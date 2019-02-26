Rodgers visits players after win, promises “special things on horizon”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City is looking ahead to better times after the firing of Claude Puel, the hiring of Brendan Rodgers, and a 2-1 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Leicester 2-1 Brighton ]

“We want to look up rather than down now,” said Harry Maguire. “The performances haven’t been too bad but the results haven’t been good enough.”

The performance was good enough for three points on Tuesday, though Davy Propper pulled a goal back for the Seagulls after Leicester went ahead 2-0.

Leicester interim manager Mike Stowall said the club is expecting Rodgers to instill consistency and as growth mindset in the team.

“He’s got great experience working with young players and we’ve got plenty,” Stowall said. “He’s got a presentation for them to show them what he expects on and off the pitch so I look forward to seeing that as well.”

“He’s pleased. He just spoke to the lads in the dressing room. He was proud of them and liked the spirit and he promised them there are special things on the horizon.”

Rodgers had a big personality and will quickly move to quell unrest at a club rumored to be plagued by “player power” spearheaded by striker Jamie Vardy.

And Maguire thinks the statement of Rodgers leaving Celtic for the KP is a loud one.

“I’m excited to get started, we all know his profile and what he’s done,” Maguire said. “We’re all looking forward to working with him. … Celtic are a massive club so it shows how big Leicester are getting and our ambitions. It’s exciting times. We know he’s coached a lot of young players and we hope he can bring them on. We’re all excited.”

