names have come up for the Leicester job.
According to Sky Sports, both Sam Allardyce and Roberto Martinez have come up in association with potentially becoming the new Leicester City manager. Martinez, currently managing the Belgian National Team has reportedly declared he’s not interested, but it appears Allardyce is.
Allardyce has been out of a job since being forced out of Everton at the end of the 2017-2018 season, after saving the Toffees from relegation. Leicester City, even with a rough run of form, may not need him in to shore things up. However, he could be a decent stop-gap replacement, if they want to go for a manager such as Brendan Rodgers
After all that, the insubordination, the scandal playing out worldwide on traditional media and social media, Kepa Arrizabalaga will only pay one week’s wages as punishment.
That’s what Chelsea announced on Monday evening, stating that both Kepa and manager Maurizio Sarri had spoken with one another and cleared the air. Chelsea stated that the money will be donated to the Chelsea Foundation. According to the Telegraph’s contract details, Kepa will give up around $250,000 in his one week’s wages.
Both Kepa and Sarri released statements.
Kepa
“I was very happy to play in my first Cup Final for Chelsea yesterday and very proud of the team performance. I have thought a lot more about yesterday’s events. Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans. I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate.”
Sarri
“Kepa and I have spoken about the incident. It was a good conversation. There was a misunderstanding yesterday but he realizes he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologized to me, his team-mates and the club. It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed. The team performance as a whole was extremely positive and it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive Cup Final. Everyone’s focus is now on the next game and we must all now put this behind us.”
Sarri has a huge decision to make in two days time. With Chelsea playing a massive London derby against Tottenham, does the Italian manager risk starting Kepa again, or will he punish Kepa further and start Willy Caballero.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Julian Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim held Leipzig to 1-1 in the Bundesliga but couldn’t prevent his future side from taking another step toward Champions League qualification on Monday.
Nagelsmann, who agreed last summer to stay one more season at Hoffenheim before taking charge in Leipzig this year, looked like he was about to oversee a coup against his future side, but Leipzig captain Willi Orban equalized in the 89th minute to move his side within a point of third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.
American midfielder Tyler Adams came on as a second half substitute at halftime and finished the match in central midfield.
Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric scored in the 22nd on the rebound after Joelinton’s initial effort was saved by Peter Gulacsi.
Gulacsi made a brilliant reflex save to deny Adam Szalai what would have been Hoffenheim’s second goal late on, before Orban made the home side’s pressure finally count.
Leipzig, which was without Germany striker Timo Werner due to illness, consolidated fourth place, the last to qualify for Europe’s premier competition, with Wolfsburg four points behind in fifth after round 23 from 34.