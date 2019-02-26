Miserly Magpies leapfrog Clarets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dubravka gets 2nd straight clean sheet

Longstaff bags first PL goal

Burnley unbeaten run ends

Magpies sweep Clarets

Newcastle United leapfrogged Burnley with its latest home win, a 2-0 triumph at St. James’ Park on Tuesday.

Sean Longstaff scored his first Premier League goal and Fabian Schar nailed a Goal of the Month contender as Newcastle moved to 31 points and 13th place in the Premier League.

Burnley’s eight-match unbeaten league run is over, the Clarets suffering a first loss since Boxing Day versus Everton. Burnley is 14th with 30 points.

The Magpies won for the fourth time in six matches, the lone loss a 1-0 setback to Spurs. They’ve allowed just three goals in that span.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Matt Ritchie continued a fine run of form by sending a left-footed cross around the Clarets defense, only for the ball to just evade the reach of Salomon Rondon.

Tom Heaton collected the ball when Florian Lejeune turned a Sean Longstaff cross toward goal in the 12th minute.

Schar put Newcastle ahead when he hammered a shot Upper 90, kissing the top of the left post on its way into the goal.

Burnley came close to leveling quickly, but Martin Dubravka saved Chris Wood‘s effort.

Newcastle doubled its lead before the break after Ritchie’s cross was tipped into the path of Longstaff, who took a touch before slotting across goal.

Burnley should have pulled within one before the break, but James Tarkowski very much looked like a center back in volleying over the frame from a half-dozen yards.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

21y 119d – Aged 21 years and 119 days, Sean Longstaff is the youngest player to score for Newcastle in the Premier League since Rolando Aarons in May 2016 (20y 181d v Spurs). Talent. pic.twitter.com/3dinaQSG9e — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2019

[ MORE: Premier League box scores, stats ]

Almiron blazed past Neil Taylor to get 1v1 with Heaton, but the goalkeeper stopped the nutmeg shot attempt.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Follow @NicholasMendola