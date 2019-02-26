More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Solari says Bale, Real Madrid ready for Barcelona

Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 11:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Everyone at Real Madrid, it seems, is fully prepared to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Even Gareth Bale.

Bale’s commitment to the team has been called into question since he failed to celebrate his goal over the weekend, pushing teammate Lucas Vazquez away before heading back to midfield. His attitude sparked a wave of criticism, and rumors he was at odds with the rest of the team.

But with two consecutive matches coming up against Barcelona this week — the first on Wednesday with a spot in the Copa del Rey final on the line — Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari was quick to diffuse any notion of problems within the squad.

“We are 100 percent focused on tomorrow’s match,” Solari said Tuesday. “Bale and the rest of the players are fully focused. We are all united and we have the same goal, which is to make it to the final.”

Real Madrid has an away-goal advantage going into the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg three weeks ago.

Wednesday’s match will be the second of three between the rivals in less than a month. The teams will meet again at the Bernabeu on Saturday in the Spanish league, where Barcelona has a comfortable seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid and a nine-point advantage over Real Madrid.

Barcelona is the defending league champion, and it will be going for an unprecedented fifth straight Copa del Rey title. Madrid won the league in 2017, but hasn’t won the cup competition since 2014, when it beat Barcelona in the final.

Bale hasn’t played often as a starter with Madrid, losing his place on the lineup to young Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior.

Bale appeared to be upset when Solari chose Marco Asensio as the first substitute in the 2-1 win at Levante on Sunday. After seeing he was not picked, the Wales forward stopped warming up and went back to the bench, staying there for a few minutes until Solari finally asked him to enter the match.

He scored the team’s second goal from a penalty kick and did not celebrate, moving Vazquez away from him and only briefly touching hands with other teammates as he returned to midfield.

The image of Bale “escaping” from Vazquez made it on some front pages in Spain the next day, and forced Solari to evade several questions about him in his news conference on Tuesday.

Veteran left back Marcelo recently had talked about how he still can only communicate with Bale in English, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois mentioned that the forward recently missed one of the group dinners because he wanted to go to sleep early.

Bale practiced normally with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, though, with nothing indicating he would not be included in the squad for the match. It wasn’t likely he would start, however. In the first leg, Solari began with Vinicius Junior in the lineup and Bale on the bench.

A player certain to start on Wednesday is Lionel Messi, who is coming off a stellar performance in Barcelona’s 4-2 win against Sevilla over the weekend, when he scored a hat trick and set up another goal to rebound from a series of poor performances. Messi did not play the entire first leg against Madrid because of a right leg injury.

Solari said there was no reason to fear Messi, regardless of how well he was playing.

“That doesn’t exist for those who compete in soccer,” Solari said. “Those who compete are always out there to battle.”

USMNT’s Sargent signs “long-term” extension with Werder

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP
By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2019, 12:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Josh Sargent’s stock is rising as quickly as any American player’s stock has ever risen, but Werder Bremen intend to keep the 19-year-old forward among their ranks for quite some time in the wake of signing him to a “long-term contract extension.”

[ MORE: Top PL storylines for Week 28 (Tuesday & Wednesday) ]

Werder, who sit ninth in the Bundesliga table, announced the deal on Tuesday, four days after the U.S. men’s national team starlet made his first league start in a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on Friday.

Head coach Florian Kohfeldt was full of praise for the St. Louis, Mo., native: “If you see Josh in the dressing room, in training or on a matchday, you see someone who wants to watch and learn, not just a very talented young footballer. I’m sure that Josh will become a very important part of the squad.”

[ MORE: Premier League midweek streaming, TV schedule ]

Sargent is arguably the best center forward prospect the USMNT has ever had, mixing loads of technical talent and a creative mind with great spatial awareness and timing on his movement. With any luck, he’ll continue to develop in a prominent role at Werder for at least two more seasons, scoring a boatload of goals in the process, before following in the footsteps of Christian Pulisic’s $73-million transfer to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Poch apologizes to Dean: “The way I behaved, it’s not right”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2019, 10:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino has publicly apologized to Mike Dean and accepted his FA charge as a result of his post-game actions toward the referee following Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat away to Burnley on Saturday.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines for Week 28 (Tuesday & Wednesday) ]

Pochettino, clearly aggrieved by at least one of the refereeing crew’s decisions during the game, confronted Dean after the final whistle (WATCH HERE) and had to be ushered off the field by members of his coaching staff. Pochettino says he knows he was wrong for how he conducted himself in that moment  — quotes from ESPN:

“I will accept that charge. Watching after on the video, my behavior, I think I need to accept the charge from the FA. I’m not going to ask [for a personal hearing].

“At the same time, I need to apologize to Mike Dean. Right or wrong in the way that I wanted to complain, I cannot behave in that way. My behavior was public and now I want to apologize in a public way, too.”

“I hope I don’t repeat this type of situation. It’s not going to help my team, my club, the job of the referees and, of course, myself. I think I’m a very smart person who cannot repeat the same mistake.

“I was so frustrated after the game, so disappointed with the result. I didn’t want to justify the defeat and complain with the referee. It’s only that when you start to talk, your heart-rate starts to push.”

[ MORE: Premier League midweek streaming, TV schedule ]

… but remains steadfast in his belief that he was “right” about the call(s) being incorrect.

“I feel sorry for that, because I wanted to see him tomorrow and apologize in person. In my mind, I still believe I’m right, but in the way that I behaved, it’s not right. That’s the point.

“For me, he’s one of the best referees. For me, all the referees are really good and I never had a problem. I think I made bigger my problem in my head because for me it was one of the most important games to play, and the three points were so important to put pressure on our opponents.”

Everton’s Silva under pressure ahead of “must-win” v. Cardiff

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2019, 9:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Marco Silva‘s only been on the perpetually hot Everton hot seat for seven months, but he’s — surprise surprise — already feeling that seat as it gets uncomfortably warm following a poor two months of Premier League results.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines for Week 28 (Tuesday & Wednesday) ]

So warm and so poor, in fact, that Silva went so far as to call Tuesday’s visit to 17th-place Cardiff City (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold) a “must-win” game if he is to comfortably continue on in his job — quotes from the Guardian:

“We must be more competitive in some moments, keep more focus in other moments, be more aggressive and show that desire we showed earlier in the season to go against this bad run we have had in the last two months. Cardiff is a must-win, it is a game to win for sure, and like always I prepare the game to win.”

[ MORE: Premier League midweek streaming, TV schedule ]

While he refused to campaign on his own behalf, Silva rightly acknowledged the constant upheaval that Everton has experienced in the last few years — “four managers in the last 18 months,” as he put it — and his belief that the club could use a bit of “stability” and continuity. That much should be granted without thinking twice, especially given the number of new arrivals to the first-team squad over that same period.

“The club has had four managers in the last 18 months and signed more than 20 players over maybe the last 18-20 months. Forget Marco Silva and the players we signed, it is not about the names. What we have to do is the right things and everyone is working in the club to take the right decisions.”

“It’s not for me to talk about myself, but stability is important. No one wants to have [a different] manager, manager, manager inside 20 months, and 20 players inside 18 months. You have to create something, an identity with our club, and you have to allow for some adaptation for this football, to adapt within our club and also to the Premier League. It is a special club and the players have to feel they can create an identity with our fans also.”

Leicester given permission to speak to Celtic boss Rodgers

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2019, 7:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Brendan Rodgers has done magnificently well to revive his stock while at Celtic, and will perhaps be returning to the Premier League in very short order after Leicester City were granted permission to speak to him on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines for Week 28 (Tuesday & Wednesday) ]

Leicester are without a manager after Claude Puel was fired on Sunday, and the Foxes have focused their search on Rodgers who has guided the Scottish giants to back-to-back league titles — to go with a pair of Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups — in his first two-plus seasons at the club, with a third straight triumph looking likely as they hold an eight-point lead with 11 games left to play.

Celtic confirmed their stance in a statement:

“Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.

“Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the Club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City.”

Various reports out of the UK have already claimed that Rodgers has accepted the job at the King Power Stadium. An official announcement could come from the club ahead of Tuesday’s PL fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).

Prior to being hired at Celtic, Rodgers was fired by Liverpool in October 2015, less than 18 months after his side came up two points short of winning the PL title.

[ MORE: Premier League midweek streaming, TV schedule ]

According to reports, Leicester could be forced to pay Celtic a fee of $10 million to get Rodgers out of his current contract.