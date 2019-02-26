More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Taking the temperature of the Championship’s race for promotion

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 9:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Championship has entered the home stretch of the season, with around a dozen or so matches left in the race to earn promotion to the Premier League.

As it stands, the automatic places of first and second are anything but settled and there are seven teams within six points of the final playoff spot, setting the stage for a memorable final couple of months.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s PL match recaps ]

Once the runaway to win the league, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have taken a hit in form and maybe mystique since the discovery that they were spying on opponents’ training sessions in the run-up to matches.

Leeds is now third in the table following a 1-0 loss at QPR on Tuesday, two points back of Norwich City and one behind Sheffield United. The Whites are 3W-1D-3L since beating Derby County on Jan. 11.

The beautiful thing about the thick-and-fast nature of Championship fixtures is there’s a match with serious table ramifications seemingly every match day. Leeds will tangle with fourth-place West Bromwich Albion come Friday, while Sheffield United has a derby with playoff hopeful Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are the contenders for Premier League status, in two fields.

Automatic promotion

Red-hot Norwich City has lost just three times this season, and neither Leeds nor Sheffield United boasts a six-pointer left with the Canaries on their fixture list. Fourth-place West Brom is bidding for a straight return to the Premier League under Darren Moore, but could be joined on points by former boss Tony Pulis and Middlesbrough if the Smoggies win their match-in-hand. All five are within sight of automatic promotion.

Final playoff spot

While there’s plenty of time for any of the top teams to dip out of the Top Six, it’s looking more and more like about seven teams are vying for one spot. Bristol City has the inside track with 53 points and a match-in-hand on all but one of the teams in the the chasing pack: USMNT prospect Duane Holmes and Derby County. After that, it’s Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End, Hull City, and Sheffield Wednesday. Swansea City could also be within six points of sixth if it wins its match-in-hand and Bristol City and Derby lose theirs, but let’s no dive that deep into headache territory.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea v. Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Spurs won 3-1 at Wembley in PL
  • Chelsea won over 2 legs in League Cup semis
  • Chelsea leads all-time 69W-40D-54L

Two managers embroiled in weekend controversy look to put a positive spin on the drama when Chelsea hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri was already under fire before goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga openly defied his substitution call late in the League Cup Final on Sunday, and the Blues were denied silverware when Man City won in penalty kicks.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

And Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino went bonkers on referee Mike Dean after Burnley beat his Spurs 2-1, an upset that put his side six points back of the table lead instead of three.

So it’s a big day for both men on Wednesday, with Spurs hoping to keep their feet in the title race and Chelsea keeping its eyes trained on the Top Four. The Blues are three points back of fourth place Arsenal.

What they’re saying

Kepa Arrizabalaga on his bizarre refusal to sub off in the League Cup Final: “Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans.”

Mauricio Pochettino on his post-match confrontation of referee Mike Dean“I hope I don’t repeat this type of situation. It’s not going to help my team, my club, the job of the referees and, of course, myself. I think I’m a very smart person who cannot repeat the same mistake. I was so frustrated after the game, so disappointed with the result. I didn’t want to justify the defeat and complain with the referee. It’s only that when you start to talk, your heart-rate starts to push.”

Prediction

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son hits their stride, and Chelsea is just a bit too gassed after 120 minutes and a silverware setback on Sunday. Spurs 2-0.

Fans who want to try their hand at predicting PL games can down the NBC Sports Predictor app, with a chance to win up to $50,000 each week. Download it on iOS or Google Play.

Hometown boy Longstaff gushes after scoring 1st PL goal

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 8:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

For as memorable of a season that it’s been for Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff, it really jumped up a notch on Tuesday.

Don’t believe us? Just watch the video. The youngster is absolutely tickled after scoring his first Premier League goal for his hometown club in its legendary building.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 2-0 Burnley ]

The 21-year-old center midfielder already had an FA Cup goal under his belt, and was making his seventh-straight start for the Magpies on Tuesday when he got the chance to put a PL marker in the back of the goal against Burnley.

He left no doubt. And he’s buzzzzzzzing.

“Ask any young boy in Newcastle and that’s the ultimate goal to score a goal in front of your friends and family,” he said.

“There’s something different about a night time game as well. I remember them nights coming to watch. The atmosphere is just something different. I don’t know what it is but it’s amazing. For me to be able to score the goal, they all got up and cheered. You hear them singing your name after it. It’s unbelievable. It’s an amazing night and great for me, but it’s a great night for the team because of what it does for us in the league.”

Newcastle is now seven points clear of the drop zone and sits 13th in the Premier League. Longstaff is even being whispered as a future England call-up. All that’s well and good, but the current moment is going to give plenty of joy to him.

Thrilled Siewart ‘proud to be part of’ Huddersfield Town community after first win

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

It is very hard to believe scenarios that see Huddersfield Town’s Premier League life resurrected, but the Terriers took a nice step Tuesday with a stoppage time defeat of Wolves at the John Smith’s Stadium.

[ RECAP: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolves ]

Steve Mounie gave Huddersfield its first win in 14 matches, and also handed Jan Siewart his initial win in charge of the club.

The 36-year-old German manager was buzzing, not simply because he’s got his first victory in the Premier League; He’s thrilled for the embattled Terriers players. From the BBC:

“You can’t believe how much they suffered when they are not winning. They deserved everything form the game. They left their hearts on the pitch.”

“The staff, all the people who are working here deserve credit. You can feel the atmosphere of celebration. The first win is always special. The people working here are so brilliant, I am proud to be a part of them.”

And until the Terriers’ Premier League casket is lowered into the Championship, he’ll believe in the possibility of one of the top flight’s greatest escapes.

“Since the time I arrived, I said we still have a chance and we believe that. There are still games to go. We will keep on fighting.”

Failing to appreciate how Siewart is feeling after throwing aside his career at Borussia Dortmund for an improbable fight is nearly impossible; If Huddersfield is to find the road to a miracle, Siewart will need to beat fellow strugglers Brighton this Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

Huddersfield is 11 points behind 17th place Cardiff City and 13 back of Brighton.

Report: U.S. Soccer proposes big money tournament to CONMEBOL

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 6:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Imagine a tournament which invites the best teams in North and South America for a summer football festival.

You could even call it the Copa America.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s PL match recaps ]

Joking aside, reports Tuesday say that U.S. Soccer has proposed a big dollar tournament to run at the same time as EURO 2020, guaranteeing a share of $200 million for 16 nations.

It would look a lot like the Copa America Centenario and also guarantee nearly nonstop soccer viewing from near sun-up to sundown in 2020 and oh goodness, let’s do this thing (reporting by the esteemed Andrew Das of the New York Times).

In his letter, a draft of which was seen by The New York Times, Cordeiro took pains to emphasize that the new event would be a singular tournament, and not meant to replace existing events like the Copa América or the Gold Cup, which would continue separately. Conmebol, which will contest this year’s Copa in June and July in Brazil, said last year that it was planning to shift the Copa América to a quadrennial schedule starting in 2020, to coincide with UEFA’s European Championship. Concacaf holds its own regional championship, the Gold Cup, in odd-numbered years; this year’s Gold Cup matches will be played in the United States, Costa Rica and at least one Caribbean nation.

Any such move would supersede the Copa America, and seemingly be a one-off. Or perhaps the USSF views it as a chance to supplant it for good, who knows?

In any event, a U.S. based big tournament where the USMNT can measure up against CONMEBOL powers while preparing for World Cup qualifying? Beats the alternative.

It would be delightful if the Copa America could just come around to including CONCACAF (and the United States) more often, and USSF president Carlos Cordeiro is making a strong play here. Money drives the bus, and the U.S. has the infrastructure to pull off another big money tournament (especially if it were to lower its sometimes outlandish ticket prices for smaller matches).

UPDATE: CONCACAF is into it